Amazon Orders Trial from David E. Kelley

Amazon Original Series stars Oscar winners Billy
Bob Thornton and William
Hurt, along with Olivia Thirlby, Maria
Bello and Molly Parker, and is written by David
E. Kelley and Jonathan
Shapiro, Executive Produced by Kelley, Shapiro and Ross
Fineman and Directed by David
Semel
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced it has greenlit dramatic Amazon
Original Series Trial to debut exclusively on Prime Video in the
US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Japan next year. The new series stars
Oscar winners Billy
Bob Thornton (Fargo) and William
Hurt (Broadcast News), along with Olivia
Thirlby (Juno), Maria
Bello (Prisoners) and Molly
Parker (House of Cards). Trial is written by David
E. Kelley (Ally McBeal) and Jonathan
Shapiro (The Practice); executive produced by Kelley, Shapiro
and Ross
Fineman (Lights Out); and directed by David
Semel (Madam Secretary).
“Billy Bob Thornton, William Hurt and David E. Kelley are world-class
talents who have achieved longstanding success in captivating
storytelling,” said Roy Price, Vice President, Amazon Studios. “We are
excited to bring this series to our customers next year.”
Trial stars Thornton, Hurt, Thirlby and Bello in the ultimate
David vs. Goliath battle fought in the 21st century American
legal system. The series follows a down-and-out lawyer (Thornton) as he
seeks redemption. His one shot depends on getting justice in a legal
system where truth has become a commodity, and the scales of justice
have never been more heavily weighed toward the rich and powerful.
Trial will be available for Prime members to stream and enjoy
through the Amazon Video app for TVs, connected devices and mobile
devices, or online at Amazon.com/originals,
at no additional cost to their membership. The series will be available
in SD and HD, as well as in 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR) on
compatible smart TVs. Customers who are not already Prime members can
sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.com/prime.
About Amazon Video
Amazon Video includes tens of thousands
of movies and TV episodes available on Prime Video at no additional
charge to Prime members, as well as access to hundreds of thousands of
titles to buy or rent. Amazon Video is the only service in the world
that brings customers both of these options in one place.
Prime Video, available on Amazon Video, lets Prime members enjoy
binge-worthy TV shows including Amazon Original Series airing now such
as the multi-Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-winning series Transparent, the
critically acclaimed The Man in the High Castle, Red
Oaks, Hand of God, Bosch,
Catastrophe and Mozart in the Jungle as
well as hit series like Sex and the City, Veep, Girls, The
Sopranos, Entourage, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The
Wire. Prime Video also offers members blockbuster movies such as Transformers:
Age of Extinction, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jack
Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Star Trek Into Darkness and The
Hunger Games: Catching Fire, among others. Prime members have access
to a collection of kids shows including Amazon Original Series Annedroids, Gortimer
Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street, the Annecy, Annie and
multi-Emmy Award-winning Tumble Leaf, and Wishenpoof, as
well as popular shows from Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. including SpongeBob
SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Team Umizoomi,
and Blue’s Clues.
Prime members can look forward to new and returning original series
premiering this year such as the second season of Transparent on
December 11, along with Mozart in the Jungle premiering later
this year. Coming in 2016 will be the second seasons of Bosch and
romantic comedy Catastrophe, along with the debut season of The
New Yorker Presents and Mad Dogs.
Amazon Video can be accessed through the Amazon Video app on TVs,
connected devices and mobile devices, or online at Amazon.com/amazonvideo.
Prime Video titles can also be downloaded for offline enjoyment—the only
subscription streaming service to offer this functionality. Customers
who are not already Prime members can sign up for a free trial at Amazon.com/prime.
Amazon Prime is an annual membership program for $99 a year that offers
customers unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 20 million items
across all categories, unlimited Free Same-Day Delivery on more than a
million items in 16 metro areas, unlimited streaming of tens of
thousands of movies and TV episodes, more than one million songs, more
than one thousand playlists and hundreds of stations with Prime Music,
early access to select Lightning Deals all year long, free secure,
unlimited photo storage in Amazon Cloud Drive with Prime Photos and
access to more than 800,000 books to borrow with the Kindle Owners’
Lending Library. In addition, Prime members in select cities receive one
and two hour delivery through Prime Now on tens of thousands of items
through a mobile app. Not a member? Start a free trial of Amazon Prime
at amazon.com/prime.
About Amazon
Amazon.com opened on the World Wide Web in July
1995. The company is guided by four principles: customer obsession
rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to
operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews,
1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by
Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV,
Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered
by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about.
Contacts
Amazon.com,
Inc.
Media Hotline: 206-266-7180
www.amazon.com/pr