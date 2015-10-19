California Housing Finance Agency Launches New Mortgage Assistance Program

Helps first-time homebuyers with down payment and closing costs

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The California Housing Finance Agency has launched the MyHome

Assistance Program for first-time homebuyers who may need help with

down payment or closing costs when purchasing a home.

Buyers can receive up to 5% in assistance, low interest rates and

deferred payments through MyHome. The program is available to first-time

employed buyers with good credit, and can be combined with all CalHFA

first mortgage programs and the Mortgage Credit Certificate program,

which provides a federal income tax credit that may lower taxes and

increase disposable income.

“The lack of savings for a down payment is often the barrier to purchase

for first-time homebuyers, even though they can afford the monthly

payments,” said CalHFA’s Executive Director, Tia Boatman Patterson.

“This new program bundles the first mortgage with down payment and

closing cost assistance for our borrowers to make the home buying

process simple, affordable and, most importantly, attainable.”

Since 1975, CalHFA has partnered, promoted and preserved safe,

affordable housing for Californians, expanding opportunities to hundreds

of thousands of residents. CalHFA’s line-up of programs and products

demonstrates its commitment to lending with a purpose.

“I’ve got families I’ve been working with for a year, and with MyHome

they can finally purchase their first home,” said Ed Bañuelos of Academy

Mortgage in Burbank. “This program is awesome, and has a lot to offer

people looking to buy a mid-priced home.”

CalHFA offers more programs that help low to moderate income homebuyers

including the CalPLUS

FHA program, which is a first mortgage loan insured by the Federal

Housing Administration, and the CalPLUS

Conventional program, a first mortgage loan insured through private

mortgage insurance. These loans can be combined with CalHFA’s Zero

Interest Program (ZIP) for down payment assistance and/or closing costs

– 3.5% assistance for a CalPLUS FHA loan and 3% for a CalPLUS

conventional loan.

Help is also available through the Extra

Credit Teacher Home Purchase Program, a special program for eligible

teachers, administrators and staff in California schools, and the CalHFA

Energy Efficient Mortgage + Grant Loan Program that assists with the

costs of energy-efficient home improvements.

The California Housing Finance Agency was created in 1975 with the goal

of helping more Californians find a place to call home. Its Single

Family Lending division has invested more than $19.5 billion to help

more than 156,000 families buy their first home with a mortgage they can

afford. CalHFA is a self-supported state agency that doesn’t rely on

taxpayer dollars. For more information on CalHFA programs, and how we

are creating progressive financing solutions for affordable housing in

California, visit www.calhfa.ca.gov or

call toll free 877.9.CalHFA (877.922.5432).

