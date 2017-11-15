CAC-Florida Medical Centers Building New State-of-the-Art Facility in Little Havana

The company will host a groundbreaking event Thurs., Nov. 16 to
celebrate its expanded commitment to Little Havana community
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Founded in Little Havana over 50 years ago, CAC-Florida
Medical Centers, a subsidiary of health and well-being company
Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM), is confirming its continued and expanded
commitment to the Little Havana community with the construction of its
new 36,000 -sq.-ft. medical center at 1200 SW 1st Street.
CAC-Florida Medical Centers leaders, medical staff and patients will
celebrate the new center at a groundbreaking event on Thurs., Nov. 16 at
11 a.m.
Slated to open in the latter part of 2018, CAC’s new Little Havana
Medical Center, being built adjacent to its existing location, will
offer the same high quality comprehensive primary and specialty care for
seniors but will also feature new, advanced medical equipment, as well
as onsite dental services and a wellness and activities center.
“For 50-plus years, CAC has been treating the senior population in
Little Havana, providing much needed high-quality patient care,” said
Yogi Hernandez Suarez, MD, Vice President Care Delivery, CAC-Florida
Medical Centers. “Our new CAC Little Havana Medical Center will solidify
our commitment to this community and ensure that we continue to offer
best-in-class primary and specialty services for our patients.”
CAC’s new Little Havana facility will offer its patients services such
as an on-site pharmacy, “CAC Fit” (Rehabilitation maintenance program),
“La Buena Vida” (Physical and Rehabilitation Therapy), dental, optical
and walk-in/extended hours and weekend medical services. The center will
cater to the following specialties: cardiology, dermatology,
endocrinology, gastroenterology, gynecology, neurology, ophthalmology,
optometry, orthopedic, orthopedic surgeon, pediatrics, podiatry and
urology.
About CAC-Florida Medical Centers
CAC-Florida Medical Centers is a subsidiary of health and well-being
company Humana Inc. The first CAC medical center opened its doors to
Miami-Dade County’s Hispanic population in 1964 under the name Clínica
Asociación Cubana. CAC holds the distinction of being Florida’s first
managed care facilities granted a license to operate as a health
maintenance organization (HMO) as a result of the Congressional HMO Act
of 1973. Today, the CAC brand is recognized throughout South and Central
Florida for its commitment to members of the communities it serves and
the provision of high quality, readily accessible health care.
The centers operate in a staff model setting whereby routine medical and
ancillary health care services are provided in “One Place” and
orchestrated by primary care physicians. This type of health care
delivery is familiar to many CAC patients of Hispanic origin who grew up
around the staff model setting in their native countries before
migrating to South Florida. Today, the company operates full-service,
multi-specialty medical centers in Miami-Dade, Orlando and Tampa to
serve a culturally diverse Medicare and Medicaid patient base.
About Humana
Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and
specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in
care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new
kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being
and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for
people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel,
and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a
simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more
effective.
