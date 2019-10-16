Amscot Financial Contributes Mini-Grants to 15 Non-Profit Service Groups

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#givingwednesday–Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, recently awarded mini-grants of $100 to $5,000 to support 15 different non-profit service organizations located throughout Florida communities where the company serves several million consumers.

“As a business, our commitment to serve local non-profits is one of our highest priorities,” stated Ian MacKechnie, Founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “We strive to help grow and enrich our Florida communities by supporting the various organizations that provide outreach and compassion to our fellow neighbors.”

Mini-grants went to the following organizations:

Arthritis Foundation, Florida: The Arthritis Foundation offers Central Florida children living with arthritis the opportunity to attend JA Camp and Family Retreat Weekends. They offer 2 sessions of summer camp and one JA Family Retreat weekend in the spring. For many campers, it’s the first time they’ve met other kids who live with the same challenges and limitations. JA camps provide a safe and encouraging environment. They also host “JA Family Days” to help kids and their families live better with juvenile arthritis. These informative and supportive events provide opportunities for meaningful connections and education. For more information, please visit: www.arthritis.org

Camelot Community Care, Florida: They have been serving children and families experiencing abuse, neglect, behavioral health and substance abuse issues. Their mission is to develop and provide services which enable children and families to realize their full potential. For more information, please visit: www.camelotcommunitycare.org

Canine Assisted Therapy Inc., Broward County: Their mission is to enhance the lives of children and adults by achieving specific physical, cognitive, social, or emotional goals using certified pet therapy teams. For more information, please visit: www.catdogs.org

Corporation to Develop Communities, Hillsborough County: Creating opportunities for people to build prosperous futures and vibrant communities. This is done by deploying comprehensive community development strategies that connect workforce development, housing and real estate with education, resident leadership and community safety to drive economic prosperity. For more information, please visit: www.cdcoftampa.org

Children’s Safety Village of Central Florida, Orange County: They cater to preventing children’s injuries and fatalities through lifesaving education and first-hand experience, eliminating unsafe conditions through education and training of children. Their goals revolve around the safety and protection of children. For more information, please visit: www.childrensafetyvillage.org

CM Box Car Racing dba Sunshine State Superkids, Lake County: Developed out of passion for soap box derby racing and children. The program then turned to putting together a fun day of free racing for kids of special needs, foster children, homeless and school age children from low income families. These children can have a fun day without financial and medical worries. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinestatesuperkids.com

Faces of Courage Foundation, Hillsborough County: Provides free of charge day outings and weekend camps for children, teens/young adults and adults with all types of cancers and blood disorders. Faces of Courage is also involved in research grants for Moffitt Cancer Center and USF. For more information, please visit: www.facesofcourage.org

Great Explorations Children’s Museum, Pinellas County: For over 30 years, Great Explorations has been Tampa Bay’s preeminent children’s museum supporting practical learning applications through a proven creative curriculum. Their mission remains focused on stimulating learning through creativity, play and exploration. For more information, please visit: https://greatex.org/

Hillsborough County Alternative School (Brandon Epic 3 Center), Hillsborough County: These schools have been established to meet the needs of students who cannot learn effectively in a traditional school environment. The goal is to course correct students and return to their traditional school better equipped for success. As part of their goal and exposing these students to experiences they would otherwise not be able to experience due to financial hardship, Brandon Epic has created an experience to travel to Harvard University. They select 10 students out of 100-150, upon meeting and completing criteria. For more information, please visit: www.sdhc.k12.fl.us

Learn Tampa Bay dba Achieve Plant City, Hillsborough County: Their mission is to empower families and provide them with the educational skills and confidence needed to achieve success in life. The organization was founded by a middle school dropout who changed her life through education. The organization’s philosophy is that through education and support, all individuals can reach their potential. For more information, please visit: www.achieveplantcity.org

Mount Dora Police Department National Night Out, Lake County: This is a community effort event promoting crime prevention, safety, and community involvement. It is intended to increase awareness about police programs in the community. For more information, please visit: www.ci.mount-dora.fl.us/325/police

National Council of Negro Women, Incorporated, Pinellas County: A coalition comprised of 200 community-based sections in 32 states and 38 national organizational affiliates that work to enlighten and inspire more than 3,000,000 women and men. Its mission is to lead, advocate for and empower women of African descent, their families and communities. For more information, please visit: www.ncnwstpete.org

Pasco Sheriff’s Charities – Fishing for Families, Pasco County: They are an organization that strives to raise support for great causes in Pasco County such as Youth Fishing & Environmental Center, Family Support Network and Police Explores program, to name a few. For more information, please visit: www.pascosheriffcharities.org/fishingforfamilies

Nature Coast Technical High School, Hernando County: They have a teen parenting program that works with pregnant girls and teens, supporting students academically while helping them acquire skills to become nurturing parents. For more information, please visit: www.hernandoschools.org

Starting Right, Now, Hillsborough County: They are dedicated to helping homeless teenagers by providing housing and life-skills classes. They provide a deep, holistic and personal approach to end homelessness, one child at a time. Each youth is paired with a mentor who becomes their advocate, guiding them with emotional support. Students have access to health insurance, food stamps, banking (financial literacy) and a network of support. For more information, please visit: www.startingrightnow.org

Amscot is Florida’s leading non-bank financial services company. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Amscot Financial provides convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 237 retail financial service centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates. Amscot Financial has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for five years (2008-2012) & was recently named as one of Americas’ Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. For more information on Amscot’s products and services, community involvement, and career opportunities, please visit the company’s website at www.Amscot.com.

