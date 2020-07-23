Bank of America Celebrates the Return of Baseball with New Program That Strengthens Local Communities

Special In-Game Moments, Custom Merchandise, Virtual Conversations Will Support Boys & Girls Clubs of America

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the Official Bank of Major League Baseball (MLB), Bank of America today marked the return of baseball with the launch of Let’s Rally – a new program that brings fans together to celebrate the sport’s return.

This season, each time an MLB team rallies from behind in a late inning, Bank of America will donate $10,000, and will give up to $1 million, to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. And for the second year, Bank of America has collaborated with MLB players on 30 custom T-shirts available exclusively to its clients, with a donation going to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“ Just like so many of our clients who are avid fans, we are thrilled to have baseball back. The return of America’s pastime gives us all something to celebrate,” said Meredith Verdone, chief marketing officer at Bank of America. “ We felt that this year, we couldn’t indulge in baseball without also channeling this excitement into a way for teams and fans to rally around their communities, especially those hardest hit by the health crisis. In this, we are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help children, families and communities move forward.”

“ We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Bank of America and are grateful for their continued support through the Let’s Rally program that comes at such a critical time,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “ This commitment will go a long way in helping our Clubs that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic – and there is no better way to bring people together around such an important cause than through the game of baseball. Thank you to Bank of America and thank you to Major League Baseball for supporting Boys & Girls Clubs for the past 24 years.”

Let’s Rally moments



This season, every time an MLB team rallies from being at least two runs behind in the 7th inning or beyond to win the game, Bank of America will donate $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help Clubs across the country continue to address critical needs brought on by the coronavirus, including food, virtual learning and academic programing.

MLB player-inspired merchandise that gives back



With a deep presence in major league hometowns, Bank of America has again partnered with MLB and players from all 30 teams to design custom T-shirts that celebrate each of the teams and their respective cities. This year, the collaboration’s theme is “Wearing It Forward.” For each T-shirt purchased by Bank of America clients at bankofamerica.com/rally through November 30, Bank of America will donate $7 per shirt, up to $200,000, to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to benefit Club programs. The MLB players who designed T-shirts on behalf of the program include:

MLB Player MLB Team Eduardo Escobar Arizona Diamondbacks Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves Jose Iglesias Baltimore Orioles J.D. Martinez Boston Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Chicago Cubs Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox Michael Lorenzen Cincinnati Reds Oscar Mercado Cleveland Indians David Dahl Colorado Rockies Daniel Norris Detroit Tigers Lance McCullers, Jr. Houston Astros Jorge Soler Kansas City Royals Brian Goodwin Los Angeles Angels Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers Jorge Alfaro Miami Marlins Keston Hiura Milwaukee Brewers Jose Berrios Minnesota Twins Steven Matz New York Mets Aaron Hicks New York Yankees Mark Canha Oakland Athletics Vince Velasquez Philadelphia Phillies Trevor Williams Pittsburgh Pirates Tommy Pham San Diego Padres Buster Posey San Francisco Giants Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals Blake Snell Tampa Bay Rays Rougned Odor Texas Rangers Randal Grichuk Toronto Blue Jays Howie Kendrick Washington Nationals

Open and Courageous Conversations about Equality with MLB Players



As part of its commitment to advance issues of racial equality and economic opportunity in communities of color, Bank of America will sponsor a series of conversations designed to help teach young people about race, equality, diversity and inclusion. This summer, Bank of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of America will offer virtual live-streamed events, featuring MLB players who will talk to the next generation about how teamwork, fairness and equity – all key elements in baseball – apply to the conversations, challenges and potential solutions to building a more inclusive, sustainable future.

For more information on the Let’s Rally program, visit mlb.com/bankofamericaletsrally or bankofamerica.com/rally.

