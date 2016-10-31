BizWireTV Accelerator Report: Big Funding to Help Scale Medical Marijuana Delivery and a Wearable Designed for New Parents

Featuring Eaze, Intel Capital and Project Nursery
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INTC #AcceleratorReport–On the latest BizWireTV
Accelerator Report, Eaze sees $13M in funding, bringing their total
to $25M, to scale their medical marijuana delivery technology.
Also featured in the episode is this week’s startup standout, Project
Nursery, unveiling the Parent + Baby SmartBand, the first-ever wearable
device designed exclusively for new parents.
This week’s episode features:
With
$25M in total funding, Eaze looks to scale medical marijuana delivery
tech
On the VC Watch:
Intel
Capital announces $38M of new investments in 12 tech startups
(NASDAQ:INTC)
This week’s startup standout:
Project
Nursery unveils the Parent + Baby SmartBand, wearable designed for
parents (NASDAQ:VOXX)
