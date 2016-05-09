Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Red Cross Distribute Preparedness Kits in the Denver Community

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Being prepared for a potential disaster can help prevent injuries, and
even save lives. That’s why Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (Anthem)
in Colorado is joining with the American Red Cross in helping to ensure
people in our communities are prepared and taking the necessary steps to
stay safe.
Dozens of Anthem associates in Denver worked to pack 400 emergency
preparedness kits, filled with a number of useful items – including
drinking water, a light, poncho, a thermal blanket and a Red Cross
Emergency First Aid Guide – that will be distributed by the American Red
Cross of Colorado. The time associates’ spent assembling the kits also
earned the Red Cross a grant through Anthem’s Dollars
for Doers program.
Additionally, Anthem is a proud member of the Red Cross Annual Disaster
Giving Program (ADGP). A $1 million–level partner, Anthem helps provide
a reliable funding base for disaster relief services, enabling the Red
Cross to respond immediately to the needs of individuals and families
affected by disaster anywhere in the United States.
“We’re no strangers to natural disasters here in Colorado,” said Mike
Ramseier, president of Anthem in Colorado. “We’re very pleased to work
with the Red Cross in delivering these kits to families in the community
to help them be better prepared.”
The Red Cross will distribute the kits as part of its Home Fire
Preparedness Campaign in Federal Heights and Thornton on Saturday,
May 14. Through this campaign the Red Cross is providing families
with fire prevention and preparedness tools and information— ultimately
reducing injuries and decreasing a potential loss of life. Volunteers
are going door-to-door installing smoke alarms, replacing smoke alarm
batteries, completing fire safety checklists and helping develop
disaster plans.
“Home fires are the No. 1 disaster the Red Cross responds to in
Colorado, and they’re every bit as devastating for the families who have
lost everything,” said Gino Greco, CEO of the American Red Cross of
Colorado and Wyoming. “By taking some very simple measures, anyone can
make sure they have working smoke alarms, and a plan to get their family
out of their home in two minutes. Practice makes perfect, and if the
time ever comes when tragedy strikes, the practice you do with your
family could save their lives.”
To request a free fire safety visit and smoke alarm installation,
contact the Red Cross at www.redcross.org/colorado/firesafety.
Over the next five years, the Red Cross Home Fire Preparedness Campaign
aims to reduce the number of fire deaths and injuries in the U.S. by 25
percent by visiting homes to install smoke alarms, replace smoke alarm
batteries, complete home safety checklists and help families and
individuals develop a disaster plan. Tools to make your plan are
available at redcross.org.
About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in
Colorado
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Rocky Mountain
Hospital and Medical Service, Inc. HMO products underwritten by HMO
Colorado, Inc. Independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield
Association. ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance
Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are
registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in
Colorado is available at www.anthem.com.
Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@AnthemPR_CO.
Contacts
Red Cross
Patricia Billinger, 303 607-4766
Patricia.billinger@redcross.org
or
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Joyzelle Davis, 303 831-2005
Joyzelle.davis@anthem.com