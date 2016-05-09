Armstrong Flooring Reports First Quarter 2016 Results

– Net Sales Increased 9.6% to $284.4 Million –
– Operating Loss of $4.6 Million –
– Adjusted EBITDA1 of $9.7 Million Driven by Stronger Wood
Flooring Results –
– Reaffirms Full Year 2016 Outlook –
LANCASTER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the
“Company”), North America’s largest producer of resilient and wood
flooring products, today reported financial results for the first
quarter ended March 31, 2016. These results represent the last quarter
prior to operating as an independent, publicly traded company upon the
completion of the Company’s separation from Armstrong World Industries,
Inc. (“AWI”) on April 1, 2016.
“We are pleased to emerge as a stand-alone public company on firm
footing to deliver our full year 2016 objectives,” said Don Maier, Chief
Executive Officer. “Our first quarter results demonstrate continued
progress as we implement our transformation to grow net sales, enhance
profitability and generate shareholder value. As we move forward, we
remain committed to building on our brand legacy and differentiated
go-to-market strategy to further invigorate profitable growth.”
First Quarter of 2016 Compared with First Quarter of 2015
|(Amounts in millions)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2016
|2015
|Change
|Net sales
|$
|284.4
|$
|259.4
|9.6
|%
|Operating (loss) income
|($4.6
|)
|($3.4
|)
|(35.3
|%)
|Net (loss) earnings
|($2.6
|)
|$
|38.6
|nm
|Adjusted Net Sales1
|$
|285.2
|$
|257.3
|10.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|$
|9.7
|$
|2.7
|259.3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|3.4
|%
|1.0
|%
|235bps
1 Adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP
measures reconciled in the tables below
In the first quarter of 2016, net sales increased 9.6% to $284.4 million
compared to $259.4 million in the first quarter of 2015. Net sales
increased in both the Resilient and Wood segments, primarily
attributable to higher volume and mix improvements. The table below
provides the drivers to the change in reported net sales in the first
quarter of 2016 compared to the first quarter of 2015:
|% Change Due to
|Sales Change (%)
|Price
|Volume
|Mix
|
Currency/
Other
|Resilient Flooring
|4.5
|%
|(1.5
|%)
|5.0
|%
|2.4
|%
|(1.4
|%)
|Wood Flooring
|17.4
|%
|(4.4
|%)
|22.8
|%
|(0.8
|%)
|(0.2
|%)
|Total
|9.6
|%
|(2.6
|%)
|12.0
|%
|1.1
|%
|(0.9
|%)
The operating loss of $4.6 million in the quarter compares to a loss of
$3.4 million in the prior year. The benefit of higher net sales was more
than offset by increased selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”)
expenses, including the additional costs associated with operating as a
standalone entity. The net loss of $2.6 million in the first quarter of
2016 compares to net income of $38.6 million in the first quarter of
2015. The prior year quarter includes a gain of $42.5 million on the
disposal of the European flooring operation.
Adjusted EBITDA grew to $9.7 million compared to $2.7 million in the
prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of adjusted net sales
expanded to 3.4% compared to 1.0% for the comparable period, largely due
to the margin benefit of higher net sales, lower input costs and
improvement in SG&A as a percentage of net sales, partially offset by
costs associated with the ramp up of the luxury vinyl tile (“LVT”) plant
in Lancaster, Pa.
Resilient Flooring Segment
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(Amounts in millions)
|2016
|2015
|Change
|Net sales
|$
|163.9
|$
|156.8
|4.5
|%
|Operating (loss) income
|($5.4
|)
|$
|0.5
|nm
|Adjusted net sales
|$
|164.4
|$
|155.2
|5.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4.4
|$
|4.4
|0
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|2.7
|%
|2.8
|%
|(15bps)
Net sales increased 4.5% to $163.9 million due to higher volume and
improvements in mix primarily attributable to growth in LVT products and
growth with strategic customers. This improvement more than offset the
impact of unfavorable price realization in LVT.
The segment operating loss of $5.4 million in the quarter was due to an
increase in startup costs for the LVT plant and depreciation expense,
partially offset by the benefit of higher volume and mix. Adjusted
EBITDA was $4.4 million, flat with the prior year quarter. Adjusted
EBITDA in the current year includes the add back of higher depreciation
expense, while the base period includes the adjustment for pro forma
corporate expense not reflected in reported operating income.
Wood Flooring Segment
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(Amounts in millions)
|2016
|2015
|Change
|Net sales
|$
|120.5
|$
|102.6
|17.4
|%
|Operating (loss) income
|$
|0.8
|($3.9
|)
|nm
|Adjusted net sales
|$
|120.8
|$
|102.1
|18.3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5.3
|($1.7
|)
|nm
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|4.4
|%
|(1.7
|%)
|605bps
Net sales increased 17.4% to $120.5 million compared to the prior year
quarter primarily attributable to higher volume, partially offset by the
impact of lower price and mix. Volume increases in the quarter also
reflect the benefit of recovery from production issues experienced in
the first quarter of 2015 and shipments to support inventory
requirements in a key strategic account. Lower prices were primarily due
to strategic pricing actions related to lower input costs, mainly lumber.
Operating income increased to $0.8 million from a loss in the prior year
due to the benefit of higher volume and lower lumber costs, partially
offset by price and mix. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $5.3 million
compared to a $1.7 million loss in the prior year quarter.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2016, the Company operated as part of AWI and did not
have any cash on the balance sheet. Additionally, the Company held no
long-term debt as of March 31, 2016. The Company had $10.0 million of
outstanding long-term debt as of December 31, 2015 that consisted of a
variable rate tax-exempt industrial revenue bond. During the first
quarter, this bond was defeased.
Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, on April 1, 2016, the
Company entered into a $225 million asset-based revolving credit
facility with a five-year maturity. Concurrent with the closing of the
credit facility, the Company borrowed $100.0 million and used $50.0
million of the proceeds to fund a cash distribution to AWI in connection
with the Company’s separation from AWI. The remainder of the proceeds
drawn from the facility is available to the Company for basic operating
liquidity.
Full Year 2016 Outlook
Based on current market conditions the Company reaffirms its full year
2016 outlook. The Company expects adjusted net sales to be in the range
of $1,200 million to $1,250 million, compared to $1,183 million in the
prior year, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $65 million to $80
million, compared to $61 million in the prior year. The Company expects
to spend approximately $50-60 million for capital expenditures and to
generate positive free cash flow for the full year 2016.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Monday, May
9, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. EDT to review first quarter results. The live
webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the
Investors section of the Company’s website at www.armstrongflooring.com.
To participate in the call, please dial 877-407-9039 (domestic) or
201-689-8470 (international). A replay of the conference call will be
available for one year, by dialing 877-870-5176 (domestic) or
858-384-5517 (international) and entering the pass code 13635296.
About Armstrong Flooring
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is a global leader in the design
and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions that inspire spaces
where people live, work, learn, heal and play. Headquartered in
Lancaster, Pa., Armstrong Flooring is the #1 manufacturer of resilient
and wood flooring products across North America. The Company safely and
responsibly operates 17 manufacturing facilities in three countries and
employs approximately 3,700 individuals, all working together to provide
the highest levels of service, quality and innovation to ensure it
remains as strong and vital as its 150-year heritage. Learn more at www.armstrongflooring.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Disclosures in this release and in our other public documents and
comments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements
provide our future expectations or forecasts and can be identified by
our use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,”
“intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “outlook,” “target,” “predict,” “may,”
“will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” and other words or phrases
of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating
or financial performance. Forward-looking statements, by their nature,
address matters that are uncertain and involve risks because they relate
to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the
future. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from our
expected results and from those expressed in our forward looking
statements. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties
that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those
projected, anticipated or implied is included our reports filed with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements
speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements beyond what is required under
applicable securities law.
As Reported Financial Information
|Armstrong Flooring, Inc.
|(amounts in millions; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2016
|2015
|Net sales
|$
|284.4
|$
|259.4
|Cost of goods sold
|237.2
|217.9
|Gross profit
|47.2
|41.5
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|51.8
|44.9
|Operating loss
|(4.6
|)
|(3.4
|)
|Other non-operating expense
|0.3
|—
|Other non-operating income
|0.2
|0.2
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(4.7
|)
|(3.2
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(0.4
|)
|0.7
|Loss from continuing operations
|(4.3
|)
|(3.9
|)
|
Gain on disposal of discontinued business, net of tax benefit of
|1.7
|42.5
|Net earnings from discontinued operations
|1.7
|42.5
|Net (loss) earnings
|$
|(2.6
|)
|$
|38.6
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(4.1
|)
|(4.9
|)
|Derivative (loss) gain
|(1.8
|)
|0.9
|Postretirement adjustments
|0.1
|—
|Total other comprehensive loss
|(5.8
|)
|(4.0
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(8.4
|)
|$
|34.6
Supplemental Reconciliations of GAAP to
non-GAAP Results (unaudited)
To supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in
accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United
States (GAAP), the Company provides additional measures of performance
adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign exchange, restructuring
charges and related costs, impairments, the non-cash impact of the U.S.
pension plan, separation costs and certain other gains and losses. Free
cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities less net cash
from investing activities. Adjusted figures are reported in comparable
dollars using the budgeted exchange rate for 2016. The Company uses
these adjusted performance measures in managing the business, including
communications with its Board of Directors and employees, and believes
that they provide users of this financial information with meaningful
comparisons of operating performance between current results and results
in prior periods. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial
measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past
performance, as well as prospects for its future performance. A
reconciliation of these adjustments to the most directly comparable GAAP
measures is included in this release and on the Company’s website. These
non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a
substitute for the most comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial
measures utilized by the Company may not be comparable to non-GAAP
financial measures used by other companies.
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2016
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2015
|Total
|Resilient
|Wood
|Total
|Resilient
|Wood
|Adjusted Net Sales
|$
|285.2
|$
|164.4
|$
|120.8
|$
|257.3
|$
|155.2
|$
|102.1
|Foreign exchange rate comparability
|(0.8
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(0.3
|)
|2.1
|1.6
|0.5
|Net Sales
|$
|284.4
|$
|163.9
|$
|120.5
|$
|259.4
|$
|156.8
|$
|102.6
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|9.7
|$
|4.4
|$
|5.3
|$
|2.7
|$
|4.4
|($1.7
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(11.4
|)
|(8.2
|)
|(3.2
|)
|
(9.4
|)
|
(6.4
|)
|(3.0
|)
|Cost reduction (expense)/income and multilayered wood flooring duties
|(0.3
|)
|0.1
|(0.4
|)
|1.2
|1.2
|0.0
|U.S. pension expense
|(2.2
|)
|(1.8
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(2.9
|)
|(2.6
|)
|(0.3
|)
|Adjustment for corporate expense
|(0.5
|)
|0.0
|(0.5
|)
|3.8
|3.2
|0.6
|Foreign exchange rate comparability
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|
1.2
|
0.7
|0.5
|Operating (Loss) Income
|($4.6
|)
|($5.4
|)
|$
|0.8
|($3.4
|)
|$
|0.5
|($3.9
|)
