Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Emphasizes Better Health through New Medicare Advantage Plans in Connecticut, Provider Collaboration, Extra Benefits

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Medicare’s primary sales season gets under way, Anthem Blue Cross and
Blue Shield (Anthem) is emphasizing better health in Connecticut through
provider collaboration agreements and new Medicare Advantage plans with
extra benefits.
This includes provider collaboration plans in some areas, as well as
expanding Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (DSNPs) for people eligible
for both Medicare and Medicaid, and traditional HMOs for the general
population. Anthem Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans (MAPD)
continue to offer significant benefits not available in Original
Medicare, including dental and vision coverage and online doctor’s
visits.
“Even with the Medicare reimbursement environment changing, we think
it’s critical to structure our plans to provide our members with real
value over Original Medicare, including extra benefits and strong local
alliances,” said John Caby, president of Anthem’s Medicare east region.
Following are some specifics on Anthem MAPD plans that will be available
for the Annual Election Period, or AEP, which begins Oct. 15 and
continues through Dec. 7. Anthem offers MAPD plans statewide. Plans are
effective Jan. 1, 2016.
New plans. Anthem is expanding its MAPD Dual-Eligible Special
Needs plan to Fairfield, New London and Windham counties for 2016. Like
existing Anthem special needs plans in the state, this plan is available
for a $0 premium and includes dental and vision coverage, some
transportation to doctor’s appointments, some over-the-counter drug
costs and a fitness program, all at no extra cost. Unlike most plans,
people who qualify for a DSNP have a continuous Special Election Period,
which means they can elect to join a new plan at any time throughout the
year.
Additionally, Anthem is launching a traditional MAPD HMO in Windham
County.
Provider collaboration. To improve member health and lower member
costs, Anthem continues to implement provider collaboration agreements.
To date, Anthem has about 200 Connecticut medical providers in Medicare
provider collaboration agreements, covering about 770 of its members.
Online doctor’s visits. LiveHealth Online (LHO) telehealth will
continue to be available in most of Anthem’s Connecticut MAPD plans. LHO
allows members to access board-certified doctors through their computer
or mobile device, and will include a behavioral health benefit effective
Jan. 1, 2016. With this benefit, members can generally choose a
qualified mental health expert and schedule a counseling session in
advance to be held during available hours. (Those in crisis should call
911). Both seeing a doctor and counseling visits are available at a $0
copay to eligible members.
More $0 generics. Anthem is enhancing its Medicare pharmacy
benefits in 2016. MAPD plans will feature a “Select Tier” with 16
generic drugs for a $0 copay at preferred pharmacies, including some
drugs that treat high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.
Anthem has more than 200 preferred pharmacies in Connecticut, including
CVS, Target and Wal-Mart (Sam’s Club).
In addition to MAPD plans, Anthem offers Medicare Supplement plans and
standalone PDP plans across all Connecticut counties. Medicare
Supplement plans help cover costs Original Medicare doesn’t, such as
copayments, coinsurance and deductibles. These plans offer access to any
doctor or medical facility that accepts Medicare, generally for a higher
premium than an MAPD. They are generally paired with a PDP.
“We pride ourselves in being one of the nation’s only insurers that can
offer a full continuum of Medicare products, including something for
every budget and lifestyle,” Caby said.
For details about Anthem Medicare plans in your area, call (855)
866-3962 or visit Anthem’s Medicare online store at www.anthem.com/shop.
Anthem will be holding educational events and home visits throughout AEP.
Anthem is a PPO plan, an HMO plan and a PDP with a Medicare contract.
Enrollment in Anthem depends on contract renewal. This information is
not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more
information. Limitations, copayments, and restrictions may apply.
Benefits, premiums and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change on Jan. 1
of each year. The formulary, pharmacy network, and/or provider network
may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary.
You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.
This plan is available to anyone who has both Medical Assistance from
the State and Medicare. Premiums, co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles
may vary based on the level of Extra Help you receive. Please contact
the plan for further details.
About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Health
Plans, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield
Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance
Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are
registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in
Connecticut is available at www.anthem.com.
Also follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AskAnthem
or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AskAnthem.
Contacts
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Doug Bennett Jr., (502)
889-2103
doug.bennettjr@anthem.com