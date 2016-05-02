Calling All Dancers: Medline Launches Sixth Annual Pink Glove Dance Video Competition

Teams encouraged to participate to honor those affected by breast

cancer and raise funds for their favorite charity

MUNDELEIN, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Some people walk for breast cancer. Others race. Since 2011, more than

250,000 dancers nationwide, including healthcare professionals, EMTs and

firefighters, have danced while wearing pink exam gloves to celebrate

breast cancer survivors and those fighting the disease. It’s all part of

the Medline

Pink Glove Dance video competition. The company announced today the

launch of its sixth annual competition.





“The Pink Glove Dance reflects Medline’s commitment to saving lives

through raising awareness and funds for early detection of breast

cancer,” said Sue MacInnes, Medline’s chief market solutions officer and

co-founder of the Medline Pink Glove Dance campaign. “It is the only

campaign to unite thousands of healthcare professionals, patients,

survivors and communities – all through the joy of dancing. With nearly

247,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer expected this year, the

annual campaign is a unique opportunity to honor the strength and

courage of patients and survivors.”

Who can participate

The Medline Pink Glove Dance is open to participants of the U.S. and

Canada (excluding Quebec) and is split up into three

categories – small-bed, large-bed and non-healthcare organizations.

How to participate

Each team must submit a 150 word or less entry highlighting their

inspiration for supporting breast cancer awareness through the

creativity of a pink glove dance video. Their video must be no longer

than 90 seconds and be accompanied by one of Medline’s selected songs.

Additionally, each team is required to raise $2,000 for a breast cancer

charity of their choice. Videos are due by Aug. 5.

How to win

From Sept. 12 through Sept. 23, the public is encouraged vote for a

favorite video to help determine which charities funds will be directed

toward. Results will be announced Sept. 30 with the winning team

receiving a $15,000 donation in their name to the breast cancer charity

of their choice. Other prizes will also be awarded.

For more information or to register for the Medline Pink Glove Dance

video competition, visit www.pinkglovedance.com.

Join in or follow the conversation about this breast cancer awareness

initiative by using #PinkGloveDance.

About Medline’s Pink Glove Dance Campaign

Back in 2009, Medline Industries, Inc. turned everyday exam gloves from

blue to help create a comfortable, friendly and open dialogue about

breast cancer between nurses and patients. This same year, Medline

created the original Pink Glove Dance video

with hospital workers at a Portland, Ore. hospital. A few years later,

Medline launched the Pink

Glove Dance video competition, which has brought together 250,000

healthcare professionals, patients, survivors and communities to

celebrate hope for a cure and honor all who have been affected by the

disease – all through the joy of dancing. The Medline Pink Glove Dance

competition has inspired 650 dance videos and raised more than $1.2

million for breast cancer charities nationwide. In addition, Medline has

donated $1.7 million to the National

Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) in support of its mission to save

lives through early detection and offering free mammograms for women in

need.

About Medline

Medline

is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the healthcare industry

with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve

both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in Mundelein, Ill.,

the company offers 350,000+ medical devices and support services through

more than 1,200 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of

contact for customers across the continuum of care. For more information

on Medline, go to www.medline.com

or http://www.medline.com/social-media

to connect with Medline on its social media channels.

