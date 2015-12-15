BUTTERFINGER® Announces 2016 Big Game Commercial with the Launch of Its New Bolder Than Bold Campaign from 12,000 Feet above the Ground

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the legendary, beloved brand known for its one-of-a-kind,

crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery goodness kicked off its new Bolder

Than Bold campaign while free-falling from 12,000 feet above the ground.





Broadcast via Periscope, professional sky diver Carson Schram of NorCal

Skydiving delivered a high-flying announcement to reveal Butterfinger’s

return as an advertiser in the Big Game with a new Bolder Than Bold

commercial that will air during the third quarter on February 7th.

Butterfinger remains Nestlé’s only brand to ever advertise at the

most-watched nationally-televised sporting event in the country.

The 2016 event marks Butterfinger’s second trip to the Big Game as an

advertiser. In 2014, the brand introduced its new Butterfinger Peanut

Butter Cups, a twist on the classic that features a smooth, peanut

butter filling with a dose of crunchy Butterfinger pieces, covered in

creamy milk chocolate. This year, the brand will use its spot to launch

a new brand message, Bolder Than Bold, inspired by the inherent boldness

of its crispety, crunchety, unapologetically in-your-face candy bar.

“Butterfinger delivers a truly bold trifecta – a bold yellow wrapper, a

bold brand personality and a bold, gets-stuck-in-your-teeth eating

experience. Butterfinger has always strived to live life to the fullest

— full of laughs and not taking itself too seriously. Next year’s Big

Game is the perfect platform to let Butterfinger’s funny, bolder than

bold attitude shine. Butterfinger will be ready to celebrate boldness —

in bold moves, bold people and bold events. Today’s announcement is just

the first step in Butterfinger’s quest to take bold and make it even

bolder in a way that is guaranteed to make you laugh,” said Kristen

Mandel, Butterfinger brand manager.

During the Big Game, Butterfinger will take viewers to new,

never-before-seen levels of boldness in a uniquely-Butterfinger way when

it debuts its new 30-second ad. The spot will be created by Santo and

directed by Armando Bo, co-writer of the Academy Award-winning film Birdman.

“I’m a huge sports fan so when I was given the opportunity to direct

Butterfinger’s Big Game ad, I was instantly drawn to the project. The

combination of such an iconic brand and a commercial for advertising’s

biggest stage made this such an exciting spot to direct.

Bringing Butterfinger’s bolder than bold essence to life was an

unbelievably fun experience, and I think everyone will be excited and

surprised by what they get to see on game day,” said director Bo.

Follow along on Butterfinger’s Bolder Than Bold journey on social media

at www.Facebook.com/Butterfinger

and www.Twitter.com/Butterfinger,

with #BolderThanBold.

About Butterfinger

Butterfinger is a one-of-a-kind candy bar with the crispety, crunchety,

peanut-buttery taste people love. No other candy bar comes close to the

intense flavor and texture of a Butterfinger. Keep up with the latest

news about Butterfinger at Facebook.com/Butterfinger

or follow its sweet tweets at Twitter.com/Butterfinger.

In 2013, Butterfinger marked its “90ish” anniversary, as the candy bar

originally invented by Chicago’s Curtiss Candy Company was believed to

have been promoted as early as 1923 (before it ultimately was sold to

Nestlé in 1990).

