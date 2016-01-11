Barnes & Noble Appoints Mary Amicucci as Chief Merchandising Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the nation’s largest
retail bookseller and a leading retailer of content, digital media and
educational products, today announced the appointment of Mary Amicucci
as Chief Merchandising Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Amicucci
previously held the role of Vice President of Adult Trade & Children’s
Books and will continue to report directly to Jaime Carey, Chief
Operating Officer.
“We are thrilled to announce that Mary Amicucci has been promoted to
Chief Merchandising Officer. Mary has a proven track record of success
and leadership of our physical book business, making her the perfect
choice for this position,” said Mr. Carey. “She has already made an
outstanding contribution to our merchandising efforts and we’re excited
to see what she will achieve in this new role.”
Ms. Amicucci served as Vice President, Children’s Books since 2010 and
was promoted to Vice President, Adult Trade & Children’s Books in 2013,
where she was responsible for leading merchandising plans and marketing
strategies. In her new role, she will oversee the planning of all
merchandising initiatives and will also be responsible for managing and
developing talent across all of the merchandising groups within the
Company, including Books, Toys & Games, Gift, Newsstand and Music/DVD.
Ms. Amicucci joined Barnes & Noble from The Children’s Place Retail
Stores, Inc., where she held the position of Vice President, Planning
and Allocation. She was responsible for the strategic development of
that company’s sales, markdown, inventory management plans and margin
for both the retail stores and the e-commerce business. In addition to
her eight years at The Children’s Place, Ms. Amicucci has also held
buying positions at May Company Department stores, Ames Department
stores, and Maurices, Inc.
About Barnes & Noble, Inc.
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is a Fortune 500 company, the nation’s
largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital
media and educational products. The Company operates 640 Barnes & Noble
bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites,
BN.com (www.bn.com). The
Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK®
tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and
entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store
features more than 4 million digital books in the US (www.nook.com)
and UK (www.nook.co.uk),
plus periodicals, comics, apps, movies and TV shows, and offers the
ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through
Free NOOK Reading Apps™ available for Android™, iOS®
and Windows®.
General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting
the Company’s corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.
Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers®
and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble,
Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are
trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.
