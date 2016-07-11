BofI Federal Bank Promotes Financial Education Across San Diego

BofI Federal Bank Employees Volunteer Time to Increase Financial

Education for Children & Adults Through McGrath Family JA BizTown

Program and Project Access

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BofI Federal Bank, the nationwide bank subsidiary of BofI Holding, Inc.

(NASDAQ: BOFI), continued

its support of financial education in its local communities. Employees

volunteered their time to promote financial literacy to children and

adults in San Diego through partnerships with local nonprofits Project

Access and Junior Achievement of San Diego County.

BofI Federal Bank has adopted their local Project Access Family Resource

Center to support educational and employment resources Project Access

Family Resource Center provides to over 2,000 people in the downtown San

Diego community. The bank’s donation will help fund programs that

include resume writing classes, mock interviews, computer skills classes

and incentive savings programs.

“We are delighted to welcome BofI Federal Bank to the Project Access

family and thank them for making a significant impact on the residents’

lives with both financial and volunteer support,” said Project Access

CEO and President Kathy McCarrell.

BofI Federal Bank’s employees will continue to volunteer their time

throughout the year at the Meadowbrook Apartments Project Access Family

Resource Center as they join together to strengthen the community.

BofI Federal Bank employees also volunteered to work alongside students

at Junior Achievement of San Diego County’s McGrath Family JA BizTown

Program. The thriving mini-city is home to more than 16,000 students

each year as they discover how to start and earn a profit in one of the

21 life-size San Diego businesses. Volunteers engaged with over 100

fourth and fifth grade students from Kimbrough Elementary to help them

learn how to get a job, start a business and how to manage their money.

“BofI Federal Bank is proud of our long history of working with students

through McGrath Family JA BizTown program,” said Greg Garrabrants,

President and Chief Executive Officer of BofI Federal Bank. “By

partnering with Junior Achievement, our volunteers are leaving lasting

impressions on the future business leaders of San Diego.”

BofI Federal employees spend their time at McGrath Family JA BizTown

educating students the importance of personal finance, entrepreneurship

and civic responsibility.

BofI Federal Bank is committed to serving the community and establishing

partnerships with local nonprofit organizations. To learn more about

BofI Federal Bank and their volunteer work in San Diego, please visit BofIFederalBank.com.

About Project Access

Project Access operates 55 Family and Senior Resource Centers located

within affordable housing complexes in California, Colorado and Arizona,

which provide high-quality after school programing, education

assistance, wellness education, financial capacity building and more.

Project Access programs serves over 13,000 low-income children, adults

and seniors each year. More information is available at www.project-access.org.

About Junior Achievement of San Diego

Since 1950, Junior Achievement of San Diego County has provided

life-changing programs to more than 760,000 youths — in the classroom

and after school — to foster an understanding of how the “real world”

works. To ensure youths are prepared for their future, JA teaches them

how to get a job, start a business and manage money. Home to the popular

McGrath Family JA BizTown and Mission Fed JA Finance Park, JA of San

Diego will reach 60,000 youths from 36 school districts during the

2015-16-calendar school year. JA San Diego receives support from more

than 5,200 volunteers annually, including 48 board members, and has a

staff of 22 and a budget of $3 million. For the latest news and

information, please visit: jasandiego.org.

About BofI Federal Bank

BofI Federal Bank is a nationwide bank that provides financing for

single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size

businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance

receivables. With approximately $7.7 billion in assets, BofI Federal

Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its

low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. BofI Holding,

Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under

the symbol “BOFI” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the

S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information on BofI Federal Bank,

please visit BofIFederalBank.com.

Contacts

BofI Federal Bank

Tyler McConvill

Digital Marketing Manager

858-649-2000