beIN SPORTS Wins Exclusive Broadcast Rights to Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana

beIN MEDIA GROUP Signs Four-Year Broadcast Deal to Air CONMEBOL South

American Soccer Tournaments Across All Platforms in U.S. and Canada

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), FC Diez and beIN

MEDIA GROUP announced today a long-term media rights agreement, making

beIN SPORTS the exclusive multiplatform broadcast partner for the Copa

Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana soccer tournaments in both the United

States and Canada.

Fans in North America will now be afforded the greatest flexibility to

watch current and upcoming stars of global soccer from coast-to-coast

during prime time viewing hours, all exclusively on beIN SPORTS, beIN

SPORTS en Español and the network’s streaming platform, beIN SPORTS

CONNECT.

beIN SPORTS’ comprehensive LIVE coverage of the tournaments will set a

new precedent by super serving its highly engaged viewers in both

English and Spanish with year-round premium soccer coverage over the 41

weeks of competition. While many tournaments are fragmented across

various networks and platforms, beIN SPORTS continues to show its

fan-first commitment by bucking that trend and acquiring multiplatform

rights exclusively for the benefit of its fans.

“We are honored to bring the upcoming Copa Libertadores, Copa

Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana to our channels for the first time

in the U.S. and Canada, and are excited to play a role in making these

thrilling, passionate and historic tournaments a truly global event,”

said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS’ Deputy Managing Director for the U.S.

and Canada. “The new agreement, and strong partnership with CONMEBOL,

allows us to further cater to our unique audience, evolving our coverage

from the best of the weekend to now the best of the week with our robust

broadcast commitment for these must watch tournaments.”

The four-year deal, from 2019 to 2022, positions beIN SPORTS as the

broadcast leader of premium live soccer events by building on the

network’s expanding portfolio of major sports rights, which includes

exclusive coverage of top global soccer leagues LaLiga, Ligue 1, Süper

Lig and global competitions such as the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Copa

del Rey and Coupe de France.

Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana tournament scheduling will not

conflict with current top-tier soccer programming such as LaLiga and

Ligue 1, given the multiple weekday kick-off time slots with minimal

crossover.

beIN SPORTS can be found nationwide in the U.S. via major traditional

and OTT providers including Dish, Charter, Verizon Fios, Sling, and

FuboTV, among others.

The deal was brokered by FC Diez Media, a joint venture between Perform

and IMG, set up to advise CONMEBOL on their commercial rights for club

competitions.

For information on how to watch, please visit www.beINSPORTS.com.

