Armstrong Flooring Reports First Quarter 2016 Results

– Net Sales Increased 9.6% to $284.4 Million –

– Operating Loss of $4.6 Million –

– Adjusted EBITDA1 of $9.7 Million Driven by Stronger Wood

Flooring Results –

– Reaffirms Full Year 2016 Outlook –

LANCASTER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the

“Company”), North America’s largest producer of resilient and wood

flooring products, today reported financial results for the first

quarter ended March 31, 2016. These results represent the last quarter

prior to operating as an independent, publicly traded company upon the

completion of the Company’s separation from Armstrong World Industries,

Inc. (“AWI”) on April 1, 2016.

“We are pleased to emerge as a stand-alone public company on firm

footing to deliver our full year 2016 objectives,” said Don Maier, Chief

Executive Officer. “Our first quarter results demonstrate continued

progress as we implement our transformation to grow net sales, enhance

profitability and generate shareholder value. As we move forward, we

remain committed to building on our brand legacy and differentiated

go-to-market strategy to further invigorate profitable growth.”

First Quarter of 2016 Compared with First Quarter of 2015

(Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 2015 Change Net sales $ 284.4 $ 259.4 9.6 % Operating (loss) income ($4.6 ) ($3.4 ) (35.3 %) Net (loss) earnings ($2.6 ) $ 38.6 nm Adjusted Net Sales1 $ 285.2 $ 257.3 10.8 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 9.7 $ 2.7 259.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.4 % 1.0 % 235bps

1 Adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP

measures reconciled in the tables below

In the first quarter of 2016, net sales increased 9.6% to $284.4 million

compared to $259.4 million in the first quarter of 2015. Net sales

increased in both the Resilient and Wood segments, primarily

attributable to higher volume and mix improvements. The table below

provides the drivers to the change in reported net sales in the first

quarter of 2016 compared to the first quarter of 2015:

% Change Due to Sales Change (%) Price Volume Mix Currency/ Other Resilient Flooring 4.5 % (1.5 %) 5.0 % 2.4 % (1.4 %) Wood Flooring 17.4 % (4.4 %) 22.8 % (0.8 %) (0.2 %) Total 9.6 % (2.6 %) 12.0 % 1.1 % (0.9 %)

The operating loss of $4.6 million in the quarter compares to a loss of

$3.4 million in the prior year. The benefit of higher net sales was more

than offset by increased selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”)

expenses, including the additional costs associated with operating as a

standalone entity. The net loss of $2.6 million in the first quarter of

2016 compares to net income of $38.6 million in the first quarter of

2015. The prior year quarter includes a gain of $42.5 million on the

disposal of the European flooring operation.

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $9.7 million compared to $2.7 million in the

prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of adjusted net sales

expanded to 3.4% compared to 1.0% for the comparable period, largely due

to the margin benefit of higher net sales, lower input costs and

improvement in SG&A as a percentage of net sales, partially offset by

costs associated with the ramp up of the luxury vinyl tile (“LVT”) plant

in Lancaster, Pa.

Resilient Flooring Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, (Amounts in millions) 2016 2015 Change Net sales $ 163.9 $ 156.8 4.5 % Operating (loss) income ($5.4 ) $ 0.5 nm Adjusted net sales $ 164.4 $ 155.2 5.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.4 $ 4.4 0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.7 % 2.8 % (15bps)

Net sales increased 4.5% to $163.9 million due to higher volume and

improvements in mix primarily attributable to growth in LVT products and

growth with strategic customers. This improvement more than offset the

impact of unfavorable price realization in LVT.

The segment operating loss of $5.4 million in the quarter was due to an

increase in startup costs for the LVT plant and depreciation expense,

partially offset by the benefit of higher volume and mix. Adjusted

EBITDA was $4.4 million, flat with the prior year quarter. Adjusted

EBITDA in the current year includes the add back of higher depreciation

expense, while the base period includes the adjustment for pro forma

corporate expense not reflected in reported operating income.

Wood Flooring Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, (Amounts in millions) 2016 2015 Change Net sales $ 120.5 $ 102.6 17.4 % Operating (loss) income $ 0.8 ($3.9 ) nm Adjusted net sales $ 120.8 $ 102.1 18.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.3 ($1.7 ) nm Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.4 % (1.7 %) 605bps

Net sales increased 17.4% to $120.5 million compared to the prior year

quarter primarily attributable to higher volume, partially offset by the

impact of lower price and mix. Volume increases in the quarter also

reflect the benefit of recovery from production issues experienced in

the first quarter of 2015 and shipments to support inventory

requirements in a key strategic account. Lower prices were primarily due

to strategic pricing actions related to lower input costs, mainly lumber.

Operating income increased to $0.8 million from a loss in the prior year

due to the benefit of higher volume and lower lumber costs, partially

offset by price and mix. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $5.3 million

compared to a $1.7 million loss in the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2016, the Company operated as part of AWI and did not

have any cash on the balance sheet. Additionally, the Company held no

long-term debt as of March 31, 2016. The Company had $10.0 million of

outstanding long-term debt as of December 31, 2015 that consisted of a

variable rate tax-exempt industrial revenue bond. During the first

quarter, this bond was defeased.

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, on April 1, 2016, the

Company entered into a $225 million asset-based revolving credit

facility with a five-year maturity. Concurrent with the closing of the

credit facility, the Company borrowed $100.0 million and used $50.0

million of the proceeds to fund a cash distribution to AWI in connection

with the Company’s separation from AWI. The remainder of the proceeds

drawn from the facility is available to the Company for basic operating

liquidity.

Full Year 2016 Outlook

Based on current market conditions the Company reaffirms its full year

2016 outlook. The Company expects adjusted net sales to be in the range

of $1,200 million to $1,250 million, compared to $1,183 million in the

prior year, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $65 million to $80

million, compared to $61 million in the prior year. The Company expects

to spend approximately $50-60 million for capital expenditures and to

generate positive free cash flow for the full year 2016.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is a global leader in the design

and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions that inspire spaces

where people live, work, learn, heal and play. Headquartered in

Lancaster, Pa., Armstrong Flooring is the #1 manufacturer of resilient

and wood flooring products across North America. The Company safely and

responsibly operates 17 manufacturing facilities in three countries and

employs approximately 3,700 individuals, all working together to provide

the highest levels of service, quality and innovation to ensure it

remains as strong and vital as its 150-year heritage. Learn more at www.armstrongflooring.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Disclosures in this release and in our other public documents and

comments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements

provide our future expectations or forecasts and can be identified by

our use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,”

“intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “outlook,” “target,” “predict,” “may,”

“will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” and other words or phrases

of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating

or financial performance. Forward-looking statements, by their nature,

address matters that are uncertain and involve risks because they relate

to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the

future. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from our

expected results and from those expressed in our forward looking

statements. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties

that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those

projected, anticipated or implied is included our reports filed with the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements

speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to

update any forward-looking statements beyond what is required under

applicable securities law.

As Reported Financial Information

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (amounts in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 2015 Net sales $ 284.4 $ 259.4 Cost of goods sold 237.2 217.9 Gross profit 47.2 41.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 51.8 44.9 Operating loss (4.6 ) (3.4 ) Other non-operating expense 0.3 — Other non-operating income 0.2 0.2 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (4.7 ) (3.2 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (0.4 ) 0.7 Loss from continuing operations (4.3 ) (3.9 ) Gain on disposal of discontinued business, net of tax benefit of

$1.8 and $43.7 1.7 42.5 Net earnings from discontinued operations 1.7 42.5 Net (loss) earnings $ (2.6 ) $ 38.6 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (4.1 ) (4.9 ) Derivative (loss) gain (1.8 ) 0.9 Postretirement adjustments 0.1 — Total other comprehensive loss (5.8 ) (4.0 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (8.4 ) $ 34.6

Supplemental Reconciliations of GAAP to

non-GAAP Results (unaudited)

To supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in

accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United

States (GAAP), the Company provides additional measures of performance

adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign exchange, restructuring

charges and related costs, impairments, the non-cash impact of the U.S.

pension plan, separation costs and certain other gains and losses. Free

cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities less net cash

from investing activities. Adjusted figures are reported in comparable

dollars using the budgeted exchange rate for 2016. The Company uses

these adjusted performance measures in managing the business, including

communications with its Board of Directors and employees, and believes

that they provide users of this financial information with meaningful

comparisons of operating performance between current results and results

in prior periods. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial

measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past

performance, as well as prospects for its future performance. A

reconciliation of these adjustments to the most directly comparable GAAP

measures is included in this release and on the Company’s website. These

non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a

substitute for the most comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial

measures utilized by the Company may not be comparable to non-GAAP

financial measures used by other companies.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 Three Months Ended March 31, 2015 Total Resilient Wood Total Resilient Wood Adjusted Net Sales $ 285.2 $ 164.4 $ 120.8 $ 257.3 $ 155.2 $ 102.1 Foreign exchange rate comparability (0.8 ) (0.5 ) (0.3 ) 2.1 1.6 0.5 Net Sales $ 284.4 $ 163.9 $ 120.5 $ 259.4 $ 156.8 $ 102.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9.7 $ 4.4 $ 5.3 $ 2.7 $ 4.4 ($1.7 ) Depreciation and amortization (11.4 ) (8.2 ) (3.2 ) (9.4 ) (6.4 ) (3.0 ) Cost reduction (expense)/income and multilayered wood flooring duties (0.3 ) 0.1 (0.4 ) 1.2 1.2 0.0 U.S. pension expense (2.2 ) (1.8 ) (0.4 ) (2.9 ) (2.6 ) (0.3 ) Adjustment for corporate expense (0.5 ) 0.0 (0.5 ) 3.8 3.2 0.6 Foreign exchange rate comparability 0.1 0.1 0.0 1.2 0.7 0.5 Operating (Loss) Income ($4.6 ) ($5.4 ) $ 0.8 ($3.4 ) $ 0.5 ($3.9 )

