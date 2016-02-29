Baron & Budd Investigating Potential Lawsuits Against Johnson & Johnson Regarding Link Between Talcum Powder and Ovarian Cancer

Seemingly Benign Product Could Lead to Severe Health Complications
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The national law firm of Baron & Budd is investigating potential legal
action against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson for a possible
link between its talcum-based products and ovarian cancer. A Missouri
jury recently awarded the family of a woman who died of the disease $72
million, and more than 1,000 other suits are pending against the
company.
Plaintiffs in the cases are claiming that Johnson & Johnson failed for
decades to warn consumers that talc-based products such as Shower to
Shower and baby powder posed a risk for ovarian cancer. On Feb. 25,
2016, Reuters reported
that there is a concern that women who use talcum powder on their
genitals are at a higher risk for developing the disease. Many women
spread talcum powder in the genital areas to help eliminate vaginal
odors and keep the area comfortable and cool.
An epidemiologist at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis who is quoted in
the article stated that inflammation increases the risk of a woman
developing the disease, and it is known that talcum powder increases
inflammation. The Reuters article also reported that a Harvard
University doctor who testified in the Missouri trial has published
several studies since 1982 linking talc-based products and ovarian
cancer. According to the doctor, exposure to talc can increase a woman’s
risk of developing the disease by as much as 30 percent.
Additionally, the International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified
talc-based baby power as a possible human carcinogen.
Plaintiffs are claiming that Johnson & Johnson should have warned
consumers about the potential risks of talc-based products. The company
sold the Shower to Shower brand to Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International, Inc., which is not a defendant in any of the cases.
“It is extremely disturbing that such seemingly benign products could be
linked to a devastating disease,” said Russell Budd, president and
managing shareholder of the national law firm of Baron & Budd. “We will
thoroughly investigate this matter and make sure the rights of anyone
harmed by talc-based products are protected.”
If you or a loved one developed ovarian cancer after using talc-based
products, the national law firm of Baron & Budd may be able to help.
Please call 1 (866) 747-1424 for a confidential consultation.
ABOUT BARON & BUDD, P.C.
The law firm of Baron & Budd, P.C., with offices in Dallas, Baton Rouge,
New Orleans, Austin and Los Angeles, is a nationally recognized law firm
with a nearly 40-year history of “Protecting What’s Right” for people,
communities and businesses harmed by negligence. Baron & Budd’s size and
resources enable the firm to take on large and complex cases. The firm
represents individuals and government and business entities in areas as
diverse as dangerous pharmaceuticals and medical devices, environmental
contamination, the Gulf oil spill, financial fraud, overtime violations,
deceptive advertising, automotive defects, trucking accidents, nursing
home abuse, and asbestos-related illnesses such as mesothelioma.
Contacts
Baron & Budd, P.C.
Bradley Bowen, 214-523-6633