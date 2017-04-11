adidas, Patagonia, Cotton Inc., Facebook and lululemon to Headline WEAR 2017 Conference, This June

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smithers Apex is pleased to announce that WEAR

2017 will be held in San Francisco, June 12-14, 2017. Featuring

expert speakers in the smart fabrics and wearable technology industry,

this year’s speaker lineup includes representatives from Catapult,

Fashion

Institute of Technology, Fisher

Price, Indiegogo,

Verizon

and many more. Recently announced presentations include:

Sustainability as a Constraint for Innovation presented by

Patagonia

Holistic Consideration in Design and Development of Smart Textiles: From Fiber to Finish from the Fashion Institute of Technology

From Fiber to Finish from the Fashion Institute of Technology

Connecting the Dots: Open Innovation and e-textile Interconnects from Cotton Incorporated and Principled Design

from Cotton Incorporated and Principled Design

Knitting Your Own Sweater presented by adidas

5G: The Next Stage in Mobile Connectivity from Verizon

The WEAR Conference agenda features three full days of programming

including 45+ presentations, four pre-conference workshops and

pre-conference tour of The

Autodesk Gallery at One Market.

“As the longest-running smart fabrics conference, uniting the entire

supply chain for leading-edge commercial and technical presentations on

wearables, smart textiles and material innovation, the WEAR conference

attracts some of the most influential speakers in the industry,” said

Kimberlee Rohrer, Head of Production for Smithers Apex. “This year’s

conference will allow attendees to split their time between two

dedicated tracks, one on smart fabrics and the other focusing on

wearable tech; giving them the most out of every discussion,

presentation and panel happening at WEAR 2017.”

For more information on WEAR 2017, visit www.wearconferences.com.

Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are available, if interested;

contact Michael Weilacher at mweilacher@smithers.com

or +1 (330) 762-7441 ext. 1138.

About Smithers Apex:

Smithers Apex is a global business that provides events, market

research, publications and strategic and technical consulting to an

expanding list of niche, emerging and high-growth industries, including

home and personal care; lighting, imaging and displays; plastic

electronics and alternative energy.

For more information about Smithers Apex, please visit www.smithersapex.com.

