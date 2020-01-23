Aerie Introduces Eight New #AerieREAL Role Models to Inspire You to Make 2020 the Year of Change

Aerie launches initiative to award $400,000 to 20 real-life changemakers who are making a difference in their communities





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announces that Aerie will welcome actor Lana Condor, actor and writer Beanie Feldstein, actor and writer Hari Nef, Tony award winning actor Ali Stroker, sustainability activist Manuela Barón, founder of Smile On Me Dre Thomas, DJ and wellness advocate Tiff McFierce, and scientist and CEO Keiana Cavé as #AerieREAL Role Models. These eight inspiring women will be joined by current Role Models Aly Raisman, Iskra, Brenna Huckaby, Molly Burke and Jenna Kutcher.

#AerieREAL Role Models spread the brand’s mission to love your real self—inside and out. They empower and inspire the Aerie community to be the change they want to see in the world through leadership, advocacy, workshops and philanthropic partnerships. As one of the fastest growing brands in the apparel industry, Aerie is equally committed to creating exceptional merchandise collections for its customers while positively influencing the way women see themselves and treat others.

Through the #AerieREAL Change Initiative that launches today, Aerie and the Role Models are taking action and changing the game. It’s time to get up, get out and get involved. Aerie will award 20 real-life changemakers with $20,000 to help them on their journey in making the world a better place.

“Six years ago, Aerie took the game-changing leap to stop airbrushing its models—which ignited a body positivity movement that has empowered women around the world to let their real selves shine,” commented Jennifer Foyle, Aerie Global Brand President. “We believe everyone has the power to be a changemaker. Together with our incredible Role Models, we cannot wait to award $400,000 to 20 fierce and inspiring members of the #AerieREAL community.”

About the #AerieREAL Role Models:

Ali Stroker believes in turning limitations into opportunities.

Aly Raisman encourages others to speak their truth.

Beanie Feldstein inspires others to tell inclusive stories that help to shift and expand society’s norms.

Brenna Huckaby challenges others to do the impossible.

Dre Thomas inspires girls to challenge the status quo and impact the world.

Hari Nef encourages others to question and oppose the status quo – with empathy!

Iskra continues to revolutionize the conversation around body confidence.

Jenna Kutcher fuels female entrepreneurship.

Keiana Cavé advances technology to improve women’s health.

Lana Condor helps provide education to young women and advocates for the importance of representation in Hollywood.

Manuela Barón educates on sustainable practices to show the world how to live with less.

Molly Burke helps people see all the good.

Tiff McFierce curates spaces and demonstrates how to practice mindfulness through music, movement and meditation.

About the #AerieREAL Change Initiative

Beginning January 23, 2020 Aerie will launch an initiative to award $400,000 in grants to support 20 customers who are leading change in their own communities.

Winners will be announced in fall 2020 and will be featured alongside the 2020 #AerieREAL Role Models to share their personal stories and inspire the Aerie community. Each winner will receive $20,000 to support their platforms of change.

Big or small, REAL change is what you make it. Aerie and the #AerieREAL Role Models want to hear stories of triumph, adversity, hope and resilience. Customers can share how they are creating REAL change aerie.com/realchange.

Initiative rules and requirements can be found here for U.S. customers and here for customers in Canada.

About #AerieREAL™