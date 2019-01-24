Amscot Financial Contributes Mini-Grants to 15 Non-Profit Service Groups

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–lt;a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/givingwednesday?src=hash” target=”_blank”gt;#givingwednesdaylt;/agt;–Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented
financial services, recently awarded mini-grants of $150 to $2,500 to
support 15 different non-profit service organizations located in the
Florida communities where the company serves several million consumers.
“At Amscot, we want to be more than just a good business. We want to be
a neighbor that stays involved in the community,” says Ian MacKechnie,
Founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “Helping local organizations is a
good way to do that.
Mini-grants went to the following organizations:
-
5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Miami. Their mission is
to give minority boys hope, as well as the vision of greatness to
emulate in their everyday lives. For more information, please visit: www.5000rolemodels.com
-
The Black History Committee of Orange County, Inc., Orlando.
Their mission is to educate the citizens of Orlando/Orange County and
America about Black History. They are also committed to improving the
literacy in their communities by donating funds to students who wish
to continue their education by obtaining an undergraduate or graduate
degree, and to help the disadvantaged community. Amscot is proud to
sponsor this year’s event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. For more
information, please visit: www.bhcoc.com
-
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, Clearwater. The program
is intended to help the community’s youth prepare for career success,
but also to develop a strong sense of civic responsibility and a
lifelong commitment to serving others. Keeping the teens out of the
juvenile justice system is one small part of their overall mission of
ensuring they graduate on time with a plan for their future. The Youth
Internship Program is designed to incorporate all of these elements
while connecting youth with dedicated, caring individuals who serve as
mentors and role models and who genuinely care about the unique needs
and circumstances of each participant. For more information, please
visit: www.bgcsun.org
-
Carolyn Taylor Pates Enterprizes, Miami. A public service
charitable organization servicing the elderly, homeless, and low to no
income families. They offer referral services and mentoring and feed
hungry families weekly. Servicing low to no income families in South
Dade and some families in Monroe Counties. Stop Hunger in our
communities.
-
Citizens Alliance for Progress Inc., Tarpon Springs. Their
mission is to deliver community-based services and partner with other
service providers to empower and support individuals and families to
foster their personal growth. Amscot is proud to sponsor this year’s
Martin Luther King Jr. Benefit Banquet. For more information, please
visit: www.citizensallianceforprogress.org
-
Crescent of Hernando, Inc. Community Clinic, Spring Hill. Their
mission is to improve the health and well-being of the underserved,
uninsured and indigent of Hernando County, to promote health literacy
and to establish alliances that serve their community. Their school
physical program provides homeless children with the opportunity to
have a school physical so that they may not lose any school days. For
more information, please visit: www.crescentclinic.org
-
East Tampa Business and Civic Association, Inc., Tampa. Their
mission is to develop a healthy business and community climate in
order to stimulate opportunities and improved living conditions for
children, families and seniors in the East Tampa Community and
throughout Tampa Bay. Amscot is proud to support this year’s Martin
Luther King Jr. Community Festival. For more information, please
visit: www.etbcatampa.org
-
Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, Tampa. They build girls of
courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.
Amscot is proud to sponsor the Women of Distinction event which honors
women whose professional accomplishments make them positive role
models and inspire girls to achieve their own goals and dreams. For
more information, please visit: www.gswcf.org
-
Human Development Center Inc., Tampa. The center is dedicated
to opening a world of possibilities for individuals with intellectual
and developmental disabilities, teaching behaviors and skills they
will need to live independently. For more information, please visit: www.hdcinc.org
-
The Lula McGrady Foundation Inc., Leesburg. They host the
“Hands Up” Backpack Program each month, going to an area in Lake
County frequently visited by the homeless, and distribute Snackpacks,
which are full of various food items, toiletries, socks, and other
essential items the homeless need. Blankets, hats, and gloves are
provided in the winter. For more information, please visit: www.lulamcgrady.org
-
National Council of Negro Women, St. Petersburg. Their mission
is to lead, advocate for and empower women of African descent, their
families and communities. Amcot is proud to sponsor the 33rd
Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Awards Breakfast. For
more information, please visit: www.ncnwstpete.org
-
Parent to Parent of Miami, Miami. They are a community parent
resource center for families of children and adults with all
disabilities. With their help, parents and professionals can find
information, workshops and resources to help make decisions about
early intervention, early childhood, education, vocational training,
employment, college opportunities, as well as the laws that protect
the rights of children and adults with disabilities. Amscot is proud
to sponsor the 2019 Family Engagement Picnic. For more information,
please visit: www.ptopmiami.org
-
Plant City Black Heritage Celebration, Plant City. The purpose
of Plant City Black Heritage Celebration, Inc. is to offer the
community of Plant City a unique blend of African and African American
Art, culture history, celebrate those who have and are carrying the
torch passed on to us down the years by heroes in the search for
equality and justice. Amscot is proud to sponsor this year’s event in
honor of Martin Luther King Jr. For more information, please visit: www.celebration2.homestead.com
-
Tampa Bay Times Newspaper in Education Program, St. Petersburg.
The program is a cooperative effort between schools and the
Pulitzer-Prize winning Tampa Bay Times to encourage the use of
newspapers as an educational resource – a “living textbook.” The
program provides teachers with contemporary informational texts that
engage students and relate academic learning to real-world
experiences. For more information, please visit: www.tampabay.com/nie
-
Voices for Children of North Central Fl. Inc., Ocala. Their
mission is to support physical and psychological needs of children in
Marion, Lake, Hernando and Citrus counties who have a Guardian ad
Litem assigned to them. They provide clothing, food, evaluations, and
social interaction activities (normalcy) for the abused, neglected and
abandoned children throughout the region. For more information, please
visit: www.voices4childrenfl.org
Amscot is Florida’s leading non-bank financial services company.
Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Amscot Financial provides convenient,
consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check
cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money
orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 236 retail financial service
centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates. Amscot
Financial has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one
of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for five years (2008-2012) & was
recently named as one of Americas’ Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. For
more information on Amscot’s products and services, community
involvement, and career opportunities, please visit the company’s
website at www.Amscot.com.
