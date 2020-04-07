Baker McKenzie Hires Pre-Eminent Cross-Border Restructuring Team Led by Chair of the American College of Bankruptcy, Mark Bloom

The group delivers market-leading global bankruptcy, restructuring, insolvency and distressed M&A experience in Latin America, Europe and Asia





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BakerMcKenzie–Leading global law firm Baker McKenzie has made a significant hire in its Global Restructuring and Insolvency (R&I) practice with three renowned names in the field. Mark Bloom, Paul Keenan and John Dodd have deep experience in insolvency, business reorganization, and cross-border bankruptcy and restructuring around the globe. They join the Firm from Greenberg Traurig where Mark led the firm’s Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice.

Mark is one of the preeminent bankruptcy lawyers globally and currently serves in the prestigious position of Chair of the American College of Bankruptcy. His experience spans more than 35 years and includes all areas of US and cross-border financial restructuring, reorganization and bankruptcy. He represents debtors, trustees, secured and unsecured creditors, and official committees and purchasers of troubled companies and their assets, both in and out of bankruptcy court. He has been consistently recognized by Chambers Global and USA since 2003, and the Legal 500 since 2009. He is very active in the bankruptcy community and has held a number of notable positions which include, in addition to his work for the American College of Bankruptcy, membership in the International Insolvency Institute and multiple speaking engagements for INSOL.

Paul has emerged as a go-to debt restructuring lawyer for major global companies operating around the world. His practice includes the representation of corporate debtors and creditors in bankruptcy cases, receiverships, assignments for the benefit of creditors, loan workouts, asset sales, wind downs and UCC foreclosures. He represents clients in courts across Florida and nationwide, including wide-ranging experience before the bankruptcy courts in Delaware. Paul has substantial experience representing clients in Latin America and the Caribbean, where he most recently led a successful out of court restructuring for a leading airline. Paul also provides insolvency-related structuring advice and legal opinions in connection with complex financial transactions. He has been recognized by Chambers USA yearly since 2014.

John is a rising star within the bankruptcy and restructuring space and is a past winner of the “Most Effective Lawyers” award given by the Daily Business Review. He has also been recognized by Super Lawyers Magazine and Florida Super Lawyers, among other publications. John is experienced in handling transactions and litigation that arise in business reorganizations, liquidations, distressed asset acquisitions and sales, financial restructurings, and loan workouts. He represents debtors, trustees, secured and unsecured creditors, and official committees and purchasers of troubled companies and their assets, both in and out of bankruptcy court.

“We have been steadily building up our R&I practice globally, and have been looking to further strengthen our group in the US for some time,” said Debra Dandeneau, chair of Baker McKenzie’s Global Restructuring and Insolvency Group. “Mark is a colleague with whom I’ve worked for years. His outstanding reputation and technical knowledge, along with the additional expertise of Paul and John, will be a tremendous asset for our clients.”

Baker McKenzie’s R&I practice, recognized by Chambers Global, has advised on some of the largest and most complex multijurisdictional restructurings, recoveries and insolvencies for many years. Its lawyers have the fluency to manage local regulatory, tax, employment, disputes and other legal issues that arise. Their ability to mobilize experienced multidisciplinary teams across borders produces efficiencies that often make a critical difference in the outcome of any restructuring or insolvency.

“Bringing this preeminent restructuring team on board is just another example of the fantastic momentum we are building in the Miami market. Mark, Paul and John are leaders in complex cross-border restructurings of multinational corporations, especially in Latin America,” said Scott Brandman, managing partner of Baker McKenzie’s New York and Miami offices. “Their practice will perfectly complement our existing capabilities for companies doing business across the Americas and around the world.”

“As we navigate the next economic downturn, being ready with a strong R&I practice is crucial for us to support our clients,” said Baker McKenzie’s North America Chief Executive Officer Colin Murray. “With Mark, Paul and John, we are well positioned to guide clients through the uncharted territory we are now in.”

Mark received his BA from Yale University and his JD from Maryland School of Law.

Paul received his BA from Tufts University and his JD from University of Miami School of Law.

John received his BA from Harvard College and his JD from University of Florida Levin College of Law.

