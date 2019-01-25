beIN SPORTS Wins Exclusive Broadcast Rights to Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana

beIN MEDIA GROUP Signs Four-Year Broadcast Deal to Air CONMEBOL South
American Soccer Tournaments Across All Platforms in U.S. and Canada
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), FC Diez and beIN
MEDIA GROUP announced today a long-term media rights agreement, making
beIN SPORTS the exclusive multiplatform broadcast partner for the Copa
Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana soccer tournaments in both the United
States and Canada.
Fans in North America will now be afforded the greatest flexibility to
watch current and upcoming stars of global soccer from coast-to-coast
during prime time viewing hours, all exclusively on beIN SPORTS, beIN
SPORTS en Español and the network’s streaming platform, beIN SPORTS
CONNECT.
beIN SPORTS’ comprehensive LIVE coverage of the tournaments will set a
new precedent by super serving its highly engaged viewers in both
English and Spanish with year-round premium soccer coverage over the 41
weeks of competition. While many tournaments are fragmented across
various networks and platforms, beIN SPORTS continues to show its
fan-first commitment by bucking that trend and acquiring multiplatform
rights exclusively for the benefit of its fans.
“We are honored to bring the upcoming Copa Libertadores, Copa
Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana to our channels for the first time
in the U.S. and Canada, and are excited to play a role in making these
thrilling, passionate and historic tournaments a truly global event,”
said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS’ Deputy Managing Director for the U.S.
and Canada. “The new agreement, and strong partnership with CONMEBOL,
allows us to further cater to our unique audience, evolving our coverage
from the best of the weekend to now the best of the week with our robust
broadcast commitment for these must watch tournaments.”
The four-year deal, from 2019 to 2022, positions beIN SPORTS as the
broadcast leader of premium live soccer events by building on the
network’s expanding portfolio of major sports rights, which includes
exclusive coverage of top global soccer leagues LaLiga, Ligue 1, Süper
Lig and global competitions such as the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Copa
del Rey and Coupe de France.
Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana tournament scheduling will not
conflict with current top-tier soccer programming such as LaLiga and
Ligue 1, given the multiple weekday kick-off time slots with minimal
crossover.
beIN SPORTS can be found nationwide in the U.S. via major traditional
and OTT providers including Dish, Charter, Verizon Fios, Sling, and
FuboTV, among others.
The deal was brokered by FC Diez Media, a joint venture between Perform
and IMG, set up to advise CONMEBOL on their commercial rights for club
competitions.
For information on how to watch, please visit www.beINSPORTS.com.
