Alegeus and NutriSavings Join Forces to Fight Chronic Illness and Obesity by Incentivizing Consumers to Make Healthy Shopping Decisions

Partnership allows Alegeus clients to increase engagement by

rewarding healthy shopping decisions with financial incentives deposited

into healthcare accounts

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Consumerism—Alegeus,

the market leader in consumer directed healthcare (CDH) solutions, today

announced a strategic partnership with NutriSavings,

an employee wellness program that educates consumers on nutrition and

rewards them financially for making healthy grocery shopping decisions.

The partnership will enable Alegeus clients – including health insurance

plans, third party administrators, and financial institutions – to

increase consumer participation with a program that encourages healthy

behaviors and expands healthcare account usage.

To encourage behavior change, consumers will receive ongoing nutrition

education, including healthier alternatives, nutrition label analysis,

and healthy recipes to make at home. In partnership with grocery

retailers, NutriSavings then assigns a score to the items in a

consumer’s shopping basket and awards financial incentives for the

purchase of healthy items, such as produce, lean protein and whole

grains. Integration with the Alegeus platform allows those incentives to

be deposited directly into the consumer’s healthcare accounts –

including FSAs, HSAs, HRAs or health incentive accounts.

“Healthy food choices can help to address some of the root causes of

chronic illness – leading to healthier lifestyles and improved overall

health for consumers,” said Gerard Bridi, President and CEO of

NutriSavings. “This partnership with Alegeus will expand the reach of

our program by capitalizing on the natural synergy between wellness

incentive programs and healthcare accounts – and further bolster our

goal of helping consumers shop smarter, eat healthier and save money.”

Alegeus empowers consumers to take control of their healthcare finances

with a platform that powers nearly 40 percent of the industry’s

healthcare benefit accounts. Through its robust engagement engine,

Alegeus interacts with account holders during critical spending and

saving “moments of truth” with programs and support tools designed to

increase better outcomes and to maximize the value of healthcare

dollars. Harnessing the reach and stickiness of the Alegeus ecosystem,

this partnership will deliver increased participation in the

NutriSavings program and add incremental value for Alegeus stakeholders.

“Consumers pay close attention to their money. As they assume greater

responsibility for healthcare costs, we see them interact with their

benefit accounts 10 to 50 times a year,” said Steve Auerbach, CEO,

Alegeus. “This makes consumer driven accounts a critical component and

the foundation for driving meaningful engagement that influences

behavior change and supports consumers to make better health and

wellness decisions. That’s why we are excited to partner with

NutriSavings. Together, we drive consumer value, engagement and

satisfaction at every touch.”

About NutriSavings

NutriSavings is an online ecosystem where

employers, health plans, food and beverage companies, and produce

growers join forces to educate the American workforce and their families

on proper nutrition, while helping to reduce the enormous costs

associated with obesity and chronic illnesses. The NutriSavings program

is one of the first measurable nutrition benefit solutions that is

designed to change shopping behavior by rewarding members for their

healthy purchases. For more information, please contact info@nutrisavings.com,

or visit www.nutrisavings.com.

Find NutriSavings on social media at www.facebook.com/nutrisavings or

@nutrisavings.

About Alegeus

Alegeus is the market leader in consumer

directed healthcare (CDH) solutions, offering the industry’s most

comprehensive platform for the administration of healthcare benefit

accounts (including FSAs, HSAs, HRAs, wellness incentive, dependent

care, and commuter accounts), the industry’s most widely-used benefit

debit card, and powerful engagement solutions to help consumers maximize

savings and optimize spending for their healthcare. Over 300 clients –

including health insurance plans, third party administrators and

financial institutions – leverage Alegeus’ deep expertise and proven

technology to administer benefit accounts for more than 29 million

members and process more than $8.9 billion in consumer healthcare

payments annually. As the healthcare and benefit markets continue to

evolve, Alegeus delivers solutions that enable clients to evolve their

service offerings, operate their businesses more efficiently, and focus

on their customers. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA with

operations in Orlando, FL and Milwaukee, WI.

