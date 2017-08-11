Assemblymember Miguel Santiago Leads Para Los Niños Charter Elementary School’s Opening Day with School-Supply Giveaway

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#1stDayOfSchool–Para Los Niños:

WHEN:

Monday, August 14, 2017 | 7:15 AM – 8:00 AM

WHAT:

53rd District Assemblymember Miguel

Santiago (D-Los Angeles) will lead opening day for nearly 400 Arts

District students with classroom supplies and additional district office

resources for families. The first day of school kicks off the campus’s 15th

academic year, in which it introduces Dr. Frances Esparza, a 25-year

bilingual education leader as the organization’s new academic chief.

WHO:

Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles)

Approx. 400 Para Los Niños Charter Elementary School students

Dr. Drew Furedi, President & CEO, Para Los Niños

Dr. Frances Esparza, Superintendent & VP of Charter Schools, Para Los

Niños

Bilingual interviews available

WHERE:

Para Los Niños Charter Elementary School (Penguins)

1617

E. 7th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90021

VISUAL: Assemblymember Miguel Santiago hand-delivering first day

of class welcome gifts; 400 students interacting with a life-size

penguin (school mascot) and Para Los Niños families.

ABOUT PARA LOS NIÑOS:

Para Los Niños serves over 5,000

impoverished children and family members annually through its 6

preschools, 3 charter schools and array of mental health and social

services. Geographically, Para Los Niños’ focus is in Downtown/Skid Row

and Westlake/Pico Union. A community-based nonprofit founded in 1980,

PLN has served an estimated 50,000 children and their families over the

last 36 years. Originally established as a child poverty agency on

L.A.’s Skid Row, Para Los Niños today continues its mission of

alleviating child poverty with a theory of action that integrates

education with deep mental health and social services.

SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

Facebook: @ParaLosNinosOrg

Twitter:

@ParaLosNinosOrg

Instagram: @ParaLosNinosOrg

Contacts

Para Los Niños

Oliver DelGado, 213-925-1406

odelgado@paralosninos.org