Bloomingdale’s Celebrates Lunar New Year

Retailer rings in the Year of the Monkey with Lunar New Year pop-up
shops, special events and in-store animation
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomingdale’s will ring in the Year of the Monkey this Lunar New Year
with unique merchandise, special events and cultural presentations from
Jan. 15 – March 1, 2016.
“Bloomingdale’s looks forward to honoring Chinese culture and tradition
as we celebrate the Year of the Monkey,” says Tony Spring,
Bloomingdale’s chairman and CEO. “It is one of many highly anticipated
holidays that loyal shoppers and tourists enjoy in our stores.”
Shoppers at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, Ala Moana Center,
Beverly Center, North Michigan Avenue, San Francisco Centre, South Coast
Plaza, and Tysons Corner can join the celebration and test their luck
with the Chinese red envelope tradition from Feb. 11 – 14, 2016. Select
envelopes will be filled with prizes such as a bMoney card in a
denomination of $8, $88, or $888 (traditionally a lucky number in
Chinese culture); a limited-edition Year of the Monkey reusable tote
bag; special offer at the Estee Lauder, SK-II, Clarins, Clinique, and
Bobbi Brown counters; savings at select Bloomingdale’s dining
destinations; special savings at Maximilian Fur Salon (59th
Street, North Michigan Avenue, South Coast Plaza, Tysons Corner only).
Bloomingdale’s fashion office will curate pop-up shops filled with
plenty of gift-worthy goods at the following locations: Bloomingdale’s 59th
Street, Ala Moana Center, Beverly Center, Medinah Home Store, North
Michigan Avenue, San Francisco Centre, SoHo, South Coast Plaza and
Tysons Corner. The pop-up shops will include pieces such as a
limited-edition reusable “Little Monkey Bag” inspired by Bloomingdale’s
iconic Brown Bag, limited-edition Godiva chocolates in Year of the
Monkey boxes, Voluspa candles, select Marc by Marc Jacobs and Rebecca
Minkoff accessories, and a red edition of Beats by Dre headphones.
Customers can also shop for additional merchandise celebrating Chinese
culture from Baccarat, Chloe, Lalique, Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo,
Furla, YSL Beauty, and David Yurman. Select products can be found on
bloomingdales.com. Other visual statements celebrating the Year of the
Monkey will also be present throughout the stores including:
Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, Ala Moana Center, Beverly Center,
Fashion Island, Fashion Valley, North Michigan Avenue, San Francisco
Centre, SoHo, South Coast Plaza, and Tysons Corner.
During the Lunar New Year Celebration, and all year long, exclusive
Tourism Programs for international and domestic visitors to
Bloomingdale’s locations in New York City, Chicago, Ala Moana, Miami,
and San Francisco are available. In these cities, out-of-town visitors
can receive a special Bloomingdale’s visitor savings pass and gift with
purchase. Additional visitor services include a multi-lingual Visitors
Center staff and directories (including but not limited to – German,
French, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, simplified Chinese, Spanish),
along with concierge services, hotel package delivery, personal shopper
appointments and more. A Bloomingdale’s welcome guidebook in simplified
Chinese is also available at locations in New York City, Chicago, Costa
Mesa, and San Francisco.
Bloomingdale’s locations throughout the country will be celebrating the
Year of the Monkey with events and cultural animation. Visit
bloomingdales.com/events for a full line-up of events at your local
Bloomingdale’s. Follow @bloomingdales as we celebrate Lunar New Year on
our social media channels to see some of our special products and gain
access to information and coverage of our events happening across the
country.
