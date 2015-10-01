Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Emphasizes Better Health through New Medicare Advantage Plans in Connecticut, Provider Collaboration, Extra Benefits

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Medicare’s primary sales season gets under way, Anthem Blue Cross and

Blue Shield (Anthem) is emphasizing better health in Connecticut through

provider collaboration agreements and new Medicare Advantage plans with

extra benefits.

This includes provider collaboration plans in some areas, as well as

expanding Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (DSNPs) for people eligible

for both Medicare and Medicaid, and traditional HMOs for the general

population. Anthem Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans (MAPD)

continue to offer significant benefits not available in Original

Medicare, including dental and vision coverage and online doctor’s

visits.

“Even with the Medicare reimbursement environment changing, we think

it’s critical to structure our plans to provide our members with real

value over Original Medicare, including extra benefits and strong local

alliances,” said John Caby, president of Anthem’s Medicare east region.

Following are some specifics on Anthem MAPD plans that will be available

for the Annual Election Period, or AEP, which begins Oct. 15 and

continues through Dec. 7. Anthem offers MAPD plans statewide. Plans are

effective Jan. 1, 2016.

New plans. Anthem is expanding its MAPD Dual-Eligible Special

Needs plan to Fairfield, New London and Windham counties for 2016. Like

existing Anthem special needs plans in the state, this plan is available

for a $0 premium and includes dental and vision coverage, some

transportation to doctor’s appointments, some over-the-counter drug

costs and a fitness program, all at no extra cost. Unlike most plans,

people who qualify for a DSNP have a continuous Special Election Period,

which means they can elect to join a new plan at any time throughout the

year.

Additionally, Anthem is launching a traditional MAPD HMO in Windham

County.

Provider collaboration. To improve member health and lower member

costs, Anthem continues to implement provider collaboration agreements.

To date, Anthem has about 200 Connecticut medical providers in Medicare

provider collaboration agreements, covering about 770 of its members.

Online doctor’s visits. LiveHealth Online (LHO) telehealth will

continue to be available in most of Anthem’s Connecticut MAPD plans. LHO

allows members to access board-certified doctors through their computer

or mobile device, and will include a behavioral health benefit effective

Jan. 1, 2016. With this benefit, members can generally choose a

qualified mental health expert and schedule a counseling session in

advance to be held during available hours. (Those in crisis should call

911). Both seeing a doctor and counseling visits are available at a $0

copay to eligible members.

More $0 generics. Anthem is enhancing its Medicare pharmacy

benefits in 2016. MAPD plans will feature a “Select Tier” with 16

generic drugs for a $0 copay at preferred pharmacies, including some

drugs that treat high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Anthem has more than 200 preferred pharmacies in Connecticut, including

CVS, Target and Wal-Mart (Sam’s Club).

In addition to MAPD plans, Anthem offers Medicare Supplement plans and

standalone PDP plans across all Connecticut counties. Medicare

Supplement plans help cover costs Original Medicare doesn’t, such as

copayments, coinsurance and deductibles. These plans offer access to any

doctor or medical facility that accepts Medicare, generally for a higher

premium than an MAPD. They are generally paired with a PDP.

“We pride ourselves in being one of the nation’s only insurers that can

offer a full continuum of Medicare products, including something for

every budget and lifestyle,” Caby said.

For details about Anthem Medicare plans in your area, call (855)

866-3962 or visit Anthem’s Medicare online store at www.anthem.com/shop.

Anthem will be holding educational events and home visits throughout AEP.

Anthem is a PPO plan, an HMO plan and a PDP with a Medicare contract.

Enrollment in Anthem depends on contract renewal. This information is

not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more

information. Limitations, copayments, and restrictions may apply.

Benefits, premiums and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change on Jan. 1

of each year. The formulary, pharmacy network, and/or provider network

may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary.

You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

This plan is available to anyone who has both Medical Assistance from

the State and Medicare. Premiums, co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles

may vary based on the level of Extra Help you receive. Please contact

the plan for further details.

