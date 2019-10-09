Amscot Financial Once Again Partners With Local Law Enforcement to Distribute Free Bike Helmets

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bikehelmetgiveaway–Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, will donate and distribute more than 12,000 free bike helmets on Saturday, October 19th in 18 Florida counties, where the company operates branch locations.

The helmets will be available in three sizes: small, medium and large, and will be specifically designated for children in pre-school and elementary school. They will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by Amscot Financial managers and by law enforcement personnel in the parking lots of the locations listed below. This marks the 17th year that Amscot Financial has donated and distributed free bike helmets in counties where it does business.

According to www.helmets.org, using a helmet can provide a 66% to 88% reduction in the risk of head, brain and severe brain injury for all ages of bicyclists. The website, www.consumer.healthday.com reports that nearly 350,000 children under the age of 15 are rushed to hospital emergency rooms each year with injuries from bicycle wrecks — many of them head injuries that can cause brain damage and life-long disabilities.

“We want to continue to help protect the children that live in our communities,” says Ian MacKechnie, founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “By providing free, properly fitting, bike helmets, we can play a small, but vital part in doing just that.”

FREE Bike Helmets will be available at these Amscot branches on Saturday, October 19th from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.

County

 

Amscot Branch

 

City

Brevard

 

1515 Palm Bay Road NE, Suite 100

 

Melbourne

 

2711 Clearlake Road

 

Cocoa

     

Broward

 

5521 W Oakland Park Boulevard

 

Lauderhill

 

297 S Pompano Parkway

 

Pompano Beach

 

13668 W SR 84

 

Davie

 

352 S Flamingo Road

 

Pembroke Pines

     

Flagler

 

1276 & 1278 Palm Coast Parkway SW

 

Palm Coast

     

Hardee

 

1530 US Highway 17

 

Wauchula

     

Hernando

 

19422 Cortez Boulevard

 

Brooksville

     

Highlands

 

830 US Highway 27

 

Avon Park

 

32319 Broadway Street

 

Sebring

     

Hillsborough

 

105 W Alexander Street

 

Plant City

 

7731 Palm River Road

 

Tampa

 

2204 E Hillsborough Avenue

 

Tampa

 

8231 W Hillsborough

 

Tampa

 

5002 E Busch Boulevard

 

Tampa

 

1502 E Fletcher

 

Tampa

     

Lake

 

1100 W North Boulevard

 

Leesburg

 

17195 US Highway 441

 

Mount Dora

     

Manatee

 

3611 1st Street East

 

Bradenton

 

737 8th Avenue W

 

Palmetto

     

Miami-Dade

 

19353 S Dixie Highway

 

Cutler Bay

 

885 W 49th Street

 

Hialeah

 

891 NE 8th Street

 

Homestead

 

1455 NE 163rd Street

 

North Miami Beach

 

27105 S Dixie Highway

 

Homestead

 

19839 NW 2nd Avenue

 

Miami Gardens

 

6788 SW 40th Street

 

Miami

 

10780 W Flagler Street

 

Miami

     

Orange

 

501 W Orange Blossom Trail

 

Apopka

 

4304 Clarcona Ocoee Road

 

Orlando

 

2033 Americana Boulevard

 

Orlando

 

769 N Apopka Vineland Road

 

Orlando

     

Osceola

 

1084 Cypress Parkway

 

Poinciana

 

1120 W Vine Street

 

Kissimmee

 

1021 Buenaventura Boulevard

 

Kissimmee

     

Pasco

 

3416 US Highway 19 N

 

Holiday

 

11932 US Highway 19 N

 

Port Richey

 

36640 SR 54, Zephyrhills

 

Zephyrhills

 

21621 Village Lakes

 

Land O Lakes

     

Pinellas

 

2551 34th Street S

 

St. Petersburg

 

6596 Park Boulevard

 

Pinellas Park

 

1300A 34th Street N

 

St. Petersburg

     

Polk

 

2121 8th Street NW

 

Winter Haven

 

1413 US Highway 98 S

 

Lakeland

 

35938 US 27

 

Haines City

     

Sarasota

 

4206 Bee Ridge Rd

 

Sarasota

     

Seminole

 

2430 French Avenue

 

Sanford

     

Volusia

 

2618 Enterprise Road

 

Orange City

 

979 W. Int’l Speedway Boulevard

 

Daytona Beach

 

2177 Howland Boulevard

 

Deltona

 

1697-D N Woodland Boulevard

 

DeLand

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Amscot Financial is a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 237 retail financial service centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates.

