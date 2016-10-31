BizWireTV Accelerator Report: Big Funding to Help Scale Medical Marijuana Delivery and a Wearable Designed for New Parents

@BizWireTV

Accelerator Report, Eaze sees $13M in funding, bringing their total

to $25M, to scale their medical marijuana delivery technology.





Also featured in the episode is this week’s startup standout, Project

Nursery, unveiling the Parent + Baby SmartBand, the first-ever wearable

device designed exclusively for new parents.

This week’s episode features:

With

$25M in total funding, Eaze looks to scale medical marijuana delivery

tech

On the VC Watch:

Intel

Capital announces $38M of new investments in 12 tech startups

(NASDAQ:INTC)

This week’s startup standout:

Project

Nursery unveils the Parent + Baby SmartBand, wearable designed for

parents (NASDAQ:VOXX)

