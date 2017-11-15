CAC-Florida Medical Centers Building New State-of-the-Art Facility in Little Havana

The company will host a groundbreaking event Thurs., Nov. 16 to

celebrate its expanded commitment to Little Havana community

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Founded in Little Havana over 50 years ago, CAC-Florida

Medical Centers, a subsidiary of health and well-being company

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM), is confirming its continued and expanded

commitment to the Little Havana community with the construction of its

new 36,000 -sq.-ft. medical center at 1200 SW 1st Street.

CAC-Florida Medical Centers leaders, medical staff and patients will

celebrate the new center at a groundbreaking event on Thurs., Nov. 16 at

11 a.m.

Slated to open in the latter part of 2018, CAC’s new Little Havana

Medical Center, being built adjacent to its existing location, will

offer the same high quality comprehensive primary and specialty care for

seniors but will also feature new, advanced medical equipment, as well

as onsite dental services and a wellness and activities center.

“For 50-plus years, CAC has been treating the senior population in

Little Havana, providing much needed high-quality patient care,” said

Yogi Hernandez Suarez, MD, Vice President Care Delivery, CAC-Florida

Medical Centers. “Our new CAC Little Havana Medical Center will solidify

our commitment to this community and ensure that we continue to offer

best-in-class primary and specialty services for our patients.”

CAC’s new Little Havana facility will offer its patients services such

as an on-site pharmacy, “CAC Fit” (Rehabilitation maintenance program),

“La Buena Vida” (Physical and Rehabilitation Therapy), dental, optical

and walk-in/extended hours and weekend medical services. The center will

cater to the following specialties: cardiology, dermatology,

endocrinology, gastroenterology, gynecology, neurology, ophthalmology,

optometry, orthopedic, orthopedic surgeon, pediatrics, podiatry and

urology.

About CAC-Florida Medical Centers

CAC-Florida Medical Centers is a subsidiary of health and well-being

company Humana Inc. The first CAC medical center opened its doors to

Miami-Dade County’s Hispanic population in 1964 under the name Clínica

Asociación Cubana. CAC holds the distinction of being Florida’s first

managed care facilities granted a license to operate as a health

maintenance organization (HMO) as a result of the Congressional HMO Act

of 1973. Today, the CAC brand is recognized throughout South and Central

Florida for its commitment to members of the communities it serves and

the provision of high quality, readily accessible health care.

The centers operate in a staff model setting whereby routine medical and

ancillary health care services are provided in “One Place” and

orchestrated by primary care physicians. This type of health care

delivery is familiar to many CAC patients of Hispanic origin who grew up

around the staff model setting in their native countries before

migrating to South Florida. Today, the company operates full-service,

multi-specialty medical centers in Miami-Dade, Orlando and Tampa to

serve a culturally diverse Medicare and Medicaid patient base.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and

specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in

care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new

kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being

and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for

people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel,

and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care

professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place

for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,

resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy

services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a

simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more

effective.

Contacts

Humana Inc.

Nancy A. Hanewinckel, 941-585-4763

Corporate

Communications

nhanewinckel1@humana.com