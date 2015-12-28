Arizona Office of Tourism Announces New 2016 Travel Guide

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adventures abound in Arizona, and with the new 2016 Arizona
Official State Visitor’s Guide inspiring your way, you can have
the travel experience of a lifetime in the Grand Canyon State.
Produced by the Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT), the 2016 Arizona
Official State Visitor’s Guide and accompanying Official
State Visitor’s Map are now available for adventure seekers
looking for information about statewide travel destinations. Travelers
can order their complimentary copy online at VisitArizona.com
or by calling (866) 298-3312. To download a digital version, visit http://www.nxtbook.com/nxtbooks/madden/az_ovg16/.
An app version will be available February 23, 2016.
“With such a diversity of things to see and do in Arizona, we strive to
provide the most valuable information so our visitors can have wonderful
and memorable experiences,” said Debbie Johnson, AOT director. “This
guide is a tribute to the variety of travel experiences you can find in
the Grand Canyon State. From exciting off-the-beaten-path hiking
adventures to enjoying Arizona-grown wine, we have something for
everyone.”
Throughout the 110-page guide, vibrant Arizona images are paired with
valuable destination information. The magazine-style guide features
articles written by Arizona-based writers exploring topics such as
statewide restaurants with historic ties, motorcycle-friendly scenic
byways, Tribal Lands attractions, relaxing resorts, and innovative
microbreweries. This edition will also celebrate the National Park
Service’s Centennial year.
The Arizona Official State Visitor’s Guide is fully
supported by advertising dollars and is produced with no direct costs to
the agency’s budget. It serves as the agency’s principal visitor
fulfillment resource to encourage travel and tourism activity throughout
the Grand Canyon State.
Complimentary copies of the guides and maps will be distributed in
response to the agency’s consumer advertising campaigns and queries into
the Arizona travel call center. Guides will also be distributed to
travel industry partners and visitor information centers located
throughout the state. Additionally, the guide will be available to
travelers at all of Arizona’s major airports: Phoenix Sky Harbor
International Airport, Tucson International Airport and Phoenix-Mesa
Gateway Airport. More than 450,000 copies have been published for
distribution along with 510,000 accompanying comprehensive maps.
As Arizona’s only statewide marketing agency promoting the Grand Canyon
State, AOT produces various year-round travel advertising campaigns
promoting Arizona as a vibrant travel and tourism destination. AOT’s
mission is to expand Arizona’s economy and the quality of life for
residents through travel and tourism promotion.
Tourism is a key revenue generator for Arizona’s economy. In 2014, more
than 40 million visitors generated $20.9 billion throughout the state,
injecting nearly $57 million each day into Arizona’s economy. The
Arizona travel and tourism industry generates revenue in all 15 Arizona
counties, and is responsible for producing $2.8 billion in local, state
and federal tax revenues, representing a $1,150 tax break per Arizona
household.
Additionally, the Arizona tourism industry employs more than 171,500
Arizona residents. Combined with the secondary employment that is
generated, nearly 300,000 Arizona residents are financially impacted by
this dynamic, statewide industry. For more industry research data, visit
AOT’s business site, tourism.az.gov.
