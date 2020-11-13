Aprende Institute Brings Next Generation Online Education Platform to U.S. Latinos

Aprende Institute’s edtech platform offers high-quality, online courses from industry experts empowering students to turn their interests into viable income

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aprende Institute, a leading online education platform helping accelerate growth and opportunity for Latino entrepreneurs and professionals, is launching in the United States. Aprende Institute’s expert-led online courses are designed for Spanish-speaking students looking to take their passions and career ambitions to new heights. The edtech platform, with over 30,000 students in Latin America, includes 30 programs across five schools: Culinary Arts, Business & Entrepreneurship, Trade Skills, Beauty & Fashion, and Wellness.

The number of Latino business owners has grown by 34 percent over the past decade, well above any other ethnic group, according to a recent study from Stanford University.





“For 60.6 million* Latinos, the American Dream entails the opportunity to achieve and succeed at any career through hard work and determination,” said Martin Claure, Founder and CEO of Aprende Institute. “Aprende Institute is working to widen the doors of opportunity and fill the gap that exists in vocational education by offering accessible programs tailored to meet students’ needs.”

Each discipline includes multiple online courses that are in high demand in today’s labor market. Aprende Institute’s certifications are designed to be flexible, easy to manage, based on students’ schedules and available from any device. Aprende Institute’s platform provides a robust learning experience, complemented with a community where students can interact and build ongoing relationships well after courses are completed.

Sample Course Certificates Include:

Aprende Institute provides interactive academic programs through its cutting-edge technology, delivering a unique and competency-based learning experience. With its innovative and engaging user interface, students have access to qualified and experienced experts who are available on-demand to answer questions, provide feedback and ensure students’ success.

Proving the Aprende Institute Method

From helping launch a new business to fostering their personal development, Aprende Institute’s students acquire the skills needed to succeed and continue their lifelong learning journey. Over 90% of Aprende Institute’s graduates report having experienced an improvement in their lives and 56% have generated additional income.

Committed to the Community

Committed to every community it serves, Aprende Institute has forged an alliance with the Maestro Cares Foundation, co-founded by the musical icon Marc Anthony, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for underprivileged children in Latin America and the United States. The partnership will help strengthen communities in Guatemala and Colombia that were affected by the global pandemic and are lacking in educational resources to propel their futures forward. Aprende Institute will be awarding Maestro Cares Foundation with scholarships in technical courses providing immediate educational access and lifelong career opportunities.

For more information about Aprende Institute’s mission and programs visit https://aprende.com/.

About Aprende Institute:

Aprende Institute is the leading Spanish-language online education platform for vocational training. We offer a wide array of online certifications and courses, allowing our growing community of over 30,000 students to acquire high-demand skills. These skills empower learners to turn their interests into income by starting a new business or a new career. Aprende integrates technology and digital media with traditional instructor-led classroom activities. This provides our students with a flexible and customized learning experience, accessible on any device, that monitors students’ progress and promotes engaged learning, skill expertise, and course completion. Aprende’s tech platform and customized content solutions in English and Spanish help corporations train their workforce and delight their customers and employees with exclusive learning experiences.

*Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau (2019)

