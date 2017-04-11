adidas, Patagonia, Cotton Inc., Facebook and lululemon to Headline WEAR 2017 Conference, This June

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smithers Apex is pleased to announce that WEAR
2017 will be held in San Francisco, June 12-14, 2017. Featuring
expert speakers in the smart fabrics and wearable technology industry,
this year’s speaker lineup includes representatives from Catapult,
Fashion
Institute of Technology, Fisher
Price, Indiegogo,
Verizon
and many more. Recently announced presentations include:
-
Sustainability as a Constraint for Innovation presented by
Patagonia
-
Holistic Consideration in Design and Development of Smart Textiles:
From Fiber to Finish from the Fashion Institute of Technology
-
Connecting the Dots: Open Innovation and e-textile Interconnects
from Cotton Incorporated and Principled Design
- Knitting Your Own Sweater presented by adidas
- 5G: The Next Stage in Mobile Connectivity from Verizon
The WEAR Conference agenda features three full days of programming
including 45+ presentations, four pre-conference workshops and
pre-conference tour of The
Autodesk Gallery at One Market.
“As the longest-running smart fabrics conference, uniting the entire
supply chain for leading-edge commercial and technical presentations on
wearables, smart textiles and material innovation, the WEAR conference
attracts some of the most influential speakers in the industry,” said
Kimberlee Rohrer, Head of Production for Smithers Apex. “This year’s
conference will allow attendees to split their time between two
dedicated tracks, one on smart fabrics and the other focusing on
wearable tech; giving them the most out of every discussion,
presentation and panel happening at WEAR 2017.”
For more information on WEAR 2017, visit www.wearconferences.com.
Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are available, if interested;
contact Michael Weilacher at mweilacher@smithers.com
or +1 (330) 762-7441 ext. 1138.
About Smithers Apex:
Smithers Apex is a global business that provides events, market
research, publications and strategic and technical consulting to an
expanding list of niche, emerging and high-growth industries, including
home and personal care; lighting, imaging and displays; plastic
electronics and alternative energy.
For more information about Smithers Apex, please visit www.smithersapex.com.
Contacts
Smithers Apex
Melissa Adams, +1-330-762-7441
madams@smithers.com