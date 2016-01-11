Barnes & Noble Appoints Mary Amicucci as Chief Merchandising Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the nation’s largest

retail bookseller and a leading retailer of content, digital media and

educational products, today announced the appointment of Mary Amicucci

as Chief Merchandising Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Amicucci

previously held the role of Vice President of Adult Trade & Children’s

Books and will continue to report directly to Jaime Carey, Chief

Operating Officer.

“We are thrilled to announce that Mary Amicucci has been promoted to

Chief Merchandising Officer. Mary has a proven track record of success

and leadership of our physical book business, making her the perfect

choice for this position,” said Mr. Carey. “She has already made an

outstanding contribution to our merchandising efforts and we’re excited

to see what she will achieve in this new role.”

Ms. Amicucci served as Vice President, Children’s Books since 2010 and

was promoted to Vice President, Adult Trade & Children’s Books in 2013,

where she was responsible for leading merchandising plans and marketing

strategies. In her new role, she will oversee the planning of all

merchandising initiatives and will also be responsible for managing and

developing talent across all of the merchandising groups within the

Company, including Books, Toys & Games, Gift, Newsstand and Music/DVD.

Ms. Amicucci joined Barnes & Noble from The Children’s Place Retail

Stores, Inc., where she held the position of Vice President, Planning

and Allocation. She was responsible for the strategic development of

that company’s sales, markdown, inventory management plans and margin

for both the retail stores and the e-commerce business. In addition to

her eight years at The Children’s Place, Ms. Amicucci has also held

buying positions at May Company Department stores, Ames Department

stores, and Maurices, Inc.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is a Fortune 500 company, the nation’s

largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital

media and educational products. The Company operates 640 Barnes & Noble

bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites,

BN.com (www.bn.com). The

Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK®

tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and

entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store

features more than 4 million digital books in the US (www.nook.com)

and UK (www.nook.co.uk),

plus periodicals, comics, apps, movies and TV shows, and offers the

ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through

Free NOOK Reading Apps™ available for Android™, iOS®

and Windows®.

General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting

the Company’s corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers®

and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble,

Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are

trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.

