Anthem Blue Cross Expands In-Language Services and Opens Two Neighborhood Stores in Los Angeles

Individuals can receive consultations and member services in Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese – virtually and in-person by appointment

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anthem Blue Cross (Anthem) recently opened two Anthem Neighborhood Stores in Koreatown and Alhambra for virtual and by-appointment, in-person services, as part of its commitment to improving the lives of Californians and the communities in which it operates. In addition to the stores, Anthem also expanded its Anthem Assist program, which consists of associates who can help consumers in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, or Vietnamese. Anthem Assist associates will also be available virtually and by appointment in the store.





“We have been part of the California community for more than 80 years and having the local presence with these Anthem Neighborhood Stores is just another way we are meeting the diverse needs of the people and communities we serve,” said Vinod Mohan, President of Anthem’s Medicare West Region. “Healthcare is personal and we understand that many individuals are more comfortable having a discussion about health in their native language. Following public health guidelines, these stores will also be a community resource that makes it possible for people to discuss and learn more about their health.”

The Anthem Neighborhood Stores will offer various services virtually and in-person. Until further notice, anyone wishing to use any in-person services or amenities must call to make an appointment.

Anthem Assist Representatives: Trained, licensed, and bilingual Anthem associates are available to support individuals who have questions about their Medicare health insurance options. These associates also staff a toll-free number available to members who want in-language assistance with their Anthem Blue Cross health plan.

Anthem Neighborhood Stores have enacted precautions based on the recommendations of public health officials to ensure the safety of visitors, including COVID cleaning measures, installing plexiglass at locations where individuals may meet face-to-face, and other precautionary measures.

The Anthem Neighborhood Stores are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. These stores are located at the addresses below.

Koreatown Location: 2789 West Olympic Blvd., Suite 101, Los Angeles, CA 90006

Alhambra Location: 1411 South Garfield Ave., Suite 102, Alhambra, CA 91801

For more information regarding these stores or to schedule an in-person appointment, consumers can call the store. The phone number for the Alhambra store is (626) 537-2534 and the number for the Koreatown store is (213) 531-0516. These phone lines are available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Individuals interested in enrolling in an Anthem Medicare Advantage plan can enroll during this year’s Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP). The AEP begins October 15, 2020, and continues through December 7, 2020; and gives consumers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B the opportunity to sign up for Anthem’s 2021 Medicare Advantage plans.

Anthem offers a wide variety of Medicare Advantage plans, including HMO plans; dual special needs plans (DNSPs), designed for those eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid; and chronic special needs plans (CSNPs) for individuals with chronic disease such as diabetes and heart disease.

This plan is available to anyone who has both Medical Assistance from the State and Medicare.

