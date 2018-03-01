California American Water Launches Spanish Version of Wesbite

Spanish Speaking Customers Now Have Access to Fully Functional Mirror

Site

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California American Water is pleased to announce the launch of its

Spanish translated website. The site, which is also linked to the

company’s homepage, is an exact replica and has all of the same

functionality of its English-language site.

The new site allows customers to visit our website where they will be

able to learn about conservation programs, water quality reports and

other services and information offered by the company.

“Here at California American Water, we believe our customer service

should reflect and account for the communities we serve,” said

California American Water president Rich Svindland. “We have thousands

of native Spanish speaking customers and we hope they will find this

addition to be convenient and helpful.”

“We are pleased to see California American Water expand their customer

service platform to be more inclusive of those they serve,” said

California Chamber Hispanic Commerce President and CEO Julian Canete.

“The Chamber supports this effort and encourages all utilities and other

entities that provide vital services to consider doing the same as a

best business practice in this wonderfully diverse state.”

The Spanish site can be accessed by visiting https://es.amwater.com/caaw/.

The site can also be accessed through the “Español” link now atop the

company’s English-language homepage www.amwater.com/caaw.

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK),

provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to

more than 690,000 people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and

most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater

utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated

professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,

wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people

in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,

affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we

keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and

follow American Water on Twitter,

Facebook

and LinkedIn.

Contacts

California American Water

Luke Gianni

Office: 916-568-4207

Mobile:

831-236-8523

luke.gianni@amwater.com