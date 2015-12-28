Arizona Office of Tourism Announces New 2016 Travel Guide

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adventures abound in Arizona, and with the new 2016 Arizona

Official State Visitor’s Guide inspiring your way, you can have

the travel experience of a lifetime in the Grand Canyon State.





Produced by the Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT), the 2016 Arizona

Official State Visitor’s Guide and accompanying Official

State Visitor’s Map are now available for adventure seekers

looking for information about statewide travel destinations. Travelers

can order their complimentary copy online at VisitArizona.com

or by calling (866) 298-3312. To download a digital version, visit http://www.nxtbook.com/nxtbooks/madden/az_ovg16/.

An app version will be available February 23, 2016.

“With such a diversity of things to see and do in Arizona, we strive to

provide the most valuable information so our visitors can have wonderful

and memorable experiences,” said Debbie Johnson, AOT director. “This

guide is a tribute to the variety of travel experiences you can find in

the Grand Canyon State. From exciting off-the-beaten-path hiking

adventures to enjoying Arizona-grown wine, we have something for

everyone.”

Throughout the 110-page guide, vibrant Arizona images are paired with

valuable destination information. The magazine-style guide features

articles written by Arizona-based writers exploring topics such as

statewide restaurants with historic ties, motorcycle-friendly scenic

byways, Tribal Lands attractions, relaxing resorts, and innovative

microbreweries. This edition will also celebrate the National Park

Service’s Centennial year.

The Arizona Official State Visitor’s Guide is fully

supported by advertising dollars and is produced with no direct costs to

the agency’s budget. It serves as the agency’s principal visitor

fulfillment resource to encourage travel and tourism activity throughout

the Grand Canyon State.

Complimentary copies of the guides and maps will be distributed in

response to the agency’s consumer advertising campaigns and queries into

the Arizona travel call center. Guides will also be distributed to

travel industry partners and visitor information centers located

throughout the state. Additionally, the guide will be available to

travelers at all of Arizona’s major airports: Phoenix Sky Harbor

International Airport, Tucson International Airport and Phoenix-Mesa

Gateway Airport. More than 450,000 copies have been published for

distribution along with 510,000 accompanying comprehensive maps.

As Arizona’s only statewide marketing agency promoting the Grand Canyon

State, AOT produces various year-round travel advertising campaigns

promoting Arizona as a vibrant travel and tourism destination. AOT’s

mission is to expand Arizona’s economy and the quality of life for

residents through travel and tourism promotion.

Tourism is a key revenue generator for Arizona’s economy. In 2014, more

than 40 million visitors generated $20.9 billion throughout the state,

injecting nearly $57 million each day into Arizona’s economy. The

Arizona travel and tourism industry generates revenue in all 15 Arizona

counties, and is responsible for producing $2.8 billion in local, state

and federal tax revenues, representing a $1,150 tax break per Arizona

household.

Additionally, the Arizona tourism industry employs more than 171,500

Arizona residents. Combined with the secondary employment that is

generated, nearly 300,000 Arizona residents are financially impacted by

this dynamic, statewide industry. For more industry research data, visit

AOT’s business site, tourism.az.gov.

About Arizona Office of Tourism

Created as an executive agency in 1975, the Arizona Office of Tourism

(AOT) is charged with enhancing the state’s economy and the quality of

life for all Arizonans by expanding travel activity and increasing

related revenues through tourism promotion. For information on AOT’s

program of work, research and media plans, visit tourism.az.gov.

For information about Arizona travel experiences, see VisitArizona.com.

Contacts

Arizona Office of Tourism

Kiva Couchon, 602-364-3724

kcouchon@tourism.az.gov