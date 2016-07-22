bebe stores, inc. and Bluestar Alliance LLC Announce the Evolution of the bebe Brand

Bluestar finalizing long-term License Agreement

BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–bebe stores, inc. (Nasdaq: BEBE), today announced that its recently

forged partnership with Bluestar Alliance is proving successful. The

rapid pace and efforts in which the brand management company has put

forth in recent weeks has yielded important extensions for bebe on a

domestic and global scale.





Manny Mashouf, founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive

Officer of bebe, stated, “I am pleased with the efforts by my team to

turn around bebe’s retail business and Bluestar’s efforts to expand the

brand’s reach.” Mashouf further stated, “Working with Bluestar

has confirmed our strategic decision to aggressively pursue a licensing

strategy to capitalize on the value of our brand in all categories and

channels on a global scale. Bluestar has seen significant demand from

prospective licensees and expects to generate long-term, committed

royalties.”

There has been a substantial amount of interest and excitement since the

formation of this Joint Venture by prospective licensees. The Joint

Venture expects to increase the category brand footprint, capitalizing

on an already strong market presence. Using a holistic wholesale

licensing approach, licensees recently committed include Gbg Usa, Inc.

for sportswear and denim, Mamiye Brothers, Inc. for children’s apparel,

PPI Apparel Group, Inc. for intimates, Accutime Watch Corp for watches,

Gbg Sock llc for socks, American Traveler, Inc. for luggage, Haskel

Jewels llc. for jewelry and Miworld Accessories for travel accessories.

Categories such as dresses, active-wear, outerwear, handbags, and cold

weather accessories are all under negotiation. These product

classifications will be available in better department stores in 2017.

The Joint Venture will also look to expand bebe’s presence

internationally. With 150 points of sale, the intent is to double that

number within two years through strategic retail licensing agreements.

Taking advantage of bebe’s Middle Eastern presence in countries such as

the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the Joint Venture will be

focusing on expanding the brand’s retail presence in Central and South

America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. Simultaneously, the Joint Venture will

implement licensing deals for new product categories, serving as a

catalyst for international growth and new wholesale business.

The Joint Venture will be supporting this new business with a strategic

and integrated omni-channel marketing strategy. This strategy will

encompass print advertisements with spreads in publications such as Elle

and InStyle, POS marketing in over four continents in 150 stores, public

relations, digital and social media marketing to reach a broad based

audience.

Ralph Gindi, Chief Operating Officer of Bluestar, commented, “bebe is

an iconic and well established contemporary womenswear brand. It has

built a robust and loyal customer base in core markets and continues to

expand its presence in other markets. We strongly believe there is

long-term growth potential for bebe as it has a unique position in the

market, omni-channel distribution approach, dominant social media

presence and unparalleled brand awareness. In a short period of time,

since the formation of this joint venture we have added new product

classifications to capitalize on what bebe has already established and

further enhance it into a contemporary lifestyle brand.”

About bebe: bebe stores, inc. is a global specialty retailer,

which designs, develops and produces a distinctive line of contemporary

women’s apparel and accessories under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand

names. bebe currently operates 146 bebe retail stores, the on-line

store, bebe.com, and 38 bebe outlet stores. These stores are located in

the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. bebe also distributes and

sells bebe branded product in approximately 100 doors through its

licensees in 20 plus countries.

About Bluestar Alliance:

Bluestar Alliance LLC is a privately owned Brand Management Company. In

January 2006 the company was founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi.

Bluestar owns, manages and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that

span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market, both

domestically and internationally. Bluestar’s current portfolio brands

include Kensie, Nanette Lepore, Catherine Malandrino, Michael Bastian,

English Laundry and Limited Too.

Since its inception, Bluestar has acquired select brands with current

retail sales exceeding $1.5 billion. The current portfolio of brands

manages over 200 licensees who distribute product throughout North

America, Europe, Australia, South America and Asia. In addition to

owning brands, Bluestar manages all the day to day business and

transactions thereof.

www.bluestarbrands.com

