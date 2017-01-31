Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage DLC Available Now

First DLC Map Pack for 2016’s #1 Top-Selling Video Game on Console

in the US, Available First on PlayStation 4

Sabotage Features Four New Multiplayer Maps, Including Re-imagined

Fan-Favorite Modern Warfare®2 Map, Afghan

Kevin Smith Joins Cast in All-New ‘90s Themed Zombies Co-Op Mode

“Rave in the Redwoods”

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare Sabotage, the first DLC

pack for the #1 top-selling video game on console in the U.S. for 2016

(excluding hardware bundle sales), is available now on PlayStation®

4, with other platforms to follow. Published by Activision and developed

by Infinity Ward, Sabotage delivers four new, epic

multiplayer maps, including the return of one of Call of Duty’s

most famed maps from Modern Warfare®2, Afghan, re-imagined

for a new generation. The new DLC pack also features “Rave in the

Redwoods,” as Kevin Smith joins the cast in the all-new, ‘90s inspired

zombies experience.

“Sabotage brings four new multiplayer maps that feature distinct

gameplay for all different gameplay types,” said Dave Stohl, Studio Head

of Infinity Ward. “Players will go head-to-head in places like Brooklyn,

northern Italy, and even on one of our favorite maps from the Modern

Warfare series, Afghan – now reimagined as Dominion.

The multiplayer package offers something for everyone. And then there’s Rave

in the Redwoods, which turns the crazy up to 11, as players

experience a new zombies chapter that’s all-1990s and all-zombies. It’s

got great music and is a ton of fun.”

Sabotage introduces the next thrilling chapter of the Call

of Duty: Infinite Warfare zombies experience with Rave in the

Redwoods, taking fans through a new storyline taking place in a ‘90s

abandoned lakeside summer camp full of wild twists and turns. Filmmaker,

actor and podcaster extraordinaire, Kevin Smith (Mallrats, Clerks),

joins the cast as himself. Just like the four protagonists, Kevin has

been catapulted straight into another twisted horror film helmed by

Willard Wyler, the enigmatic movie director villain played with voice

and likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Gotham).

Smith has been left for dead in the movie, but through a series of

creepy events helps players attempt to escape, where zombie ravers have

turned the campgrounds into a techno-fueled nightmare.

The four playable characters from the original story also return, but

with fresh, over-the-top roles, voiced by Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors,

Suicide Squad) as “the Hip Hop Wannabe”; Seth Green (Robot

Chicken, Austin Powers) as “the Kandi Raver”; Jay Pharoah (White

Famous, Saturday Night Live) as “the Grunge Rocker”; and

Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Inside Amy Schumer)

as “the Westside Gangsta.”

In addition to the Rave in the Redwoods zombies content, Sabotage

also includes four new multiplayer maps:

Renaissance – Set in Northern Italy, Renaissance pits players against

each other on the narrow streets of Venice surrounded by classic

architecture and buildings. The map promotes continuous action through

the canals and neighborhoods of this iconic city.

night, Noir is a classic three-lane map set against a backdrop of a

dystopian future. Noir is filled with cafes and parks surrounding a

brutal downtown warzone.

unique, digitized battle arena where cars and other structures spawn

out of thin air and enemies dissolve into hundreds of pixels when

defeated. Middle-lane sightlines cater to long-range players, while

the perimeter of the map allows for quick counter-attacks in

close-quarter action.

Warfare®2, now set on Mars, Dominion retains all the memorable

landmarks and gameplay of the original. Anchored by the crashed ship

in the center, Dominion offers enhancements designed to fully engage

the new movement system of Infinite Warfare.

The Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage DLC Map Pack

is available now for a great value via the Call of Duty: Infinite

Warfare Season Pass, which can be purchased on its own or obtained

as part of the Legacy Pro or Digital Deluxe editions of the game. Season

Pass gives discounted access to four Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

DLC Map Packs released during 2017 (discount based on a Season Pass

suggested retail price of $49.99, and four individual DLC Map Packs at a

suggested retail price of $15 each). Season Pass owners will also

receive 10 Rare Supply Drops upon purchase plus 1,000 bonus Salvage

Credits to craft new prototype weapons.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage is published by

Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision

Blizzard, Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI],

and developed by Infinity Ward. Call of Duty: Infinite

Warfare is rated M for Mature (Blood and Gore, Drug Reference,

Intense Violence, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes). For more

information, please visit www.callofduty.com.

Fans can also follow @CallofDuty on Twitter,

Instagram

and Facebook.

