Attitudes of Millennials Regarding Fertility Revealed

Large scale survey reveals willingness of millennial women to embrace
technology innovations related to their fertility and reproductive health
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celmatix,
a next-generation women’s health company, today announced the results of
a new survey of 3,000 millennial women aimed at revealing their
attitudes towards health and fertility. The market research survey,
which included women between the ages of 22-35 who currently did not
have children but were interested in having them one day, showed that
millennial women are thinking about their fertility and are embracing
both information and technology around it.
The survey revealed that 87 percent of women surveyed think about their
ability to have children one day and that the majority of these women,
74 percent, are concerned about their ability to do so. With this
concern comes a strong interest from millennial women to better
understand their reproductive health. Nearly 75 percent of all
respondents had discussed, or would like to discuss, their fertility
with their OB-GYN. Nearly all women surveyed, 97 percent, were
interested in learning how genetics might impact their health, with 80
percent of women specifically interested in the role that genetics may
play in their fertility.
Findings also showed how open this generation of women is to using
advanced medical technologies to conceive. Nearly 70 percent of women
would consider using IVF if it would increase their chances of having
the number of children they desired, with only 16 percent unsure and
needing more information on the treatment option. Another 63 percent of
women said they would consider egg freezing as an option to have
children in the future, indicating a comfort among millennials in taking
actions to better control their fertility timelines.
“Celmatix’s mission is to provide women and their physicians with better
data, including genetic information, to help power more informed
decisions on reproductive health,” explained Celmatix Chief Product
Officer, Angie Lee. She continued, “The findings of this survey
underscore the desire on the part of women, and particularly among
millennial women, to leverage new technologies for greater insights into
their reproductive health and more proactive management of their
fertility potential.”
The digital survey included 3,000 college-educated women responding over
a three-week period in December of 2016.
Women can learn more about the role of genetics in reproductive health
by visiting www.myfertilome.com
About Celmatix
Celmatix is a next-generation women’s health company transforming
reproductive health care through genomics and big data. Founded in 2009
and based in New York City, Celmatix is disrupting how women approach
their lifelong fertility journey by empowering them with more
personalized information. The company’s research-driven products include
Fertilome®, the world’s first multigene panel test that reveals what a
woman’s DNA says about her reproductive health, and Polaris®, a
real-time predictive analytics platform in use at leading fertility
clinics across the U.S., which helps physicians optimize patient
outcomes and improve the patient experience. For more information, visit www.celmatix.com.
