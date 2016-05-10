Boston-Based Nonprofit Launches New Identity, Economic Mobility Pathways

Launch Comes as Organization Engages Participants on National Scale
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EMPath–Crittenton Women’s Union, the Boston-based nonprofit that has, since
2006, helped thousands of low-income families to move permanently out of
poverty with increased income, education, and assets, announced their
new identity, as Economic
Mobility Pathways (EMPath).
The new name reflects not only the nonprofit’s transformative impact and
methodical approaches, but also the individualized focus it has on every
family it serves. Over the past decade, EMPath’s impact has grown beyond
helping Boston families attain economic self-sufficiency. By sharing its
acclaimed program model, Mobility Mentoring®, with partner
organizations nationwide, the organization is now poised to transform
over a quarter of million lives globally.
“Our new identity is built upon of the triumphs, setbacks, and feedback
of the women who have passed through our programs,” says Elisabeth D.
Babcock, EMPath President and CEO. “Participants’ insight, coupled with
the experiences of a diverse group of social service providers who have
embraced Mobility Mentoring® through our Economic
Independence Exchange, have poised us to reach more women and families
across the country.”
Today, EMPath reaches 1,400 people annually in Boston through its
Mobility Mentoring®, housing, education and workforce
development programs and 3,500 individuals through the Economic
Independence Exchange – a growing network of at least 50 organizations
applying EMPath’s tools to systematically disrupt poverty.
Five states – Washington, Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee and California
– have introduced the Mobility Mentoring® inspired models
within their systems and are applying it to an array of social service
programs aimed at ending poverty. Mobility Mentoring, EMPath’s
metric-based, mentor-led, incentivized programming, has been yielding
exceptional results. Program participants are earning degrees, becoming
community leaders, pursuing fulfilling careers and providing stable
homes for their children. A recent ROI study conducted by Brandeis
University shows that participants of EMPath’s most rigorous (5-year)
economic mobility program, Career Family Opportunity, have over a
60-month period:
- Increased their income by 72%
-
Reduced their dependence on subsidies by 20%
- Increased their tax payments by 120%.
These changes demonstrate that the costs of the program are offset by
participant subsidy reductions and tax and earnings gains in less than
one year after program completion. More significantly, the results
attained by the Boston participants have positioned the organization to
share its frameworks, tools and learnings with other like-minded
organizations across the country and around the globe.
The EMPath name and identity was formally announced Friday, among the
organization’s friends and supporters at the annual Live! Work! Thrive!
Gala, which raised over $370,000 to support EMPath’s innovative work.
Mayor Marty Walsh declared this year’s celebration Economic Independence
Day, to honor the achievements made by the families served by EMPath,
and the impact EMPath is making in shaping the broader conversation
around poverty disruption.
To learn more about EMPath and future plans for the organization, please
visit www.empathways.org.
