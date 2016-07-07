Asia Pacific Investment House (APIH) signs Lead Funding Arranger Agreement with Living Waters Resort to develop a faith based vacation ownership Resort in Orlando Florida.

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asia

Pacific Investment House (APIH), announce the exclusive project

funding agreement with Living Waters Resort. The Resort will develop,

market, and sell vacation ownership interests to consumers interested in

a faith-based Christian vacation experience. The Living Waters Resort

real estate high yield investment opportunity is now open to

non-US-based qualified high net worth individuals and institutional

investors.





Living Waters Resorts will be located in close proximity to Walt Disney

World and all of the famous attractions the Orlando area has to offer. David

Waits, Living Waters Chairman said “This Resort will provide an

oasis for the Christian market to vacation in an environment that is

fun, luxurious, and replenishing to the spirit, soul and body. In

addition to experiencing a luxurious vacation haven, Living Waters

Resorts’ owners will be vacationing with like-minded people and be

involved in elective activities, workshops and small team encounters to

help motivate and encourage them as Christians to fulfill both the Great

Commandment (to evangelize) and the Great Commission (to demonstratively

love others)”.

Pierre Moerland, APIH Chief Investment Officer said: “Living

Waters is a typical APIH client, whereby turnkey consultancy advice

turned into a funding request. Significant milestones have been achieved

by APIH in terms of strategy development and we are confident that

Living Waters Resort will announce its projected opening shortly”.

Asia

Pacific Investment House (APIH) is a leading Private Equity and

Venture Capital Company, registered in Hong Kong with its Operating HQ

in Singapore’s financial district. With a substantial and diverse global

client base APIH provides funding across a wide range of sectors and

offers clients Turnkey

Consultancy Services and Project

Investment Opportunities.

