bebe stores, inc. and Bluestar Alliance LLC Announce the Evolution of the bebe Brand

Bluestar finalizing long-term License Agreement
BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–bebe stores, inc. (Nasdaq: BEBE), today announced that its recently
forged partnership with Bluestar Alliance is proving successful. The
rapid pace and efforts in which the brand management company has put
forth in recent weeks has yielded important extensions for bebe on a
domestic and global scale.
Manny Mashouf, founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive
Officer of bebe, stated, “I am pleased with the efforts by my team to
turn around bebe’s retail business and Bluestar’s efforts to expand the
brand’s reach.” Mashouf further stated, “Working with Bluestar
has confirmed our strategic decision to aggressively pursue a licensing
strategy to capitalize on the value of our brand in all categories and
channels on a global scale. Bluestar has seen significant demand from
prospective licensees and expects to generate long-term, committed
royalties.”
There has been a substantial amount of interest and excitement since the
formation of this Joint Venture by prospective licensees. The Joint
Venture expects to increase the category brand footprint, capitalizing
on an already strong market presence. Using a holistic wholesale
licensing approach, licensees recently committed include Gbg Usa, Inc.
for sportswear and denim, Mamiye Brothers, Inc. for children’s apparel,
PPI Apparel Group, Inc. for intimates, Accutime Watch Corp for watches,
Gbg Sock llc for socks, American Traveler, Inc. for luggage, Haskel
Jewels llc. for jewelry and Miworld Accessories for travel accessories.
Categories such as dresses, active-wear, outerwear, handbags, and cold
weather accessories are all under negotiation. These product
classifications will be available in better department stores in 2017.
The Joint Venture will also look to expand bebe’s presence
internationally. With 150 points of sale, the intent is to double that
number within two years through strategic retail licensing agreements.
Taking advantage of bebe’s Middle Eastern presence in countries such as
the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the Joint Venture will be
focusing on expanding the brand’s retail presence in Central and South
America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. Simultaneously, the Joint Venture will
implement licensing deals for new product categories, serving as a
catalyst for international growth and new wholesale business.
The Joint Venture will be supporting this new business with a strategic
and integrated omni-channel marketing strategy. This strategy will
encompass print advertisements with spreads in publications such as Elle
and InStyle, POS marketing in over four continents in 150 stores, public
relations, digital and social media marketing to reach a broad based
audience.
Ralph Gindi, Chief Operating Officer of Bluestar, commented, “bebe is
an iconic and well established contemporary womenswear brand. It has
built a robust and loyal customer base in core markets and continues to
expand its presence in other markets. We strongly believe there is
long-term growth potential for bebe as it has a unique position in the
market, omni-channel distribution approach, dominant social media
presence and unparalleled brand awareness. In a short period of time,
since the formation of this joint venture we have added new product
classifications to capitalize on what bebe has already established and
further enhance it into a contemporary lifestyle brand.”
Editor’s Note – Photos Enclosed, Hi-Res Available Upon Request
About bebe: bebe stores, inc. is a global specialty retailer,
which designs, develops and produces a distinctive line of contemporary
women’s apparel and accessories under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand
names. bebe currently operates 146 bebe retail stores, the on-line
store, bebe.com, and 38 bebe outlet stores. These stores are located in
the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. bebe also distributes and
sells bebe branded product in approximately 100 doors through its
licensees in 20 plus countries.
About Bluestar Alliance:
Bluestar Alliance LLC is a privately owned Brand Management Company. In
January 2006 the company was founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi.
Bluestar owns, manages and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that
span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market, both
domestically and internationally. Bluestar’s current portfolio brands
include Kensie, Nanette Lepore, Catherine Malandrino, Michael Bastian,
English Laundry and Limited Too.
Since its inception, Bluestar has acquired select brands with current
retail sales exceeding $1.5 billion. The current portfolio of brands
manages over 200 licensees who distribute product throughout North
America, Europe, Australia, South America and Asia. In addition to
owning brands, Bluestar manages all the day to day business and
transactions thereof.
