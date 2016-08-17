Bluestem Group Inc. to Host August 17, 2016 Conference Call

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: BGRP) today announced that it will host a
conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday, August 17, 2016 to provide
and discuss limited forward-looking information about the Company’s
business. The conference call can be accessed at (888) 481-2844 or (719)
325-2308 (International) and will be broadcast simultaneously at http://www.bluestem.com/investor-relations.
Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on
Bluestem Group’s website. To listen to the telephone replay, call
toll-free (877) 870-5176 or (858) 384-5517 (International), replay pin #
1724508. The telephone replay will be available at 12:00 PM ET on August
24, 2016. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.bluestem.com/investor-relations.
About Bluestem Group
Bluestem Group Inc. is a holding company whose businesses include
Bluestem Brands, a national, multi-brand, online retailer of a broad
selection of name-brand and private label general merchandise serving
the boomer and senior demographic, generally considered age 50 and over,
and low- to middle-income consumers over all age demographics through 16
retail brands that include: Appleseed’s, Bedford Fair, Blair, Draper’s &
Damon’s, Fingerhut, Gettington, Gold Violin, Haband, LinenSource, Norm
Thompson, Old Pueblo Traders, PayCheck Direct, Sahalie, Solutions, Tog
Shop and Wintersilks. Complementing each brand is a large selection of
merchandise with payment options that provide customers with the
flexibility of paying over time. Bluestem Group is headquartered in Eden
Prairie, MN. For additional information visit the Bluestem Group website
at www.bluestem.com.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
ICR
Denise Garcia, 215-328-1555