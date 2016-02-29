Baron & Budd Investigating Potential Lawsuits Against Johnson & Johnson Regarding Link Between Talcum Powder and Ovarian Cancer

Seemingly Benign Product Could Lead to Severe Health Complications

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The national law firm of Baron & Budd is investigating potential legal

action against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson for a possible

link between its talcum-based products and ovarian cancer. A Missouri

jury recently awarded the family of a woman who died of the disease $72

million, and more than 1,000 other suits are pending against the

company.

Plaintiffs in the cases are claiming that Johnson & Johnson failed for

decades to warn consumers that talc-based products such as Shower to

Shower and baby powder posed a risk for ovarian cancer. On Feb. 25,

2016, Reuters reported

that there is a concern that women who use talcum powder on their

genitals are at a higher risk for developing the disease. Many women

spread talcum powder in the genital areas to help eliminate vaginal

odors and keep the area comfortable and cool.

An epidemiologist at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis who is quoted in

the article stated that inflammation increases the risk of a woman

developing the disease, and it is known that talcum powder increases

inflammation. The Reuters article also reported that a Harvard

University doctor who testified in the Missouri trial has published

several studies since 1982 linking talc-based products and ovarian

cancer. According to the doctor, exposure to talc can increase a woman’s

risk of developing the disease by as much as 30 percent.

Additionally, the International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified

talc-based baby power as a possible human carcinogen.

Plaintiffs are claiming that Johnson & Johnson should have warned

consumers about the potential risks of talc-based products. The company

sold the Shower to Shower brand to Valeant Pharmaceuticals

International, Inc., which is not a defendant in any of the cases.

“It is extremely disturbing that such seemingly benign products could be

linked to a devastating disease,” said Russell Budd, president and

managing shareholder of the national law firm of Baron & Budd. “We will

thoroughly investigate this matter and make sure the rights of anyone

harmed by talc-based products are protected.”

If you or a loved one developed ovarian cancer after using talc-based

products, the national law firm of Baron & Budd may be able to help.

Please call 1 (866) 747-1424 for a confidential consultation.

