Apex MegaStore 9000 Stops Retail Shrink, Keeps High-Value Merchandise Safe & Secure

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–The MegaStore 9000 automated, secure cabinet system from Apex Supply

Chain Technologies® gives retailers unprecedented control

over high-value merchandise, creating employee accountability and

reducing shrink.





Designed for use in grocery, convenience stores. electronics and mobile

device retailers, the MegaStore 9000 is on display in booth 853 at the

National Retail Federation’s (NRF’s) annual convention and expo, in New

York City through January 17, 2017.

A

2016 NRF study shows retailers’ inventory shrink has increased to an

average 1.38 percent of sales, costing retailers $45.2 billion in lost

revenue. Part of the issue is how high-value merchandise is typically

stored – on shelves in storerooms or in locked closets, available to

anyone with a key. This offers little control over which employees have

access. With no visibility between shipments, high-value merchandise

tends to disappear, taking store revenue with it.

Gain Real-Time Visibility of High-Value Merchandise

The MegaStore 9000 is an Internet of Things (IoT) device, using an array

of sensors to track merchandise quantities in real-time. Apex

SmarterSpaces® technology ensures only authorized employees can access

the secure cabinet and the Apex Trajectory Cloud™ platform records every

action to create reports on how much merchandise was taken, when and by

whom. These reports inform future orders and alerts can be sent to store

managers automatically when it’s time to reorder.

“Retailers gain unprecedented control and store-level visibility over

high-value merchandise using MegaStore,” said Kent Savage, Apex Supply

Chain Technologies founder and CEO. “The problem of shrink looms large

over every sector of retail, but consider just two categories: grocery

stores and mobile device retailers. The amount of loss across

cigarettes, razors and similar high-value products is staggering. Add in

small electronics like prepaid phones, iPads and wireless headphones and

the lost revenue climbs even higher. Their current inventory systems are

inadequate and ineffective.”

The MegaStore 9000’s design brings several benefits to retailers,

regardless of their size:

Intelligent Inventory Tracking: No RFID tags are required as

SmarterSpaces technology automatically counts items as they are

removed or restocked, eliminating the manual labor and cost of RFID;

Compact Footprint: MegaStore can be set up near the point of sale, ensuring customers won't have long to wait for their purchase;

sale, ensuring customers won’t have long to wait for their purchase;

Pinpoint Usage & Increase Accountability: Sensors pinpoint device usage and report every detail, creating employee accountability;

device usage and report every detail, creating employee accountability;

Flexible Configuration: Each MegaStore cabinet can be customized to accommodate most any merchandise;

customized to accommodate most any merchandise;

Easy, Controlled Access: Authorized employees can open the cabinet in seconds;

cabinet in seconds;

Authorized employees can open the cabinet in seconds; Supports Wide Range of ID: Retailers can use barcode, magnetic

stripe proximity card or keypad entry to access MegaStore.

An Easy-to-Implement Loss Prevention Device

All MegaStore devices are powered by Apex Connect n’ Go™ Technology.

Retailers just plug the device into a power supply, connect to the

Internet and it’s ready to go. Trajectory Cloud easily integrates into

ERP and POS systems to allow retailers across the enterprise to view

store level inventory in real-time as well as track patterns and trends.

To learn more about the MegaStore secure, sensor-based cabinet system,

visit http://www.apexsupplychain.com/feature/megastore.

To follow our coverage of Retail's BIG Show, look for #nrf17 across our Twitter and LinkedIn feeds.

and LinkedIn

feeds.

Apex Supply Chain Technologies is the world’s leading provider of

automated dispensing systems for use in a variety of applications and

industries. Our devices track billions of transactions to help thousands

of customers worldwide manage, track and control their inventory and

assets. With world headquarters in Mason, Ohio, Apex has offices in

Australia, Germany, Latin America and the UK. More information is

available at the

Apex website.

