Blue Diamond Launches New Almond Breeze Flavor, Inspired by Traditional Latin American Holiday Beverage

Almond Breeze Almondmilk Mexican Hot Chocolate hits refrigerator shelves October 2019, for a limited time only

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Diamond, a grower-owned cooperative and the world’s leading almond marketer and processor, today expands their selection of Almond Breeze products with yet another take on a favorite Latin American beverage, Almond Breeze Almondmilk Mexican Hot Chocolate.

Like all Almond Breeze Almondmilk products, this latest flavor begins with high quality California-grown almonds for a delicious and creamy texture. Rich and subtly spicy, each carton features traditional ingredients like cinnamon, red pepper and allspice for a satisfying taste that hits close to home, just in time for the holidays. Free from dairy, lactose, soy and gluten, everyone can enjoy a warm or chilled mug of Almond Breeze’s newest beverage.

“Following the momentum of our recently launched Almondmilk Horchata, we’ve continued to draw inspiration from the Latin American community and further our commitment to our customers,” said Suzanne Hagener, Director of Brand Marketing. “We know that people across all cultures enjoy the familiar and comforting flavors of these classic beverages, and have made them more accessible than ever with delicious plant-based variations the whole family can savor.”

Launching seasonally along with Almond Breeze Almondmilk Nog, consumers can enjoy Almond Breeze Almondmilk Mexican Hot Chocolate all winter long. This new product will help consumers easily navigate dietary restrictions or simply enjoy the flavor of non-dairy alternatives during the holiday season. As a drink that can be enjoyed hot or cold, Almond Breeze Almondmilk Mexican Hot Chocolate is just the latest example of Blue Diamond’s ongoing innovation in the plant-based beverage category.

Almond Breeze Almondmilk Mexican Hot Chocolate Almondmilk will be available in major retailers nationwide beginning October 2019. Also available this holiday season is Almond Breeze Almondmilk Nog, which will become available nationwide beginning November 2019 with a fresh look and feel.

For more information on where to find these seasonal flavors, as well as Almond Breeze Almondmilk Horchata, visit Blue Diamond’s easy-to-use product tracker here.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers is the world’s leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California’s almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today, Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond® snack almonds, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.

Contacts

Ashley Barrett



bluediamond@accesstheagency.com