Award-Winning Independent Film QUARRIES Available Today on iTunes, DVD and Blue-Ray

Ultra-low budget, female-driven horror/thriller film rivals

high-financed films

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#horrorfilm—QUARRIES, the full-length independent feature film, from the

producer of Final Destination and American Pie, announced

that it is available for sale beginning today on iTunes. QUARRIES

is also available on both DVD and Blue-Ray through Amazon.com and the QUARRIES

website. This official release of QUARRIES is the first

opportunity to purchase the film and view pre-sale orders.

QUARRIES is a female-driven horror/thriller. As a group of women

embark on a hiking expedition, they become brazenly stalked by a pack of

predators, leading to a physical and emotional cat-and-mouse chase with

an outcome neither expected.

The film was featured at numerous film festivals including the London

Independent Film Festival (Winner: Best Feature), the LA

Thriller Film Festival (Winner: Best Feature Film), and the Women’s

Independent Film Festival (Winner: Best Narrative Feature). The film has

also received rave reviews from genre, independent film and women’s film

groups alike, including:

“It’s a powerful, female-driven horror thriller that brings intensity,

epic and brutal kills, and strong character leads.” – PopHorror.com

Emporium for B Movies

might want to put Quarries on your radar.” – Modern Horrors

The film was executive produced by Diamond Cutter Films and directed by

Nils Taylor, who is also the film’s co-writer and producer along with

Nicole Marie Johnson. Johnson plays the lead alongside Leisha Hailey

(best known for her work on The L Word and Bosch), Carrie Finklea, Joy

McElveen and Rebecca McFadzien.

To purchase QUARRIES, visit iTunes

or the film’s

website, www.QuarriesTheMovie.com.

A select number of original signed copies by cast and crew are also

available by contacting laura@diamondcutterfilms.com.

About Diamond Cutter Films

Diamond Cutters Films is an entertainment and film investment firm,

based in Boston, Massachusetts. The firm focuses on unique and/or

female-based opportunities, with a team track record of global success.

