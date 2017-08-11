Assemblymember Miguel Santiago Leads Para Los Niños Charter Elementary School’s Opening Day with School-Supply Giveaway

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#1stDayOfSchool–Para Los Niños:
WHEN:
Monday, August 14, 2017 | 7:15 AM – 8:00 AM
WHAT:
53rd District Assemblymember Miguel
Santiago (D-Los Angeles) will lead opening day for nearly 400 Arts
District students with classroom supplies and additional district office
resources for families. The first day of school kicks off the campus’s 15th
academic year, in which it introduces Dr. Frances Esparza, a 25-year
bilingual education leader as the organization’s new academic chief.
WHO:
-
Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles)
- Approx. 400 Para Los Niños Charter Elementary School students
- Dr. Drew Furedi, President & CEO, Para Los Niños
-
Dr. Frances Esparza, Superintendent & VP of Charter Schools, Para Los
Niños
Bilingual interviews available
WHERE:
Para Los Niños Charter Elementary School (Penguins)
1617
E. 7th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90021
VISUAL: Assemblymember Miguel Santiago hand-delivering first day
of class welcome gifts; 400 students interacting with a life-size
penguin (school mascot) and Para Los Niños families.
ABOUT PARA LOS NIÑOS:
Para Los Niños serves over 5,000
impoverished children and family members annually through its 6
preschools, 3 charter schools and array of mental health and social
services. Geographically, Para Los Niños’ focus is in Downtown/Skid Row
and Westlake/Pico Union. A community-based nonprofit founded in 1980,
PLN has served an estimated 50,000 children and their families over the
last 36 years. Originally established as a child poverty agency on
L.A.’s Skid Row, Para Los Niños today continues its mission of
alleviating child poverty with a theory of action that integrates
education with deep mental health and social services.
