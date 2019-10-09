Amscot Financial Once Again Partners With Local Law Enforcement to Distribute Free Bike Helmets

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bikehelmetgiveaway–Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, will donate and distribute more than 12,000 free bike helmets on Saturday, October 19th in 18 Florida counties, where the company operates branch locations.

The helmets will be available in three sizes: small, medium and large, and will be specifically designated for children in pre-school and elementary school. They will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by Amscot Financial managers and by law enforcement personnel in the parking lots of the locations listed below. This marks the 17th year that Amscot Financial has donated and distributed free bike helmets in counties where it does business.

According to www.helmets.org, using a helmet can provide a 66% to 88% reduction in the risk of head, brain and severe brain injury for all ages of bicyclists. The website, www.consumer.healthday.com reports that nearly 350,000 children under the age of 15 are rushed to hospital emergency rooms each year with injuries from bicycle wrecks — many of them head injuries that can cause brain damage and life-long disabilities.

“We want to continue to help protect the children that live in our communities,” says Ian MacKechnie, founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “By providing free, properly fitting, bike helmets, we can play a small, but vital part in doing just that.”

FREE Bike Helmets will be available at these Amscot branches on Saturday, October 19th from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.

County Amscot Branch City Brevard 1515 Palm Bay Road NE, Suite 100 Melbourne 2711 Clearlake Road Cocoa Broward 5521 W Oakland Park Boulevard Lauderhill 297 S Pompano Parkway Pompano Beach 13668 W SR 84 Davie 352 S Flamingo Road Pembroke Pines Flagler 1276 & 1278 Palm Coast Parkway SW Palm Coast Hardee 1530 US Highway 17 Wauchula Hernando 19422 Cortez Boulevard Brooksville Highlands 830 US Highway 27 Avon Park 32319 Broadway Street Sebring Hillsborough 105 W Alexander Street Plant City 7731 Palm River Road Tampa 2204 E Hillsborough Avenue Tampa 8231 W Hillsborough Tampa 5002 E Busch Boulevard Tampa 1502 E Fletcher Tampa Lake 1100 W North Boulevard Leesburg 17195 US Highway 441 Mount Dora Manatee 3611 1st Street East Bradenton 737 8th Avenue W Palmetto Miami-Dade 19353 S Dixie Highway Cutler Bay 885 W 49th Street Hialeah 891 NE 8th Street Homestead 1455 NE 163rd Street North Miami Beach 27105 S Dixie Highway Homestead 19839 NW 2nd Avenue Miami Gardens 6788 SW 40th Street Miami 10780 W Flagler Street Miami Orange 501 W Orange Blossom Trail Apopka 4304 Clarcona Ocoee Road Orlando 2033 Americana Boulevard Orlando 769 N Apopka Vineland Road Orlando Osceola 1084 Cypress Parkway Poinciana 1120 W Vine Street Kissimmee 1021 Buenaventura Boulevard Kissimmee Pasco 3416 US Highway 19 N Holiday 11932 US Highway 19 N Port Richey 36640 SR 54, Zephyrhills Zephyrhills 21621 Village Lakes Land O Lakes Pinellas 2551 34th Street S St. Petersburg 6596 Park Boulevard Pinellas Park 1300A 34th Street N St. Petersburg Polk 2121 8th Street NW Winter Haven 1413 US Highway 98 S Lakeland 35938 US 27 Haines City Sarasota 4206 Bee Ridge Rd Sarasota Seminole 2430 French Avenue Sanford Volusia 2618 Enterprise Road Orange City 979 W. Int’l Speedway Boulevard Daytona Beach 2177 Howland Boulevard Deltona 1697-D N Woodland Boulevard DeLand

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Amscot Financial is a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 237 retail financial service centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates.

Amscot Financial



Alexandra Bustos, 813-637-6277



abustos@amscotfinancial.com