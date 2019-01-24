Amscot Financial Contributes Mini-Grants to 15 Non-Profit Service Groups

Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented
financial services, recently awarded mini-grants of $150 to $2,500 to
support 15 different non-profit service organizations located in the
Florida communities where the company serves several million consumers.

“At Amscot, we want to be more than just a good business. We want to be
a neighbor that stays involved in the community,” says Ian MacKechnie,
Founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “Helping local organizations is a
good way to do that.

Mini-grants went to the following organizations:

  • 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Miami. Their mission is
    to give minority boys hope, as well as the vision of greatness to
    emulate in their everyday lives. For more information, please visit: www.5000rolemodels.com
  • The Black History Committee of Orange County, Inc., Orlando.
    Their mission is to educate the citizens of Orlando/Orange County and
    America about Black History. They are also committed to improving the
    literacy in their communities by donating funds to students who wish
    to continue their education by obtaining an undergraduate or graduate
    degree, and to help the disadvantaged community. Amscot is proud to
    sponsor this year’s event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. For more
    information, please visit: www.bhcoc.com
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, Clearwater. The program
    is intended to help the community’s youth prepare for career success,
    but also to develop a strong sense of civic responsibility and a
    lifelong commitment to serving others. Keeping the teens out of the
    juvenile justice system is one small part of their overall mission of
    ensuring they graduate on time with a plan for their future. The Youth
    Internship Program is designed to incorporate all of these elements
    while connecting youth with dedicated, caring individuals who serve as
    mentors and role models and who genuinely care about the unique needs
    and circumstances of each participant. For more information, please
    visit: www.bgcsun.org
  • Carolyn Taylor Pates Enterprizes, Miami. A public service
    charitable organization servicing the elderly, homeless, and low to no
    income families. They offer referral services and mentoring and feed
    hungry families weekly. Servicing low to no income families in South
    Dade and some families in Monroe Counties. Stop Hunger in our
    communities.
  • Citizens Alliance for Progress Inc., Tarpon Springs. Their
    mission is to deliver community-based services and partner with other
    service providers to empower and support individuals and families to
    foster their personal growth. Amscot is proud to sponsor this year’s
    Martin Luther King Jr. Benefit Banquet. For more information, please
    visit: www.citizensallianceforprogress.org
  • Crescent of Hernando, Inc. Community Clinic, Spring Hill. Their
    mission is to improve the health and well-being of the underserved,
    uninsured and indigent of Hernando County, to promote health literacy
    and to establish alliances that serve their community. Their school
    physical program provides homeless children with the opportunity to
    have a school physical so that they may not lose any school days. For
    more information, please visit: www.crescentclinic.org
  • East Tampa Business and Civic Association, Inc., Tampa. Their
    mission is to develop a healthy business and community climate in
    order to stimulate opportunities and improved living conditions for
    children, families and seniors in the East Tampa Community and
    throughout Tampa Bay. Amscot is proud to support this year’s Martin
    Luther King Jr. Community Festival. For more information, please
    visit: www.etbcatampa.org
  • Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, Tampa. They build girls of
    courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.
    Amscot is proud to sponsor the Women of Distinction event which honors
    women whose professional accomplishments make them positive role
    models and inspire girls to achieve their own goals and dreams. For
    more information, please visit: www.gswcf.org
  • Human Development Center Inc., Tampa. The center is dedicated
    to opening a world of possibilities for individuals with intellectual
    and developmental disabilities, teaching behaviors and skills they
    will need to live independently. For more information, please visit: www.hdcinc.org
  • The Lula McGrady Foundation Inc., Leesburg. They host the
    “Hands Up” Backpack Program each month, going to an area in Lake
    County frequently visited by the homeless, and distribute Snackpacks,
    which are full of various food items, toiletries, socks, and other
    essential items the homeless need. Blankets, hats, and gloves are
    provided in the winter. For more information, please visit: www.lulamcgrady.org
  • National Council of Negro Women, St. Petersburg. Their mission
    is to lead, advocate for and empower women of African descent, their
    families and communities. Amcot is proud to sponsor the 33rd
    Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Awards Breakfast. For
    more information, please visit: www.ncnwstpete.org
  • Parent to Parent of Miami, Miami. They are a community parent
    resource center for families of children and adults with all
    disabilities. With their help, parents and professionals can find
    information, workshops and resources to help make decisions about
    early intervention, early childhood, education, vocational training,
    employment, college opportunities, as well as the laws that protect
    the rights of children and adults with disabilities. Amscot is proud
    to sponsor the 2019 Family Engagement Picnic. For more information,
    please visit: www.ptopmiami.org
  • Plant City Black Heritage Celebration, Plant City. The purpose
    of Plant City Black Heritage Celebration, Inc. is to offer the
    community of Plant City a unique blend of African and African American
    Art, culture history, celebrate those who have and are carrying the
    torch passed on to us down the years by heroes in the search for
    equality and justice. Amscot is proud to sponsor this year’s event in
    honor of Martin Luther King Jr. For more information, please visit: www.celebration2.homestead.com
  • Tampa Bay Times Newspaper in Education Program, St. Petersburg.
    The program is a cooperative effort between schools and the
    Pulitzer-Prize winning Tampa Bay Times to encourage the use of
    newspapers as an educational resource – a “living textbook.” The
    program provides teachers with contemporary informational texts that
    engage students and relate academic learning to real-world
    experiences. For more information, please visit: www.tampabay.com/nie
  • Voices for Children of North Central Fl. Inc., Ocala. Their
    mission is to support physical and psychological needs of children in
    Marion, Lake, Hernando and Citrus counties who have a Guardian ad
    Litem assigned to them. They provide clothing, food, evaluations, and
    social interaction activities (normalcy) for the abused, neglected and
    abandoned children throughout the region. For more information, please
    visit: www.voices4childrenfl.org

Amscot is Florida’s leading non-bank financial services company.
Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Amscot Financial provides convenient,
consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check
cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money
orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 236 retail financial service
centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates. Amscot
Financial has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one
of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for five years (2008-2012) & was
recently named as one of Americas’ Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. For
more information on Amscot’s products and services, community
involvement, and career opportunities, please visit the company’s
website at www.Amscot.com.

