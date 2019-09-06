Always® Joins Forces With Sophia Bush and Other Voices for Latest Efforts to Help #EndPeriodPoverty And Keep Girls in School in the U.S.

Always Uncovers New Local Data On The Impact Period Poverty Has On School Attendance In The U.S., and Partners with National Geographic and Feeding America® to Drive Awareness and Change

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–School supplies are important for every student, but period products are often overlooked as a vital necessity to ensure girls are able to stay in class and focused on their education. Always, the leader in global menstrual care, wants to change that. This September, Always continues their #EndPeriodPoverty efforts launched in 2018 to raise awareness and take action to help keep girls in school.

When people learn that nearly 1 in 5 girls in the U.S. have missed school due to lack of period products1, many are shocked and 89% of them want to take action to help keep girls in school2. While we usually associate period poverty (i.e. the lack of access of period products due to economic factors), with girls in other countries, it’s not just someone else’s problem. It’s happening closer to home than people may think. The most recent Always® Confidence & Puberty Local Market Study surveyed cities representative of the different regions around the country and found that in fact, girls everywhere have missed school because of period poverty, specifically2:

143,000 girls in the New York City area

88,000 girls in the Los Angeles area

65,000 girls in the Chicago area

57,000 girls in the Atlanta area

38,000 girls in the Houston area

To help raise awareness all across the country, Always is partnering with actress and activist Sophia Bush to rally support to #EndPeriodPoverty and keep girls in school.

“The idea that so many girls in the US, including in my own city of Los Angeles, are having to sacrifice parts of their education because they don’t have access to period products breaks my heart,” said Sophia Bush. “When Always showed me the data about how prevalent the issue is right here in my own backyard, I knew we had to do something. I’m thrilled to know that together we’ll be able to make a difference for so many girls this school year.”

Always believes lack of access to period products should not stand in the way of a girl and her education. Last year, Always donated more than 20 million period products to U.S. school girls thanks to the support of people across the country and now want to do more. For this back to school season, Always aims to provide millions of additional products to help keep girls in school and support families via their longstanding partner, the Feeding America® network of foodbanks.

Knowing that communities everywhere are impacted by this issue, Always is focusing their latest efforts on not just tackling period poverty from a national level, but also on a local level by supporting “Period Heroes”. These are individuals leading efforts to help #EndPeriodPoverty for school-aged girls in their communities. Always wants to champion and highlight the amazing work they’re doing to make a difference for girls in communities all over the U.S.

“With the generosity of our community, we have been able to serve young women in the East Nashville neighborhood. Now, with the generosity of Always, we will be able to serve young women in Nashville: Every girl. Every day. Always,” said Charity Brock, a local Nashville Period Hero and founder of On The Dot.

While back-to-school should be an exciting time, girls that experience period poverty often miss school and other important confidence-building activities. The effects can be long-lasting, and are especially damaging during puberty, when school education and interactions are critical for adolescents’ healthy development. Of girls that have missed school because of period poverty, not only did 49% of them say that missing school negatively impacted their academic performance, but 3 out of 5 tried to hide it from the people around them2.

To further raise awareness of the impact period poverty has on girls’ education, Always has partnered with National Geographic to share a girl’s compelling first-hand experience with period poverty and how access to period products and the right support can help impact her confidence and future. You can watch Emily’s inspiring story here https://youtu.be/zEqTEmNkP1Y. Her story will be featured as an extended short in the “Keeping Girls in School” episode which explores how periods are a barrier to girls’ education globally. This episode premiers on September 26 on National Geographic as a part of the new series ACTIVATE: A GLOBAL CITIZEN MOVEMENT3.

“We’re proud to continue our mission to keep more girls in school by providing them with the period products they need, and to raise awareness of this important issue,” said Hesham Tohamy, Vice President Feminine Care Procter & Gamble. “For the past 35 years, Always has been committed to championing girls’ confidence, and we’re not stopping now. Together with the help of valued partners like Feeding America, local period advocates, our customers and people around the U.S., we can help #EndPeriodPoverty and create a country where no girl has to miss school because of lack of access to period protection.”

Join Always, their team of social influencers, and actress & advocate Sophia Bush to help #EndPeriodPoverty and keep girls in school and confident. Here’s how you can help during the month of September 2019:

PURCHASE: Pick up a pack of Always pads 4 at participating retailers (found in website below) to spark a pad donation to the Feeding America network.

Pick up a pack of Always pads at participating retailers (found in website below) to spark a pad donation to the Feeding America network. ENGAGE: Like or comment on our #EndPeriodPoverty influencer posts and we’ll donate an additional pad to a girl in need, via our Local Period Heroes’ organizations, up to a total donation of 1 million period products.

Like or comment on our #EndPeriodPoverty influencer posts and we’ll donate an additional pad to a girl in need, via our Local Period Heroes’ organizations, up to a total donation of 1 million period products. SHARE: Emily’s story by @NationalGeographic, tag @Always (or @Always_brand in IG) and use #EndPeriodPoverty to help us continue raising awareness of the issue.

To find out more about Always’ mission to #EndPeriodPoverty and keep girls in school, visit https://always.com/en-us/about-us/end-period-poverty.

Footnotes

1The Always Confidence & Puberty Wave VI Study, Nov. 2017; based on females 16-24 years old.

2The Always Confidence & Puberty Local Market Study, Jul/Aug. 2019; based on females 16-29 years old; Census.gov/popclock .

3Learn more about ACTIVATE here: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/activate/

4Excludes Always Discreet.

About Always

Always®, the world’s leader in menstrual protection, offers a wide range of pads, wipes and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences. For over 35 years, Always has been empowering millions of girls globally through puberty and confidence education, providing products to girls in need and tackling societal barriers to their confidence through the Always #LikeAGirl movement. Together, Always believes we can create a world where puberty is a moment that propels girls forward into confident womanhood. Please visit www.always.com for more information.

In 2016, Always was proud to announce that all their owned production sites are zero manufacturing waste to landfill. Please visit https://us.pg.com/environmental-sustainability/ for more information.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

