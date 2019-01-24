Amscot Financial Contributes Mini-Grants to 15 Non-Profit Service Groups

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–lt;a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/givingwednesday?src=hash” target=”_blank”gt;#givingwednesdaylt;/agt;–Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented

financial services, recently awarded mini-grants of $150 to $2,500 to

support 15 different non-profit service organizations located in the

Florida communities where the company serves several million consumers.

“At Amscot, we want to be more than just a good business. We want to be

a neighbor that stays involved in the community,” says Ian MacKechnie,

Founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “Helping local organizations is a

good way to do that.

Mini-grants went to the following organizations:

Miami. Their mission is to give minority boys hope, as well as the vision of greatness to emulate in their everyday lives. For more information, please visit: www.5000rolemodels.com The Black History Committee of Orange County, Inc., Orlando.

Orlando. Their mission is to educate the citizens of Orlando/Orange County and America about Black History. They are also committed to improving the literacy in their communities by donating funds to students who wish to continue their education by obtaining an undergraduate or graduate degree, and to help the disadvantaged community. Amscot is proud to sponsor this year’s event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. For more information, please visit: www.bhcoc.com Boys and Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, Clearwater. The program

Clearwater. The program is intended to help the community’s youth prepare for career success, but also to develop a strong sense of civic responsibility and a lifelong commitment to serving others. Keeping the teens out of the juvenile justice system is one small part of their overall mission of ensuring they graduate on time with a plan for their future. The Youth Internship Program is designed to incorporate all of these elements while connecting youth with dedicated, caring individuals who serve as mentors and role models and who genuinely care about the unique needs and circumstances of each participant. For more information, please visit: www.bgcsun.org Carolyn Taylor Pates Enterprizes, Miami. A public service

Miami. A public service charitable organization servicing the elderly, homeless, and low to no income families. They offer referral services and mentoring and feed hungry families weekly. Servicing low to no income families in South Dade and some families in Monroe Counties. Stop Hunger in our communities. Citizens Alliance for Progress Inc., Tarpon Springs. Their

Tarpon Springs. Their mission is to deliver community-based services and partner with other service providers to empower and support individuals and families to foster their personal growth. Amscot is proud to sponsor this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Benefit Banquet. For more information, please visit: www.citizensallianceforprogress.org Crescent of Hernando, Inc. Community Clinic, Spring Hill. Their

Spring Hill. Their mission is to improve the health and well-being of the underserved, uninsured and indigent of Hernando County, to promote health literacy and to establish alliances that serve their community. Their school physical program provides homeless children with the opportunity to have a school physical so that they may not lose any school days. For more information, please visit: www.crescentclinic.org East Tampa Business and Civic Association, Inc., Tampa. Their

Tampa. Their mission is to develop a healthy business and community climate in order to stimulate opportunities and improved living conditions for children, families and seniors in the East Tampa Community and throughout Tampa Bay. Amscot is proud to support this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Festival. For more information, please visit: www.etbcatampa.org Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, Tampa. They build girls of

Tampa. They build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Amscot is proud to sponsor the Women of Distinction event which honors women whose professional accomplishments make them positive role models and inspire girls to achieve their own goals and dreams. For more information, please visit: www.gswcf.org Human Development Center Inc., Tampa. The center is dedicated

Tampa. The center is dedicated to opening a world of possibilities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, teaching behaviors and skills they will need to live independently. For more information, please visit: www.hdcinc.org The Lula McGrady Foundation Inc., Leesburg. They host the

Leesburg. They host the “Hands Up” Backpack Program each month, going to an area in Lake County frequently visited by the homeless, and distribute Snackpacks, which are full of various food items, toiletries, socks, and other essential items the homeless need. Blankets, hats, and gloves are provided in the winter. For more information, please visit: www.lulamcgrady.org National Council of Negro Women, St. Petersburg. Their mission

St. Petersburg. Their mission is to lead, advocate for and empower women of African descent, their families and communities. Amcot is proud to sponsor the 33 Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Awards Breakfast. For more information, please visit: www.ncnwstpete.org Parent to Parent of Miami, Miami. They are a community parent

Miami. They are a community parent resource center for families of children and adults with all disabilities. With their help, parents and professionals can find information, workshops and resources to help make decisions about early intervention, early childhood, education, vocational training, employment, college opportunities, as well as the laws that protect the rights of children and adults with disabilities. Amscot is proud to sponsor the 2019 Family Engagement Picnic. For more information, please visit: www.ptopmiami.org Plant City Black Heritage Celebration, Plant City. The purpose

Plant City. The purpose of Plant City Black Heritage Celebration, Inc. is to offer the community of Plant City a unique blend of African and African American Art, culture history, celebrate those who have and are carrying the torch passed on to us down the years by heroes in the search for equality and justice. Amscot is proud to sponsor this year’s event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. For more information, please visit: www.celebration2.homestead.com Tampa Bay Times Newspaper in Education Program, St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg. The program is a cooperative effort between schools and the Pulitzer-Prize winning Tampa Bay Times to encourage the use of newspapers as an educational resource – a “living textbook.” The program provides teachers with contemporary informational texts that engage students and relate academic learning to real-world experiences. For more information, please visit: www.tampabay.com/nie Voices for Children of North Central Fl. Inc., Ocala. Their

Amscot is Florida’s leading non-bank financial services company.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Amscot Financial provides convenient,

consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check

cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money

orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 236 retail financial service

centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates. Amscot

Financial has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one

of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for five years (2008-2012) & was

recently named as one of Americas’ Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. For

more information on Amscot’s products and services, community

involvement, and career opportunities, please visit the company’s

website at www.Amscot.com.

