BlendFest on the Coast Features Paso Robles Wines and the Scenic Beauty of the Pacific Ocean

Limited Attendee Special Event Set for February

20, 2016, Tickets Now On Sale

PASO ROBLES, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA), in conjunction with Visit

Cambria, Visit

San Simeon, and the California

Highway 1 Discovery Route announced the return of BlendFest on the

Coast. On February 20, 2016 the Second Annual BlendFest on the Coast

will showcase the wines of 30

Paso Robles wineries held behind the closed gates of the Hearst

property, at a San Simeon warehouse that housed Hearst’s extensive art

collections. BlendFest on the Coast also features a partnership with

Cambria and San Simeon lodging properties, offering discounted Stay &

Save BlendFest on the Coast tickets. In 2015, the inaugural event sold

out early, so wine enthusiasts are encouraged to book their

accommodations and take advantage of early bird pricing today. Ticket

information can be found here – www.pasowine.com/events/blend-fest-tickets.php.

BlendFest features two sessions, including an Afternoon Tasting (1 – 3

p.m.) and a Sunset Tasting (4 – 6:30 p.m.). Early-bird pricing with Stay

& Save offers the Afternoon Tasting for $30 and the Sunset Tasting for

$50 per attendee. Without overnight accommodations, tickets are $40 and

$60 respectively. Early-bird pricing expires Monday, December 14, 2015.

A complete list of ticket levels are detailed on www.pasowine.com/events/blend-fest-lodging.php.

San Simeon and Cambria hotel guests will receive discounted admission

with their hotel stay at participating lodging properties by booking

their stay directly with the hotel. By booking directly, guests are

given an access key to unlock the special ticket pricing. Participating

hotels can be found here – www.pasowine.com/events/blend-fest-lodging.php.

“The complement, or blend of wine country and the coast makes our region

a very unique place and we are delighted to share this throughout the

weekend at BlendFest on the Coast,” said Jennifer Porter, Executive

Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “The success of the

2015 event led us to expand the opportunities with a Winemaker Dinner on

the Friday evening and a Blending Seminar and lunch on Sunday.”

New in 2016, BlendFest on the Coast offers two limited seating events.

On Friday, February 19, multiple Paso Robles winemakers will pair their

wines with the cuisine of Cambria’s Centrally Grown restaurant. On

Sunday, February 21, four Paso Robles winemakers come together at

Harmony Cellars for a unique, team environment, Blending Seminar.

Complete with a competition for best blend and lunch, this is set to be

a memorable experience. Tickets for both events can be purchased at www.pasowine.com/events/blend-fest-tickets.php.

Proceeds from BlendFest on the Coast (Saturday, February 20) go to

non-profit organizations, including Friends of Hearst Castle – www.friendsofhearstcastle.org.

ABOUT PASO ROBLES WINE COUNTRY ALLIANCE

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance represents wineries, growers and

businesses in Paso Robles Wine Country. Centrally located between San

Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles

Wine Country is California’s third largest wine region. It encompasses

more than 32,000 vineyard acres and 200 wineries. For more information,

visit www.pasowine.com.

Social – @PasoRoblesWine, #pasowine

