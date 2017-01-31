Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage DLC Available Now

First DLC Map Pack for 2016’s #1 Top-Selling Video Game on Console
in the US, Available First on PlayStation 4
Sabotage Features Four New Multiplayer Maps, Including Re-imagined
Fan-Favorite Modern Warfare®2 Map, Afghan
Kevin Smith Joins Cast in All-New ‘90s Themed Zombies Co-Op Mode
“Rave in the Redwoods”
SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare Sabotage, the first DLC
pack for the #1 top-selling video game on console in the U.S. for 2016
(excluding hardware bundle sales), is available now on PlayStation®
4, with other platforms to follow. Published by Activision and developed
by Infinity Ward, Sabotage delivers four new, epic
multiplayer maps, including the return of one of Call of Duty’s
most famed maps from Modern Warfare®2, Afghan, re-imagined
for a new generation. The new DLC pack also features “Rave in the
Redwoods,” as Kevin Smith joins the cast in the all-new, ‘90s inspired
zombies experience.
“Sabotage brings four new multiplayer maps that feature distinct
gameplay for all different gameplay types,” said Dave Stohl, Studio Head
of Infinity Ward. “Players will go head-to-head in places like Brooklyn,
northern Italy, and even on one of our favorite maps from the Modern
Warfare series, Afghan – now reimagined as Dominion.
The multiplayer package offers something for everyone. And then there’s Rave
in the Redwoods, which turns the crazy up to 11, as players
experience a new zombies chapter that’s all-1990s and all-zombies. It’s
got great music and is a ton of fun.”
Sabotage introduces the next thrilling chapter of the Call
of Duty: Infinite Warfare zombies experience with Rave in the
Redwoods, taking fans through a new storyline taking place in a ‘90s
abandoned lakeside summer camp full of wild twists and turns. Filmmaker,
actor and podcaster extraordinaire, Kevin Smith (Mallrats, Clerks),
joins the cast as himself. Just like the four protagonists, Kevin has
been catapulted straight into another twisted horror film helmed by
Willard Wyler, the enigmatic movie director villain played with voice
and likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Gotham).
Smith has been left for dead in the movie, but through a series of
creepy events helps players attempt to escape, where zombie ravers have
turned the campgrounds into a techno-fueled nightmare.
The four playable characters from the original story also return, but
with fresh, over-the-top roles, voiced by Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors,
Suicide Squad) as “the Hip Hop Wannabe”; Seth Green (Robot
Chicken, Austin Powers) as “the Kandi Raver”; Jay Pharoah (White
Famous, Saturday Night Live) as “the Grunge Rocker”; and
Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Inside Amy Schumer)
as “the Westside Gangsta.”
In addition to the Rave in the Redwoods zombies content, Sabotage
also includes four new multiplayer maps:
-
Renaissance – Set in Northern Italy, Renaissance pits players against
each other on the narrow streets of Venice surrounded by classic
architecture and buildings. The map promotes continuous action through
the canals and neighborhoods of this iconic city.
-
Noir – A dark, grimy city map inspired by futuristic Brooklyn at
night, Noir is a classic three-lane map set against a backdrop of a
dystopian future. Noir is filled with cafes and parks surrounding a
brutal downtown warzone.
-
Neon – A virtual training center designed for urban warfare, Neon is a
unique, digitized battle arena where cars and other structures spawn
out of thin air and enemies dissolve into hundreds of pixels when
defeated. Middle-lane sightlines cater to long-range players, while
the perimeter of the map allows for quick counter-attacks in
close-quarter action.
-
Dominion – A re-imagining of the classic Afghan map from Modern
Warfare®2, now set on Mars, Dominion retains all the memorable
landmarks and gameplay of the original. Anchored by the crashed ship
in the center, Dominion offers enhancements designed to fully engage
the new movement system of Infinite Warfare.
The Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage DLC Map Pack
is available now for a great value via the Call of Duty: Infinite
Warfare Season Pass, which can be purchased on its own or obtained
as part of the Legacy Pro or Digital Deluxe editions of the game. Season
Pass gives discounted access to four Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
DLC Map Packs released during 2017 (discount based on a Season Pass
suggested retail price of $49.99, and four individual DLC Map Packs at a
suggested retail price of $15 each). Season Pass owners will also
receive 10 Rare Supply Drops upon purchase plus 1,000 bonus Salvage
Credits to craft new prototype weapons.
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage is published by
Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision
Blizzard, Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI],
and developed by Infinity Ward. Call of Duty: Infinite
Warfare is rated M for Mature (Blood and Gore, Drug Reference,
Intense Violence, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes). For more
information, please visit www.callofduty.com.
Fans can also follow @CallofDuty on Twitter,
Instagram
and Facebook.
About Activision Publishing, Inc.
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing,
Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive
entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and
is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company.
More information about Activision and its products can be found on the
company’s website, www.activision.com or
by following @Activision.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in
this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations,
plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including expected
release dates, or of the features and functionality of Call of Duty:
Infinite Warfare, Sabotage are forward-looking statements that are
not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that
could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ
materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set
forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other
factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s
most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly
reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are
based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision
Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision
Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any
such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to
be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements
are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or
Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other
factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual
results to differ materially from current expectations.
© 2017 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, MODERN
WARFARE, and CALL OF DUTY INFINITE WARFARE are trademarks of Activision
Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties
of their respective owners.
Contacts
Activision Publishing, Inc.
Kelvin Liu, 310-255-2213
Sr.
PR Manager
Kelvin.Liu@activision.com