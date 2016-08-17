Bluestem Group Inc. to Host August 17, 2016 Conference Call

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: BGRP) today announced that it will host a

conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday, August 17, 2016 to provide

and discuss limited forward-looking information about the Company’s

business. The conference call can be accessed at (888) 481-2844 or (719)

325-2308 (International) and will be broadcast simultaneously at http://www.bluestem.com/investor-relations.

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on

Bluestem Group’s website. To listen to the telephone replay, call

toll-free (877) 870-5176 or (858) 384-5517 (International), replay pin #

1724508. The telephone replay will be available at 12:00 PM ET on August

24, 2016. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.bluestem.com/investor-relations.

About Bluestem Group

Bluestem Group Inc. is a holding company whose businesses include

Bluestem Brands, a national, multi-brand, online retailer of a broad

selection of name-brand and private label general merchandise serving

the boomer and senior demographic, generally considered age 50 and over,

and low- to middle-income consumers over all age demographics through 16

retail brands that include: Appleseed’s, Bedford Fair, Blair, Draper’s &

Damon’s, Fingerhut, Gettington, Gold Violin, Haband, LinenSource, Norm

Thompson, Old Pueblo Traders, PayCheck Direct, Sahalie, Solutions, Tog

Shop and Wintersilks. Complementing each brand is a large selection of

merchandise with payment options that provide customers with the

flexibility of paying over time. Bluestem Group is headquartered in Eden

Prairie, MN. For additional information visit the Bluestem Group website

at www.bluestem.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

ICR

Denise Garcia, 215-328-1555