AMC Theatres® Offers Movie-Goers Tips for Seeing STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS Opening Weekend at AMC

Even with 1,600 auditoriums already guaranteed to be filled with
fans, 3.5 million seats remain for opening weekend at AMC Theatres,
including more than a half million tickets in IMAX®
3D and Dolby Cinema at AMC Prime
LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With just two-plus weeks remaining until the opening of the most
anticipated movie of the millennium, AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) is
offering a few tips and information to the millions of movie-goers who
are expected to see STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS opening weekend.
There are still plenty of tickets available for opening weekend
-
STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS is setting advance ticket sales records,
but there’s still time to get your opening-weekend ticket.
-
There are 3.5 million tickets available on opening weekend at AMC.
Tickets can be conveniently secured at AMC box offices, online and
through AMC’s mobile app.
-
For guests who want to see the movie in the most immersive experience
possible, AMC has more than a half million opening-weekend tickets
available at IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema at AMC Prime.
-
At least 36 AMC locations, more than one-tenth of the AMC circuit,
will run shows around the clock opening night, helping ensure that
anyone who wants to be among the first to see the movie has that
opportunity.
Reserve your seat now, or get there early
-
AMC offers reserved seating at 104 locations nationwide, including at
least one location in nearly every major market.
-
At reserved seating locations, which includes all of AMC’s recliner
locations, guests can get their tickets now, and walk right to their
pre-selected seat at showtime (leaving enough time before the movie
starts to get their popcorn, pizza and a soda or beer to enjoy with
the show).
-
For guests at non-reserved seating locations, AMC will open its
auditoriums at least one hour before the 7 p.m. showtime on opening
night, and may open sooner at some locations.
- AMC will have holdout lines ready for guests who arrive early.
Fan-Filled Theatres
-
With more than 1,600 auditoriums guaranteed to be filled with
passionate fans on opening weekend, STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS has
already surpassed the total sellouts at AMC for opening weekend of
HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY PART 2.
-
The total number of sold out shows in IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema at AMC
Prime for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS at AMC has exceeded the number
of opening-weekend IMAX sell outs at AMC for AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON.
Marathon Mania
-
Tickets for The Star Wars Marathon at AMC Theatres are still available
at nine of the 39 AMC locations: AMC Boston Common 19 (Boston); AMC
River East 21 (Chicago); AMC Raceway 10 (Westbury, NY); AMC Danbury 16
(Danbury, CT); AMC Garden State 16 (Paramus, NJ); AMC Aventura Mall 24
(Aventura, FL); AMC Tallahassee Mall 20 (Tallahassee, FL); AMC River
Park Square 20 (Spokane, WA); AMC Alderwood Mall 16 (Seattle, WA).
-
Marathon guests at non-reserved seating AMC locations are encouraged
to arrive early on Wednesday. Auditorium doors are expected to open at
least an hour before the 1 a.m. start time, and may open sooner at
some locations.
Wear a costume but leave your mask and blaster at home
-
AMC’s long-standing costume policy prohibits masks, face paint,
weapons and items that would make other guests feel uncomfortable or
detract from the movie-going experience.
-
So put on your costume, bring your lightsaber, turn it off during the
movie, and leave the blaster, face paint and Darth Vader mask at home.
IMAX at AMC Star Wars Sundays
-
Each Sunday, from December 20 to January 10, AMC guests who purchase a
ticket to see STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS in IMAX 3D will receive an
AMC-exclusive Star Wars print.
- A new poster will be revealed each week.
AMC Sensory Friendly Films
-
AMC partners with The Autism Society to present Sensory Friendly
Films, where the lights are turned up, the sound down, and the theatre
not only allows, but encourages guests to get up, dance, walk, shout
or sing.
-
Guests of all ages can join in the fun as AMC has expanded its Sensory
Friendly Films title selection to accommodate a more mature
movie-going audience and offer even more opportunities to catch a
flick every month.
-
STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS is available as a Sensory Friendly Film
four times in December and January:
- Tuesday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 26, 10 a.m.
-
Saturday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.
