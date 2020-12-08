Axis Communications to Integrate 2N’s Operations in Latin America

With the addition of Latin America, 2N will expand its position in the intercom market throughout the Americas in 2021

CHELMSFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, today announced that Latin America will join the US and Canada by integrating 2N into its operations as of January 1, 2021. In 2016, Axis acquired 2N, the global market leader in IP-intercom, and this latest expansion will help grow 2N’s leading position in the intercom market throughout the Americas. Additionally, aligning with 2N will help Axis accelerate growth in the quickly converging IP-Intercom market.

Axis Communications, Inc. operations in Latin America, including Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, will be staffed with expertise in 2N solutions and offer the full portfolio of 2N products through Axis’ standard distribution and system integration channels. What’s more, all 2N solutions will be supported throughout Latin America by Axis’ award-winning technical services group.

“We’re excited to further align our operations in the Americas as we extend our 2N integration into Latin America–creating an opportunity to provide our partners and end-customers with best-in-class IP intercom and a broader solution offering. The introduction of the 2N product line into the LATAM region presents great potential in a market poised for future growth,” said Fredrik Nilsson, Vice President, Americas, Axis Communications, Inc.

“We strongly believe in integration, as it will further expand 2N’s market-leading position in the intercom market throughout the Americas. We accomplished a very successful integration with Axis Communications in the US and Canada previously, and we expect a similarly smooth transition across LATAM. This will create more exposure for 2N products and our total solution offering within Axis’ existing partner base across the whole region,” said Tomáš Klíma, Chief Sales Officer, 2N.

“2N products are known for their high quality and innovation, features that have established 2N as the global leader in intercom. The Axis Latin American organization is proud to now offer these solutions, expand our product offering and seamlessly integrate them into our operations. Innovative 2N solutions will create new opportunities for our partners and provide new solutions to our end-users,” said Leopoldo Ruiz, LATAM Regional Director, Axis Communications, Inc.

The complete 2N solutions offering will be available via standard Axis distribution and integration channels as of January 1, 2021. Additionally, Axis Communications will launch a dedicated Latin America online support hub in 2021 which will include design, installation and management tools; product guides and manuals; trainings, webinars and self-help videos; FAQs and product catalogs.

Learn more about smart, safe and innovative 2N solutions at www.2nusa.com

Contacts

Chris Shanelaris, Public Relations, Americas



chris.shanelaris@axis.com

(978) 614-3023