Asia Pacific Investment House (APIH) signs Lead Funding Arranger Agreement with Living Waters Resort to develop a faith based vacation ownership Resort in Orlando Florida.

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asia
Pacific Investment House (APIH), announce the exclusive project
funding agreement with Living Waters Resort. The Resort will develop,
market, and sell vacation ownership interests to consumers interested in
a faith-based Christian vacation experience. The Living Waters Resort
real estate high yield investment opportunity is now open to
non-US-based qualified high net worth individuals and institutional
investors.
Living Waters Resorts will be located in close proximity to Walt Disney
World and all of the famous attractions the Orlando area has to offer. David
Waits, Living Waters Chairman said “This Resort will provide an
oasis for the Christian market to vacation in an environment that is
fun, luxurious, and replenishing to the spirit, soul and body. In
addition to experiencing a luxurious vacation haven, Living Waters
Resorts’ owners will be vacationing with like-minded people and be
involved in elective activities, workshops and small team encounters to
help motivate and encourage them as Christians to fulfill both the Great
Commandment (to evangelize) and the Great Commission (to demonstratively
love others)”.
Pierre Moerland, APIH Chief Investment Officer said: “Living
Waters is a typical APIH client, whereby turnkey consultancy advice
turned into a funding request. Significant milestones have been achieved
by APIH in terms of strategy development and we are confident that
Living Waters Resort will announce its projected opening shortly”.
Asia
Pacific Investment House (APIH) is a leading Private Equity and
Venture Capital Company, registered in Hong Kong with its Operating HQ
in Singapore’s financial district. With a substantial and diverse global
client base APIH provides funding across a wide range of sectors and
offers clients Turnkey
Consultancy Services and Project
Investment Opportunities.
