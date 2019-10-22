Amscot Financial Gives $20,000 to Support the Take Stock in Children Scholarship Program

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#givingwednesday–Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, has donated $20,000 to the Take Stock in Children Scholarship Program, which annually awards thousands of scholarships to under-privileged students throughout the state of Florida.

The Take Stock in Children, Inc. mission is to help low-income children by providing college and vocational opportunities through scholarships, as well as mentoring, tutoring, and long-term support services.

“It’s important that all children get the opportunity they deserve,” says Ian MacKechnie, founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “That’s why we’re happy to support The Take Stock in Children Scholarship Program.”

Established in Tampa in the early 1990s, Take Stock for Children has now been expanded to support every Florida County. They are a comprehensive, nonprofit, initiative constructed to give high-potential, low-income students the resources they need to graduate from high school, attend college and start their careers. Since their founding almost 25 years ago, they have distributed over $230 million worth of scholarships across Florida communities.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Amscot Financial is a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 237 retail financial service centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates.

