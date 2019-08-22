Amscot Financial Contributes Mini-grants to 18 Non-profit Service Groups

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#givingwednesday–Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, recently awarded mini-grants of $250 to $4,500 to support 18 different non-profit service organizations located in the Florida communities where the company serves several million consumers.

“Even in a good economy, there are always local, non-profit service organizations who need our help and support,” says Ian MacKechnie, Founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “We never forget that, whether the economy is up or down, we have a civic responsibility to do our part for the communities we serve.”

Mini-grants went to the following organizations:

Barrington Middle School FFA, Hillsborough: Future Farmers of America program, establishes the roots to community career paths and services within a rural region of Florida. This organization provides leadership, service, and career development opportunities to children of all backgrounds. For more information, please visit: www.barrington.mysdhc.org

Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Hillsborough: Creates opportunities for people to build prosperous futures and vibrant communities. They create opportunities by deploying comprehensive community development strategies that connect workforce development, housing and real estate with education, resident leadership and community safety to drive economic prosperity. For more information, please visit: www.cdcoftampa.org

Durant High School FFA, Hillsborough: This State and Nationally recognized Future Farmers of America program is preparing to send 13 young men and women to National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN. They will represent this rural agricultural community in four national competitions. For more information, please visit: www.durant.mysdhc.org

Florida Council on Economic Education, Hillsborough: Teachers are encouraged to help their students learn more about the economy in a fun and creative way by having their students participate in the FCEE bi-annual Economic Poster Contests. Each year, approximately 300 students gain a better understanding of our economic system through their participation in this exciting competition. For more information, please visit: www.fcee.org

Habitat for Humanity Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, Pinellas & Pasco: Since 1985, Habitat Pinellas has been creating homeownership opportunities for low-income people and families with the help of the Pinellas County community. In March 2019, the Pinellas affiliate merged with West Pasco County to serve more families in the area. For more information, please visit: www.habitatpwp.org

The Harbor Dish, Pinellas: The Harbor Dish creates delicious food where individuals needing a helping hand can dine with dignity. They have established a network of community minded people that have built a caring community that utilizes local farmers, businesses, and volunteers to enrich the lives of our patrons and reduce food waste. For more information, please visit: www.harbordish.org

Hillsborough House of Hope, Hillsborough: Since 1998, the Hillsborough House of Hope has been committed to providing a support system for women transitioning out of correctional institutions and seeking positive reinforcement that aids in their personal, social and professional rehabilitation. For more information, please visit: www.hhhopefl.org

Holmes Beach Police Department, Manatee: Hosting their 4th Annual National Night Out. Their focus is to build lasting partnerships and camaraderie between neighbors, police, first responders, and the community as a whole. For more information, please visit: www.watch@holmesbeach.org

Leesburg Police Department, Lake: National Night Out is a unified endeavor to promote involvement in crime prevention activities to make the neighborhoods safer and a better place to live. It is intended to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention, crime and neighborhood watch programs, and other anti-crime efforts. National Night Out enhances relationships while bringing back a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police, community service providers, and neighbors together under positive circumstances. For more information, please visit: www.leesburgpolice.com

Miami Dade Police Department, Miami-Dade: National Night Out concept is designed to heighten crime and prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anticrime programs, and strengthen neighborhood spirit along with police-community partnerships. The MDPD wants to send a message to criminals, letting them know that because of their partnerships and community support their neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. For more information, please visit: www.miamidade.gov

Orlando Union Rescue Mission, Orange: One of Central Florida’s oldest and largest homeless service providers. The mission provides for immediate physical needs, including food, clothing and shelter. Their programs are designed to lead the homeless to permanent independence. For more information, please visit: www.ourm.org

Pace Center for Girls, Hillsborough: Providing girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy. For more information, please visit: www.pacecenter.org/locations/hillsborough

Patrick Brett Foundation, Pinellas: Their mission is to offer guidance, nurture ambition, promote leadership, and encourage positive change in the community, while honoring the selfless values of Patrick Brett. For more information, please visit: www.patrickbrettfoundation.org

Potter’s House Community, Hillsborough: An educational and recreational organization dedicated to achieving immediate and lasting changes in the lives of individuals. Their mission is to empower the people in the community through several ministries that target health awareness, illiteracy and strengthening the family. For more information, please visit: www.pottershousecommunity.org

St. Petersburg Free Clinic, Pinellas: Changing lives by providing food, shelter and health care to their neighbors in need. For more information, please visit: www.stpetersburgfreeclinic.org

Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police- Education and Research Foundation, Hillsborough: The mission of the Foundation is to serve the greater Tampa Bay area law enforcement by securing and providing financial resources to support leadership, education and training, research programs, and to provide financial educational assistance in the form of scholarships to local students seeking education in criminal justice related fields. For more information, please visit: www.chiefsfoundation.org

The WareHouse of Venice, Inc., Sarasota: An organization of middle and high school age peers who share the commitment to make positive choices and live a healthy, drug-free life. Over 200 Venice area youth have made the D-Fy (Drug-Free Youth) commitment in the past two years. During the 2014-2015 school year D-Fy is providing membership opportunities to over 1800 students. Members commit to be drug, alcohol, and tobacco free. They validate their commitment through a confidential, voluntary, drug screening when they join. For more information, please visit: www.venicewarehouse.com

We’re HERE To HELP Inc., Hillsborough: Their mission is to guide economically and academically challenged students as they complete educational requirements needed to become valuable members of the workforce and earn gainful, living wage employment. For more information, please visit: www.whth.org

Amscot is Florida’s leading non-bank financial services company. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Amscot Financial provides convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 237 retail financial service centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates. Amscot Financial has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for five years (2008-2012) & was recently named as one of Americas’ Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. For more information on Amscot’s products and services, community involvement, and career opportunities, please visit the company’s website at www.Amscot.com.

Contacts

Amscot Financial



Alexandra Bustos, 813-637-6277



abustos@amscotfinancial.com