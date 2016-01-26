Bloomingdale’s Celebrates Lunar New Year

Retailer rings in the Year of the Monkey with Lunar New Year pop-up

shops, special events and in-store animation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomingdale’s will ring in the Year of the Monkey this Lunar New Year

with unique merchandise, special events and cultural presentations from

Jan. 15 – March 1, 2016.





“Bloomingdale’s looks forward to honoring Chinese culture and tradition

as we celebrate the Year of the Monkey,” says Tony Spring,

Bloomingdale’s chairman and CEO. “It is one of many highly anticipated

holidays that loyal shoppers and tourists enjoy in our stores.”

Shoppers at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, Ala Moana Center,

Beverly Center, North Michigan Avenue, San Francisco Centre, South Coast

Plaza, and Tysons Corner can join the celebration and test their luck

with the Chinese red envelope tradition from Feb. 11 – 14, 2016. Select

envelopes will be filled with prizes such as a bMoney card in a

denomination of $8, $88, or $888 (traditionally a lucky number in

Chinese culture); a limited-edition Year of the Monkey reusable tote

bag; special offer at the Estee Lauder, SK-II, Clarins, Clinique, and

Bobbi Brown counters; savings at select Bloomingdale’s dining

destinations; special savings at Maximilian Fur Salon (59th

Street, North Michigan Avenue, South Coast Plaza, Tysons Corner only).

Bloomingdale’s fashion office will curate pop-up shops filled with

plenty of gift-worthy goods at the following locations: Bloomingdale’s 59th

Street, Ala Moana Center, Beverly Center, Medinah Home Store, North

Michigan Avenue, San Francisco Centre, SoHo, South Coast Plaza and

Tysons Corner. The pop-up shops will include pieces such as a

limited-edition reusable “Little Monkey Bag” inspired by Bloomingdale’s

iconic Brown Bag, limited-edition Godiva chocolates in Year of the

Monkey boxes, Voluspa candles, select Marc by Marc Jacobs and Rebecca

Minkoff accessories, and a red edition of Beats by Dre headphones.

Customers can also shop for additional merchandise celebrating Chinese

culture from Baccarat, Chloe, Lalique, Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo,

Furla, YSL Beauty, and David Yurman. Select products can be found on

bloomingdales.com. Other visual statements celebrating the Year of the

Monkey will also be present throughout the stores including:

Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, Ala Moana Center, Beverly Center,

Fashion Island, Fashion Valley, North Michigan Avenue, San Francisco

Centre, SoHo, South Coast Plaza, and Tysons Corner.

During the Lunar New Year Celebration, and all year long, exclusive

Tourism Programs for international and domestic visitors to

Bloomingdale’s locations in New York City, Chicago, Ala Moana, Miami,

and San Francisco are available. In these cities, out-of-town visitors

can receive a special Bloomingdale’s visitor savings pass and gift with

purchase. Additional visitor services include a multi-lingual Visitors

Center staff and directories (including but not limited to – German,

French, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, simplified Chinese, Spanish),

along with concierge services, hotel package delivery, personal shopper

appointments and more. A Bloomingdale’s welcome guidebook in simplified

Chinese is also available at locations in New York City, Chicago, Costa

Mesa, and San Francisco.

Bloomingdale’s locations throughout the country will be celebrating the

Year of the Monkey with events and cultural animation. Visit

bloomingdales.com/events for a full line-up of events at your local

Bloomingdale’s. Follow @bloomingdales as we celebrate Lunar New Year on

our social media channels to see some of our special products and gain

access to information and coverage of our events happening across the

country.

