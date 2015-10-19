California Housing Finance Agency Launches New Mortgage Assistance Program

Helps first-time homebuyers with down payment and closing costs
SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The California Housing Finance Agency has launched the MyHome
Assistance Program for first-time homebuyers who may need help with
down payment or closing costs when purchasing a home.
Buyers can receive up to 5% in assistance, low interest rates and
deferred payments through MyHome. The program is available to first-time
employed buyers with good credit, and can be combined with all CalHFA
first mortgage programs and the Mortgage Credit Certificate program,
which provides a federal income tax credit that may lower taxes and
increase disposable income.
“The lack of savings for a down payment is often the barrier to purchase
for first-time homebuyers, even though they can afford the monthly
payments,” said CalHFA’s Executive Director, Tia Boatman Patterson.
“This new program bundles the first mortgage with down payment and
closing cost assistance for our borrowers to make the home buying
process simple, affordable and, most importantly, attainable.”
Since 1975, CalHFA has partnered, promoted and preserved safe,
affordable housing for Californians, expanding opportunities to hundreds
of thousands of residents. CalHFA’s line-up of programs and products
demonstrates its commitment to lending with a purpose.
“I’ve got families I’ve been working with for a year, and with MyHome
they can finally purchase their first home,” said Ed Bañuelos of Academy
Mortgage in Burbank. “This program is awesome, and has a lot to offer
people looking to buy a mid-priced home.”
CalHFA offers more programs that help low to moderate income homebuyers
including the CalPLUS
FHA program, which is a first mortgage loan insured by the Federal
Housing Administration, and the CalPLUS
Conventional program, a first mortgage loan insured through private
mortgage insurance. These loans can be combined with CalHFA’s Zero
Interest Program (ZIP) for down payment assistance and/or closing costs
– 3.5% assistance for a CalPLUS FHA loan and 3% for a CalPLUS
conventional loan.
Help is also available through the Extra
Credit Teacher Home Purchase Program, a special program for eligible
teachers, administrators and staff in California schools, and the CalHFA
Energy Efficient Mortgage + Grant Loan Program that assists with the
costs of energy-efficient home improvements.
The California Housing Finance Agency was created in 1975 with the goal
of helping more Californians find a place to call home. Its Single
Family Lending division has invested more than $19.5 billion to help
more than 156,000 families buy their first home with a mortgage they can
afford. CalHFA is a self-supported state agency that doesn’t rely on
taxpayer dollars. For more information on CalHFA programs, and how we
are creating progressive financing solutions for affordable housing in
California, visit www.calhfa.ca.gov or
call toll free 877.9.CalHFA (877.922.5432).
