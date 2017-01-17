Apex MegaStore 9000 Stops Retail Shrink, Keeps High-Value Merchandise Safe & Secure

IoT Technology Tracks Merchandise In Real-Time And Is On Display At
NRF In Booth 853
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–The MegaStore 9000 automated, secure cabinet system from Apex Supply
Chain Technologies® gives retailers unprecedented control
over high-value merchandise, creating employee accountability and
reducing shrink.
Designed for use in grocery, convenience stores. electronics and mobile
device retailers, the MegaStore 9000 is on display in booth 853 at the
National Retail Federation’s (NRF’s) annual convention and expo, in New
York City through January 17, 2017.
A
2016 NRF study shows retailers’ inventory shrink has increased to an
average 1.38 percent of sales, costing retailers $45.2 billion in lost
revenue. Part of the issue is how high-value merchandise is typically
stored – on shelves in storerooms or in locked closets, available to
anyone with a key. This offers little control over which employees have
access. With no visibility between shipments, high-value merchandise
tends to disappear, taking store revenue with it.
Gain Real-Time Visibility of High-Value Merchandise
The MegaStore 9000 is an Internet of Things (IoT) device, using an array
of sensors to track merchandise quantities in real-time. Apex
SmarterSpaces® technology ensures only authorized employees can access
the secure cabinet and the Apex Trajectory Cloud™ platform records every
action to create reports on how much merchandise was taken, when and by
whom. These reports inform future orders and alerts can be sent to store
managers automatically when it’s time to reorder.
“Retailers gain unprecedented control and store-level visibility over
high-value merchandise using MegaStore,” said Kent Savage, Apex Supply
Chain Technologies founder and CEO. “The problem of shrink looms large
over every sector of retail, but consider just two categories: grocery
stores and mobile device retailers. The amount of loss across
cigarettes, razors and similar high-value products is staggering. Add in
small electronics like prepaid phones, iPads and wireless headphones and
the lost revenue climbs even higher. Their current inventory systems are
inadequate and ineffective.”
The MegaStore 9000’s design brings several benefits to retailers,
regardless of their size:
-
Intelligent Inventory Tracking: No RFID tags are required as
SmarterSpaces technology automatically counts items as they are
removed or restocked, eliminating the manual labor and cost of RFID;
-
Compact Footprint: MegaStore can be set up near the point of
sale, ensuring customers won’t have long to wait for their purchase;
-
Pinpoint Usage & Increase Accountability: Sensors pinpoint
device usage and report every detail, creating employee accountability;
-
Flexible Configuration: Each MegaStore cabinet can be
customized to accommodate most any merchandise;
-
Easy, Controlled Access: Authorized employees can open the
cabinet in seconds;
-
Supports Wide Range of ID: Retailers can use barcode, magnetic
stripe proximity card or keypad entry to access MegaStore.
An Easy-to-Implement Loss Prevention Device
All MegaStore devices are powered by Apex Connect n’ Go™ Technology.
Retailers just plug the device into a power supply, connect to the
Internet and it’s ready to go. Trajectory Cloud easily integrates into
ERP and POS systems to allow retailers across the enterprise to view
store level inventory in real-time as well as track patterns and trends.
To learn more about the MegaStore secure, sensor-based cabinet system,
visit http://www.apexsupplychain.com/feature/megastore.
Apex Supply Chain Technologies is the world’s leading provider of
automated dispensing systems for use in a variety of applications and
industries. Our devices track billions of transactions to help thousands
of customers worldwide manage, track and control their inventory and
assets. With world headquarters in Mason, Ohio, Apex has offices in
Australia, Germany, Latin America and the UK. More information is
available at the
Apex website.
