Attitudes of Millennials Regarding Fertility Revealed

Large scale survey reveals willingness of millennial women to embrace

technology innovations related to their fertility and reproductive health

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celmatix,

a next-generation women’s health company, today announced the results of

a new survey of 3,000 millennial women aimed at revealing their

attitudes towards health and fertility. The market research survey,

which included women between the ages of 22-35 who currently did not

have children but were interested in having them one day, showed that

millennial women are thinking about their fertility and are embracing

both information and technology around it.

The survey revealed that 87 percent of women surveyed think about their

ability to have children one day and that the majority of these women,

74 percent, are concerned about their ability to do so. With this

concern comes a strong interest from millennial women to better

understand their reproductive health. Nearly 75 percent of all

respondents had discussed, or would like to discuss, their fertility

with their OB-GYN. Nearly all women surveyed, 97 percent, were

interested in learning how genetics might impact their health, with 80

percent of women specifically interested in the role that genetics may

play in their fertility.

Findings also showed how open this generation of women is to using

advanced medical technologies to conceive. Nearly 70 percent of women

would consider using IVF if it would increase their chances of having

the number of children they desired, with only 16 percent unsure and

needing more information on the treatment option. Another 63 percent of

women said they would consider egg freezing as an option to have

children in the future, indicating a comfort among millennials in taking

actions to better control their fertility timelines.

“Celmatix’s mission is to provide women and their physicians with better

data, including genetic information, to help power more informed

decisions on reproductive health,” explained Celmatix Chief Product

Officer, Angie Lee. She continued, “The findings of this survey

underscore the desire on the part of women, and particularly among

millennial women, to leverage new technologies for greater insights into

their reproductive health and more proactive management of their

fertility potential.”

The digital survey included 3,000 college-educated women responding over

a three-week period in December of 2016.

Women can learn more about the role of genetics in reproductive health

by visiting www.myfertilome.com

About Celmatix

Celmatix is a next-generation women’s health company transforming

reproductive health care through genomics and big data. Founded in 2009

and based in New York City, Celmatix is disrupting how women approach

their lifelong fertility journey by empowering them with more

personalized information. The company’s research-driven products include

Fertilome®, the world’s first multigene panel test that reveals what a

woman’s DNA says about her reproductive health, and Polaris®, a

real-time predictive analytics platform in use at leading fertility

clinics across the U.S., which helps physicians optimize patient

outcomes and improve the patient experience. For more information, visit www.celmatix.com.

