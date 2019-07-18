Alexa, How Was Prime Day? Prime Day 2019 Surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday Combined

Members worldwide purchased more than 175 million items, from devices to groceries and more, throughout Prime Day

Prime Day was the biggest event ever for Amazon devices – top-selling deals worldwide were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

Prime members in the U.S. received tens of millions of dollars in Prime Day savings by shopping from Whole Foods Market – best-selling Prime Day deals were organic strawberries, red cherries, and blueberries

Millions of people around the world streamed Prime Day events including the Prime Day Concert presented by Amazon Music and headlined by 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Taylor Swift

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ:AMZN) — This year, Prime Day was once again the largest shopping event in Amazon history with more than one million deals exclusively for Prime members. Over the two days of Prime Day, on July 15 and 16, sales surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Prime members purchased more than 175 million items throughout the event. Prime Day was also the biggest event ever for Amazon devices, when comparing two-day periods – top-selling deals worldwide were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

“We want to thank Prime members all around the world,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Members purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, received tens of millions of dollars in savings by shopping from Whole Foods Market and bought more than $2 billion of products from independent small and medium-sized businesses. Huge thank you to Amazonians everywhere who made this day possible for customers.”

Global Highlights from Prime Day 2019

Prime members worldwide saved more than one billion dollars throughout Prime Day.

Millions of items shipped in one day or faster using Prime Free One-Day, Prime Free Same-Day, or Prime Now worldwide – making it the fastest Prime Day ever.

Members in 18 countries shopped – double the number since the first Prime Day five years ago.

Amazon welcomed more new Prime members on July 15 than any previous day, and almost as many on July 16 – making these the two biggest days ever for member signups.

Customers made their homes smarter by purchasing millions of smart home devices. Top-selling deals included iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301, and Amazon Smart Plug.

Customers purchased 2x as many Ring and Blink devices this Prime Day as last year, when comparing two-day periods.

Prime Day was the biggest event ever on Amazon for Alexa devices with screens, such as Echo Show and Echo Show 5.

This was the best Prime Day ever for Fire tablets, with Fire 7 tablet as the top-seller. This was also the best Prime Day ever for Kindle devices.

Customers purchased hundreds of thousands of Amazon kids’ devices this Prime Day, such as Echo Dot Kids Edition, Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet.

Customers purchased 2x as many Fire TV Edition Smart TVs as last year’s record-setting Prime Day, when comparing two-day periods. Since launch, customers have purchased millions of Fire TV Edition Smart TVs.

This Prime Day was the biggest sales event ever for eero on Amazon—customers purchased 6x as many devices as any previous sales event for eero.

More Entertainment this Prime Day than Ever Before

Millions of people around the world streamed Prime Day events – including the Twitch Prime Crown Cup featuring FIFA 19 and Apex Legends and the Prime Day Concert presented by Amazon Music and headlined by 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Taylor Swift. Highlights from the Prime Day Concert include Taylor Swift performing “You Need to Calm Down” live for the first time ever; SZA performing a rendition of the iconic ‘90s pop classic “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer; Dua Lipa’s rousing performance of her hit, “Blow Your Mind (Mwah);” and Becky G’s world debut of her fiery new track entitled “Dollar.” Prime members in 200 countries can still exclusively watch select songs from each performance from the Prime Day Concert on Prime Video. For more details on the show and to add it to your watchlist, head to primevideo.com/primedayconcert.

U.S. Highlights from Prime Day 2019

A record number of Prime members shopped during Prime Day in the U.S.

Prime members purchased more than 100,000 lunchboxes, 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs, 300,000 headphones, 350,000 luxury beauty products, 400,000 pet products, 650,000 household cleaning supplies, and more than one million toys.

Prime members purchased more than 200,000 LifeStraw Personal Water Filters and 150,000 Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kits.

This year, Prime members in the U.S. received tens of millions in Prime Day savings when they shopped at Whole Foods Market. The best-selling Prime Day deals were organic strawberries, red cherries, and blueberries.

Prime Day Best Sellers by Country

Members shopped across nearly the entire catalog of products including electronics, beauty, fashion, grocery, toys, furniture, everyday essentials, school supplies, and more. Some of the top-selling deals from around the world, excluding devices, included:

United States: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits

United Kingdom: Sony PlayStation Classic Console, Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush, and Shark Vacuum Cleaner

United Arab Emirates: Al Ain Bottled Water, Ariel Laundry Detergent, and Fine Towel Tissue Roll

Spain: yobola Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Philips Multigroom Series 7000 All-in-One Trimmer, and DoDot Diapers

Singapore: Meiji Fresh Milk, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Soft Drink, and Kleenex Clean Care Bath Tissue

Netherlands: Mama Bear Diapers, SanDisk 128 GB Memory Card, and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Light

Mexico: Nintendo Switch, HP Monitor 22w Borderless, and Nautica Travel Sport Eau de Toilette Spray

Luxembourg: JBL Charge 3 Stealth Edition Bluetooth Portable Boombox, Tefal Jamie Oliver Stainless Steel Pan, and iRobot Roomba 671

Japan: Happy Belly Water, Anker PowerCore 10,000 Mobile Battery, and Pampers Premium Protection Diapers

Italy: NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Barista Caffè Espresso, Dash 3-in-1 Detergent Pods, and AUKEY Powerbank Portable Charger

India: Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb Compatible with Amazon Alexa, boAt Rockerz Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphones, and Godrej Aer Pocket Bathroom Fragrance

Germany and Austria: JBL Bluetooth Speaker, Tefal Jamie Oliver Stainless Steel Pan, and OSRAM Smart+ Plug Zigbee Switchable Light Socket

France: iRobot Roomba 671, Lunii Story Telling Factory, and Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush

China: Dove Exfoliating Scrub, L’Oreal Rejuvenating Eye Cream, and Silk’n Permanent Hair Removal Device

Canada: PlayStation 4 Slim with Spiderman and Horizon Zero Dawn, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits

Belgium: OSRAM Smart+ Plug Zigbee Switchable Light Socket, SanDisk 128GB Memory Card, and Brita Water Filter

Australia: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Finish Powerball All-in-1 Max Dishwasher Tablets, and Huggies Ultra Dry Nappies

Spotlighting Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Prime Day 2019 was another record-breaking success for independent third-party sellers—mostly small and medium-sized businesses. These innovators, artisans, and entrepreneurs are an invaluable part of the Amazon family. Products from these unique businesses increase variety and contribute to the ever-expanding selection available to Prime members worldwide. Globally, these businesses far exceeded $2 billion in sales this Prime Day, making it the biggest Amazon shopping event ever for third-party sellers when comparing two-day periods.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment on Prime Day. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. In addition to more than 10 million items available for one-day delivery coast to coast, Prime members in thousands of cities and towns across 44 major metropolitan areas have access to millions of items with free same-day delivery. Simply look for items marked as eligible for delivery today, order by lunch, and get your items by bed time. For delivery in a matter of hours, members can also use Prime Now to receive grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market in nearly 90 U.S. metros, or grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in 30 metros, with more to come in 2019. We continue to offer more than 100 million products for two-day delivery as well. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com



www.amazon.com/pr