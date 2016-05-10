Boston-Based Nonprofit Launches New Identity, Economic Mobility Pathways

Launch Comes as Organization Engages Participants on National Scale

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EMPath–Crittenton Women’s Union, the Boston-based nonprofit that has, since

2006, helped thousands of low-income families to move permanently out of

poverty with increased income, education, and assets, announced their

new identity, as Economic

Mobility Pathways (EMPath).





The new name reflects not only the nonprofit’s transformative impact and

methodical approaches, but also the individualized focus it has on every

family it serves. Over the past decade, EMPath’s impact has grown beyond

helping Boston families attain economic self-sufficiency. By sharing its

acclaimed program model, Mobility Mentoring®, with partner

organizations nationwide, the organization is now poised to transform

over a quarter of million lives globally.

“Our new identity is built upon of the triumphs, setbacks, and feedback

of the women who have passed through our programs,” says Elisabeth D.

Babcock, EMPath President and CEO. “Participants’ insight, coupled with

the experiences of a diverse group of social service providers who have

embraced Mobility Mentoring® through our Economic

Independence Exchange, have poised us to reach more women and families

across the country.”

Today, EMPath reaches 1,400 people annually in Boston through its

Mobility Mentoring®, housing, education and workforce

development programs and 3,500 individuals through the Economic

Independence Exchange – a growing network of at least 50 organizations

applying EMPath’s tools to systematically disrupt poverty.

Five states – Washington, Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee and California

– have introduced the Mobility Mentoring® inspired models

within their systems and are applying it to an array of social service

programs aimed at ending poverty. Mobility Mentoring, EMPath’s

metric-based, mentor-led, incentivized programming, has been yielding

exceptional results. Program participants are earning degrees, becoming

community leaders, pursuing fulfilling careers and providing stable

homes for their children. A recent ROI study conducted by Brandeis

University shows that participants of EMPath’s most rigorous (5-year)

economic mobility program, Career Family Opportunity, have over a

60-month period:

Increased their income by 72%

Reduced their dependence on subsidies by 20%

Increased their tax payments by 120%.

These changes demonstrate that the costs of the program are offset by

participant subsidy reductions and tax and earnings gains in less than

one year after program completion. More significantly, the results

attained by the Boston participants have positioned the organization to

share its frameworks, tools and learnings with other like-minded

organizations across the country and around the globe.

The EMPath name and identity was formally announced Friday, among the

organization’s friends and supporters at the annual Live! Work! Thrive!

Gala, which raised over $370,000 to support EMPath’s innovative work.

Mayor Marty Walsh declared this year’s celebration Economic Independence

Day, to honor the achievements made by the families served by EMPath,

and the impact EMPath is making in shaping the broader conversation

around poverty disruption.

To learn more about EMPath and future plans for the organization, please

visit www.empathways.org.

Contacts

Denterlein for EMPath

Tully Nicholas, 617-482-0042

tnicholas@denterlein.com