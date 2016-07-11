BofI Federal Bank Promotes Financial Education Across San Diego

BofI Federal Bank Employees Volunteer Time to Increase Financial
Education for Children & Adults Through McGrath Family JA BizTown
Program and Project Access
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BofI Federal Bank, the nationwide bank subsidiary of BofI Holding, Inc.
(NASDAQ: BOFI), continued
its support of financial education in its local communities. Employees
volunteered their time to promote financial literacy to children and
adults in San Diego through partnerships with local nonprofits Project
Access and Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
BofI Federal Bank has adopted their local Project Access Family Resource
Center to support educational and employment resources Project Access
Family Resource Center provides to over 2,000 people in the downtown San
Diego community. The bank’s donation will help fund programs that
include resume writing classes, mock interviews, computer skills classes
and incentive savings programs.
“We are delighted to welcome BofI Federal Bank to the Project Access
family and thank them for making a significant impact on the residents’
lives with both financial and volunteer support,” said Project Access
CEO and President Kathy McCarrell.
BofI Federal Bank’s employees will continue to volunteer their time
throughout the year at the Meadowbrook Apartments Project Access Family
Resource Center as they join together to strengthen the community.
BofI Federal Bank employees also volunteered to work alongside students
at Junior Achievement of San Diego County’s McGrath Family JA BizTown
Program. The thriving mini-city is home to more than 16,000 students
each year as they discover how to start and earn a profit in one of the
21 life-size San Diego businesses. Volunteers engaged with over 100
fourth and fifth grade students from Kimbrough Elementary to help them
learn how to get a job, start a business and how to manage their money.
“BofI Federal Bank is proud of our long history of working with students
through McGrath Family JA BizTown program,” said Greg Garrabrants,
President and Chief Executive Officer of BofI Federal Bank. “By
partnering with Junior Achievement, our volunteers are leaving lasting
impressions on the future business leaders of San Diego.”
BofI Federal employees spend their time at McGrath Family JA BizTown
educating students the importance of personal finance, entrepreneurship
and civic responsibility.
BofI Federal Bank is committed to serving the community and establishing
partnerships with local nonprofit organizations. To learn more about
BofI Federal Bank and their volunteer work in San Diego, please visit BofIFederalBank.com.
About Project Access
Project Access operates 55 Family and Senior Resource Centers located
within affordable housing complexes in California, Colorado and Arizona,
which provide high-quality after school programing, education
assistance, wellness education, financial capacity building and more.
Project Access programs serves over 13,000 low-income children, adults
and seniors each year. More information is available at www.project-access.org.
About Junior Achievement of San Diego
Since 1950, Junior Achievement of San Diego County has provided
life-changing programs to more than 760,000 youths — in the classroom
and after school — to foster an understanding of how the “real world”
works. To ensure youths are prepared for their future, JA teaches them
how to get a job, start a business and manage money. Home to the popular
McGrath Family JA BizTown and Mission Fed JA Finance Park, JA of San
Diego will reach 60,000 youths from 36 school districts during the
2015-16-calendar school year. JA San Diego receives support from more
than 5,200 volunteers annually, including 48 board members, and has a
staff of 22 and a budget of $3 million. For the latest news and
information, please visit: jasandiego.org.
About BofI Federal Bank
BofI Federal Bank is a nationwide bank that provides financing for
single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size
businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance
receivables. With approximately $7.7 billion in assets, BofI Federal
Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its
low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. BofI Holding,
Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under
the symbol “BOFI” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the
S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information on BofI Federal Bank,
please visit BofIFederalBank.com.
