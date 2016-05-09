Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Red Cross Distribute Preparedness Kits in the Denver Community

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Being prepared for a potential disaster can help prevent injuries, and

even save lives. That’s why Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (Anthem)

in Colorado is joining with the American Red Cross in helping to ensure

people in our communities are prepared and taking the necessary steps to

stay safe.

Dozens of Anthem associates in Denver worked to pack 400 emergency

preparedness kits, filled with a number of useful items – including

drinking water, a light, poncho, a thermal blanket and a Red Cross

Emergency First Aid Guide – that will be distributed by the American Red

Cross of Colorado. The time associates’ spent assembling the kits also

earned the Red Cross a grant through Anthem’s Dollars

for Doers program.

Additionally, Anthem is a proud member of the Red Cross Annual Disaster

Giving Program (ADGP). A $1 million–level partner, Anthem helps provide

a reliable funding base for disaster relief services, enabling the Red

Cross to respond immediately to the needs of individuals and families

affected by disaster anywhere in the United States.

“We’re no strangers to natural disasters here in Colorado,” said Mike

Ramseier, president of Anthem in Colorado. “We’re very pleased to work

with the Red Cross in delivering these kits to families in the community

to help them be better prepared.”

The Red Cross will distribute the kits as part of its Home Fire

Preparedness Campaign in Federal Heights and Thornton on Saturday,

May 14. Through this campaign the Red Cross is providing families

with fire prevention and preparedness tools and information— ultimately

reducing injuries and decreasing a potential loss of life. Volunteers

are going door-to-door installing smoke alarms, replacing smoke alarm

batteries, completing fire safety checklists and helping develop

disaster plans.

“Home fires are the No. 1 disaster the Red Cross responds to in

Colorado, and they’re every bit as devastating for the families who have

lost everything,” said Gino Greco, CEO of the American Red Cross of

Colorado and Wyoming. “By taking some very simple measures, anyone can

make sure they have working smoke alarms, and a plan to get their family

out of their home in two minutes. Practice makes perfect, and if the

time ever comes when tragedy strikes, the practice you do with your

family could save their lives.”

To request a free fire safety visit and smoke alarm installation,

contact the Red Cross at www.redcross.org/colorado/firesafety.

Over the next five years, the Red Cross Home Fire Preparedness Campaign

aims to reduce the number of fire deaths and injuries in the U.S. by 25

percent by visiting homes to install smoke alarms, replace smoke alarm

batteries, complete home safety checklists and help families and

individuals develop a disaster plan. Tools to make your plan are

available at redcross.org.

