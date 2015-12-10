Bank of America’s Year-End Millennial Snapshot Reveals the Great Recession and Family Experiences Impact Financial Attitudes

Millennials Don’t Let Past Financial Burdens Interfere With Living

for Today, and Seek Sense of Balance for Tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despite the financial burdens and other obstacles millennials face, they

are eager to use life experiences to pursue financial independence. The

impact of the Great Recession, combined with insights from their

parents, play a significant role in how millennials manage their own

financial lives, according to the Bank

of America Year-End Millennial Snapshot.

Bank of America evaluated data from more than 3,500

millennials across seven studies throughout 2015 to better

understand how this generation is redefining its financial priorities

and spending habits, in addition to learning what influences their

financial behavior. The snapshot of data includes research from:

“The events taking place when millennials were coming of age are visibly

impacting their financial decisions and behaviors. This will be

especially apparent as they become the money managers for their

households,” said John Jordan, Client Experience and Programs executive

for Preferred and Small Business Banking at Bank of America.

Market turbulence during “coming of age” years gives way to extreme

optimism

The snapshot reveals that outside influences had a direct impact on this

generation’s financial behaviors and attitudes. Almost a third report

that the Great Recession affected them personally; of this group, nearly

half (46 percent) say it made it difficult to find a job, and one out of

five (21 percent) report it made it impossible1. Nearly half

said it also changed the way they think about saving, investing and

spending (49 percent), making them more hesitant to invest in the stock

market (40 percent), buy a house (36 percent) or put money into a

retirement savings account (19 percent)1.

While only 21 percent of millennial small business owners reported six

months ago that their company had completely recovered from the Great

Recession, optimism has remained strong throughout the year despite the

slow recovery2. Data from November proves optimism is not

only strong, but showing major growth – with 88 percent of millennial

entrepreneurs expecting their business to grow over the next five years

(compared to just 56 percent of baby boomers who expect the same), and

80 percent expecting a revenue increase (compared to 60 percent of

boomers)7. Confidence in the economy is also up; 74 percent

think their local economies will improve in the next 12 months7.

In addition to the Great Recession, another influence on millennials’

financial behaviors has been their parents. Forty percent of millennials

admit the successes and failures of their parents drove them to make a

positive financial decision; in comparison, just 12 percent of Gen Xers,

boomers and seniors had this experience3.

Millennials also say that even if they grew up being financially

dependent on their parents, financial advice wasn’t always offered. For

example, nearly half (44 percent) of millennials reported their parents

didn’t talk to them about the impact paying for college might have on

their future finances1. Furthermore, only 25 percent of

millennials’ parents started talking to their children about good

financial habits before they turned 10 years old; Almost twice as many

millennials (43 percent) believe parents should have this discussion

with their child before he or she reaches this age1.

Despite financial burdens, millennials desire financial independence

Notwithstanding the impact of financial burdens, millennials are not

letting these hurdles get in the way of pursuing their financial

independence. Contrary to what many may think, the snapshot shows

millennials care about managing their money and are actively trying each

week to be in control of their finances. Three-quarters (74 percent) say

they pay their bills on time; and the majority say they spend less than

they earn (58 percent) and regularly set money aside for savings (56

percent)5.

Technology appears to be impacting this attitude, as almost three in

five (59 percent) millennials use their bank’s mobile banking app, the

highest users of any generation4. Of those millennial banking

app users, most (72 percent) access the app a few times a week or more,

nearly three-quarters (74 percent) receive mobile banking alerts, and

more than three in five (65 percent) use mobile check deposit4.

Additionally, millennials appear to be increasingly active in the mobile

payments space. Seven in 10 (68 percent) would consider paying someone

using person-to-person payments via mobile banking app, and more than

two in five (41 percent) would consider or have already used their

smartphone to make a purchase at checkout4.

As millennials work toward their financial independence, they are also

planning for the future. The snapshot shows millennials prioritize

saving for the future over having enough money to live comfortably today

(71 percent vs. 60 percent)3. Similarly, millennials are

willing to shoulder financial burdens in the short term to ensure

long-term professional success, as nearly two-thirds of millennial small

business owners would first delay their own compensation to make ends

meet (64 percent)7.

In addition to prioritizing for the future, millennials believe they

currently have good financial habits (74 percent)1 and are

confident in their ability to effectively manage personal finances (84

percent)5. Looking ahead, more than three in five millennials

don’t think that caring for an aging parent (67 percent) or their

parents’ financial situation in general (62 percent) would put stress on

their own finances3.

“While many millennials have major debt obligations, they are moving

forward and making positive progress in their lives, and planning ahead

for the future,” said Jordan. “Millennials are optimistic about their

financial status and don’t seem to be compromising major milestones,

which is reassuring.”

Seeking balance and a support system for tomorrow

While millennials are focused on preparing for their futures, it’s not

stopping them from living for today. Given the millennial emphasis on

experience, it’s not surprising to learn millennials who have gone into

debt for personal investments such as buying a home (89 percent),

education (84 percent), cars (69 percent) or moving to a new area (62

percent) believe these debts were well worth it6.

Millennials are also just as likely to balance saving for a dream

vacation as getting the most out of their investments (32 percent and 37

percent)3. The data shows it’s likely their desire for

experience will be carried into their golden years, as nearly half of

millennials (49 percent) are spending less today so they can ensure a

stress-free retirement where they envision traveling often (66 percent)

and living near loved ones (54 percent)3.

While financial independence is a goal for many millennials, they expect

to need some extra support down the road. More than two in five (43

percent) millennials intend to lean on their loved ones for financial

help in retirement3. Parents also share this sentiment, as

almost half (46 percent) of parents of millennials who currently provide

assistance to their adult children have no plans to cut them off1.

Fewer (9 percent) members of older generations plan to rely on loved

ones for financial support during their golden years3.

1 Bank of America/USA TODAY Better Money Habits Millennial

Report – Spring 2015

2 Spring 2015 Small Business Owners

Report

3 Spring 2015 Merrill Edge Report

4

Bank of America Trends in Consumer Mobility Report

5

Bank of America/USA TODAY Better Money Habits Millennial Report – Fall

2015

6 Fall 2015 Merrill Edge Report

7

Fall 2015 Small Business Owners Report

Year-end Millennial Snapshot Methodology

Kelton Global, a strategic

research and consulting company, analyzed studies commissioned by Bank

of America in 2015 to create the Year-end Millennial Snapshot. The data

includes information from the Better Money Habits Millennial Reports,

Trends in Consumer Mobility Report, Merrill Edge Reports and Small

Business Owners Reports. Research was gathered throughout 2015 and

analyzed in totality through August and September 2015 and focused

solely on millennial-facing data. This research was intended to help

understand millennials and their approach to personal finance.

About the Bank of America/USA TODAY Better Money Habits Millennial

Reports

Bank of America and USA TODAY commissioned two surveys in

2015 to explore millennials’ financial challenges, behaviors and

attitudes. The Spring 2015 survey examining the parental influence on

the money habits and views of today’s young adults was conducted online

March 4–11, 2015 (1,000 millennials and 1,005 parents of millennial

children were surveyed). The Fall 2015 survey focusing on aspects of

financial wellness was conducted online August 6–24, 2015 (1,320

millennials were surveyed). Both surveys were conducted by GfK Public

Affairs and Corporate Communication, using GfK’s KnowledgePanel®,

a statistically representative sample source used to yield results that

are projectable to the American population. To qualify, millennial

respondents had to be 18 to 34 years old. The margin of sampling error

for national data is +/- 3.4 percentage points for the Spring 2015

survey and +/- 3.2 percentage points for the Fall 2015 survey at the 95

percent confidence level.

About the Bank of America Trends in Consumer Mobility Report

Braun

Research, Inc. (an independent market research company) conducted a

nationally representative telephone survey on behalf of Bank of America

April 13-26, 2015. Braun surveyed 1,000 (375 were millennials (ages

18-34) respondents throughout the U.S., comprised of adults 18+ with a

current banking relationship (checking or savings) and who own a

smartphone. The survey was conducted by phone to a dual-frame landline

and cell. The margin of error for the national quota (where n=1,011) is

+/- 3.1 percent with a 95 percent confidence level.

About the Merrill Edge Report

Braun Research, Inc. conducted a

nationally representative telephone survey on behalf of Merrill Edge.

The survey was conducted from March 12 through March 24, 2015 (1,001

total respondents; 159 were millennials) and September 8 through

September 20, 2015 (1,000 respondents; 130 were millennials), among mass

affluent respondents throughout the U.S., defined as individuals with

investable assets (value of all cash, savings, mutual funds, CDs, IRAs,

stock, bonds and all other types of investments excluding primary home

and other real estate investments). Respondents in the study were

defined as aged 18 to 34 (millennials) with investable assets between

$50,000 and $250,000 or those aged 18 to 34 who have investable assets

between $20,000 and $50,000 with an annual income of at least $50,000;

or aged 35-plus with investable assets between $50,000 and $250,000. The

margin of error is +/- 3.0 percent, reported at a 95 percent confidence

level.

Merrill Edge® is available through Merrill Lynch, Pierce,

Fenner & Smith Incorporated (MLPF&S), and consists of the Merrill Edge

Advisory Center™ (investment guidance) and self-directed online

investing.

MLPF&S is a registered broker-dealer, Member SIPC and wholly owned

subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation.

Banking products are provided by Bank of America, N.A. and affiliated

banks. Members FDIC and wholly owned subsidiaries of Bank of America

Corporation.

Investment products:

Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value

© 2015 Bank of America Corporation. All rights reserved.

About the Bank of America Small Business Owner Report

Braun

Research conducted the Bank of America Small Business Owner Report

surveys by phone, from March 4 through March 27, 2015 (1,000

respondents; 244 were millennials) and from August 21 through September

22, 2015 (1,001 respondents; 364 were millennials), on behalf of Bank of

America. Braun contacted a nationally representative sample of 1,000

small business owners in the United States with annual revenue between

$100,000 and $4,999,999 and employing between 2 and 99 employees. The

margin of error for the national sample is +/- 3.1 percent reported at a

95 percent confidence level.

The Braun Research survey results conducted on behalf of Bank of America

and interpretations in this release are not intended, nor implied, to be

a substitute for the professional advice received from a qualified

accountant, attorney or financial advisor. Always seek the advice of an

accountant, attorney or financial advisor with any questions you may

have regarding the decisions you undertake as a result of reviewing the

information contained herein. Nothing in this report should be construed

as either advice or legal opinion.

