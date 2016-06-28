Alegeus and NutriSavings Join Forces to Fight Chronic Illness and Obesity by Incentivizing Consumers to Make Healthy Shopping Decisions

Partnership allows Alegeus clients to increase engagement by
rewarding healthy shopping decisions with financial incentives deposited
into healthcare accounts
WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Consumerism—Alegeus,
the market leader in consumer directed healthcare (CDH) solutions, today
announced a strategic partnership with NutriSavings,
an employee wellness program that educates consumers on nutrition and
rewards them financially for making healthy grocery shopping decisions.
The partnership will enable Alegeus clients – including health insurance
plans, third party administrators, and financial institutions – to
increase consumer participation with a program that encourages healthy
behaviors and expands healthcare account usage.
To encourage behavior change, consumers will receive ongoing nutrition
education, including healthier alternatives, nutrition label analysis,
and healthy recipes to make at home. In partnership with grocery
retailers, NutriSavings then assigns a score to the items in a
consumer’s shopping basket and awards financial incentives for the
purchase of healthy items, such as produce, lean protein and whole
grains. Integration with the Alegeus platform allows those incentives to
be deposited directly into the consumer’s healthcare accounts –
including FSAs, HSAs, HRAs or health incentive accounts.
“Healthy food choices can help to address some of the root causes of
chronic illness – leading to healthier lifestyles and improved overall
health for consumers,” said Gerard Bridi, President and CEO of
NutriSavings. “This partnership with Alegeus will expand the reach of
our program by capitalizing on the natural synergy between wellness
incentive programs and healthcare accounts – and further bolster our
goal of helping consumers shop smarter, eat healthier and save money.”
Alegeus empowers consumers to take control of their healthcare finances
with a platform that powers nearly 40 percent of the industry’s
healthcare benefit accounts. Through its robust engagement engine,
Alegeus interacts with account holders during critical spending and
saving “moments of truth” with programs and support tools designed to
increase better outcomes and to maximize the value of healthcare
dollars. Harnessing the reach and stickiness of the Alegeus ecosystem,
this partnership will deliver increased participation in the
NutriSavings program and add incremental value for Alegeus stakeholders.
“Consumers pay close attention to their money. As they assume greater
responsibility for healthcare costs, we see them interact with their
benefit accounts 10 to 50 times a year,” said Steve Auerbach, CEO,
Alegeus. “This makes consumer driven accounts a critical component and
the foundation for driving meaningful engagement that influences
behavior change and supports consumers to make better health and
wellness decisions. That’s why we are excited to partner with
NutriSavings. Together, we drive consumer value, engagement and
satisfaction at every touch.”
About NutriSavings
NutriSavings is an online ecosystem where
employers, health plans, food and beverage companies, and produce
growers join forces to educate the American workforce and their families
on proper nutrition, while helping to reduce the enormous costs
associated with obesity and chronic illnesses. The NutriSavings program
is one of the first measurable nutrition benefit solutions that is
designed to change shopping behavior by rewarding members for their
healthy purchases. For more information, please contact info@nutrisavings.com,
or visit www.nutrisavings.com.
Find NutriSavings on social media at www.facebook.com/nutrisavings or
@nutrisavings.
About Alegeus
Alegeus is the market leader in consumer
directed healthcare (CDH) solutions, offering the industry’s most
comprehensive platform for the administration of healthcare benefit
accounts (including FSAs, HSAs, HRAs, wellness incentive, dependent
care, and commuter accounts), the industry’s most widely-used benefit
debit card, and powerful engagement solutions to help consumers maximize
savings and optimize spending for their healthcare. Over 300 clients –
including health insurance plans, third party administrators and
financial institutions – leverage Alegeus’ deep expertise and proven
technology to administer benefit accounts for more than 29 million
members and process more than $8.9 billion in consumer healthcare
payments annually. As the healthcare and benefit markets continue to
evolve, Alegeus delivers solutions that enable clients to evolve their
service offerings, operate their businesses more efficiently, and focus
on their customers. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA with
operations in Orlando, FL and Milwaukee, WI.
