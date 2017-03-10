Award-Winning Independent Film QUARRIES Available Today on iTunes, DVD and Blue-Ray

Ultra-low budget, female-driven horror/thriller film rivals
high-financed films
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#horrorfilm—QUARRIES, the full-length independent feature film, from the
producer of Final Destination and American Pie, announced
that it is available for sale beginning today on iTunes. QUARRIES
is also available on both DVD and Blue-Ray through Amazon.com and the QUARRIES
website. This official release of QUARRIES is the first
opportunity to purchase the film and view pre-sale orders.
QUARRIES is a female-driven horror/thriller. As a group of women
embark on a hiking expedition, they become brazenly stalked by a pack of
predators, leading to a physical and emotional cat-and-mouse chase with
an outcome neither expected.
The film was featured at numerous film festivals including the London
Independent Film Festival (Winner: Best Feature), the LA
Thriller Film Festival (Winner: Best Feature Film), and the Women’s
Independent Film Festival (Winner: Best Narrative Feature). The film has
also received rave reviews from genre, independent film and women’s film
groups alike, including:
-
“It’s a powerful, female-driven horror thriller that brings intensity,
epic and brutal kills, and strong character leads.” – PopHorror.com
-
“QUARRIES is gritty, gory, and exciting.” – Zisi of Zisi
Emporium for B Movies
-
“If you’re fan of a bad ass, female-driven genre cinema, then you
might want to put Quarries on your radar.” – Modern Horrors
The film was executive produced by Diamond Cutter Films and directed by
Nils Taylor, who is also the film’s co-writer and producer along with
Nicole Marie Johnson. Johnson plays the lead alongside Leisha Hailey
(best known for her work on The L Word and Bosch), Carrie Finklea, Joy
McElveen and Rebecca McFadzien.
To purchase QUARRIES, visit iTunes
or the film’s
website, www.QuarriesTheMovie.com.
A select number of original signed copies by cast and crew are also
available by contacting laura@diamondcutterfilms.com.
About Diamond Cutter Films
Diamond Cutters Films is an entertainment and film investment firm,
based in Boston, Massachusetts. The firm focuses on unique and/or
female-based opportunities, with a team track record of global success.
Contacts
Diamond Cutters Films
Laura Small
laura@diamondcutterfilms.com