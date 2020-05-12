Business Guide Launched for Hispanics in Central Florida

Be Global Marketing creates a guide containing the essential steps to assist entrepreneurs to establish or expand their business in our region.

Virtual Press Conference | Tuesday | 10 a.m.

Zoom | https://bit.ly/2Wnifnu

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In order to provide support and advice to those who aspire to open their own business during COVID-19, the marketing and communications company Be Global Marketing launched the first Hispanic Business Guide that will be like a road map to assist those who want to make their business dream come true for free! This document is also intended for entrepreneurs who want to expand their businesses and for those who, due to the pandemic, had to cease operations and are now seeking to relaunch their businesses.

What: Virtual Press Conference When: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST Where: Zoom | https://bit.ly/2Wnifnu Who: Margie Viera, President and Founder, Be Global Marketing Yanidsi Vélez – Director, Hispanic Federation, Florida Dr. Luis J. Delgado, Executive Director, Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico – Orlando Campus

** The Press Conference will be in Spanish and English. After the speaker presentations, members of the media and the public are encouraged to ask questions. **

Be Global Marketing is a Hispanic woman-owned marketing and communications agency aimed at supporting the development and launching of new businesses in Central Florida’s market.

