BlendFest on the Coast Features Paso Robles Wines and the Scenic Beauty of the Pacific Ocean

Limited Attendee Special Event Set for February
20, 2016, Tickets Now On Sale
PASO ROBLES, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA), in conjunction with Visit
Cambria, Visit
San Simeon, and the California
Highway 1 Discovery Route announced the return of BlendFest on the
Coast. On February 20, 2016 the Second Annual BlendFest on the Coast
will showcase the wines of 30
Paso Robles wineries held behind the closed gates of the Hearst
property, at a San Simeon warehouse that housed Hearst’s extensive art
collections. BlendFest on the Coast also features a partnership with
Cambria and San Simeon lodging properties, offering discounted Stay &
Save BlendFest on the Coast tickets. In 2015, the inaugural event sold
out early, so wine enthusiasts are encouraged to book their
accommodations and take advantage of early bird pricing today. Ticket
information can be found here – www.pasowine.com/events/blend-fest-tickets.php.
BlendFest features two sessions, including an Afternoon Tasting (1 – 3
p.m.) and a Sunset Tasting (4 – 6:30 p.m.). Early-bird pricing with Stay
& Save offers the Afternoon Tasting for $30 and the Sunset Tasting for
$50 per attendee. Without overnight accommodations, tickets are $40 and
$60 respectively. Early-bird pricing expires Monday, December 14, 2015.
A complete list of ticket levels are detailed on www.pasowine.com/events/blend-fest-lodging.php.
San Simeon and Cambria hotel guests will receive discounted admission
with their hotel stay at participating lodging properties by booking
their stay directly with the hotel. By booking directly, guests are
given an access key to unlock the special ticket pricing. Participating
hotels can be found here – www.pasowine.com/events/blend-fest-lodging.php.
“The complement, or blend of wine country and the coast makes our region
a very unique place and we are delighted to share this throughout the
weekend at BlendFest on the Coast,” said Jennifer Porter, Executive
Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “The success of the
2015 event led us to expand the opportunities with a Winemaker Dinner on
the Friday evening and a Blending Seminar and lunch on Sunday.”
New in 2016, BlendFest on the Coast offers two limited seating events.
On Friday, February 19, multiple Paso Robles winemakers will pair their
wines with the cuisine of Cambria’s Centrally Grown restaurant. On
Sunday, February 21, four Paso Robles winemakers come together at
Harmony Cellars for a unique, team environment, Blending Seminar.
Complete with a competition for best blend and lunch, this is set to be
a memorable experience. Tickets for both events can be purchased at www.pasowine.com/events/blend-fest-tickets.php.
Proceeds from BlendFest on the Coast (Saturday, February 20) go to
non-profit organizations, including Friends of Hearst Castle – www.friendsofhearstcastle.org.
ABOUT PASO ROBLES WINE COUNTRY ALLIANCE
The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance represents wineries, growers and
businesses in Paso Robles Wine Country. Centrally located between San
Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles
Wine Country is California’s third largest wine region. It encompasses
more than 32,000 vineyard acres and 200 wineries. For more information,
visit www.pasowine.com.
