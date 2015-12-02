Amazon Orders Trial from David E. Kelley

Amazon Original Series stars Oscar winners Billy

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced it has greenlit dramatic Amazon

Original Series Trial to debut exclusively on Prime Video in the

US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Japan next year. The new series stars

Oscar winners Billy

Bob Thornton (Fargo) and William

Hurt (Broadcast News), along with Olivia

Thirlby (Juno), Maria

Bello (Prisoners) and Molly

Parker (House of Cards). Trial is written by David

E. Kelley (Ally McBeal) and Jonathan

Shapiro (The Practice); executive produced by Kelley, Shapiro

and Ross

Fineman (Lights Out); and directed by David

Semel (Madam Secretary).

“Billy Bob Thornton, William Hurt and David E. Kelley are world-class

talents who have achieved longstanding success in captivating

storytelling,” said Roy Price, Vice President, Amazon Studios. “We are

excited to bring this series to our customers next year.”

Trial stars Thornton, Hurt, Thirlby and Bello in the ultimate

David vs. Goliath battle fought in the 21st century American

legal system. The series follows a down-and-out lawyer (Thornton) as he

seeks redemption. His one shot depends on getting justice in a legal

system where truth has become a commodity, and the scales of justice

have never been more heavily weighed toward the rich and powerful.

Trial will be available for Prime members to stream and enjoy

through the Amazon Video app for TVs, connected devices and mobile

devices, or online at Amazon.com/originals,

at no additional cost to their membership. The series will be available

in SD and HD, as well as in 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR) on

compatible smart TVs. Customers who are not already Prime members can

sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.com/prime.

