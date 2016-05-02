Calling All Dancers: Medline Launches Sixth Annual Pink Glove Dance Video Competition

Teams encouraged to participate to honor those affected by breast
cancer and raise funds for their favorite charity
MUNDELEIN, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Some people walk for breast cancer. Others race. Since 2011, more than
250,000 dancers nationwide, including healthcare professionals, EMTs and
firefighters, have danced while wearing pink exam gloves to celebrate
breast cancer survivors and those fighting the disease. It’s all part of
the Medline
Pink Glove Dance video competition. The company announced today the
launch of its sixth annual competition.
“The Pink Glove Dance reflects Medline’s commitment to saving lives
through raising awareness and funds for early detection of breast
cancer,” said Sue MacInnes, Medline’s chief market solutions officer and
co-founder of the Medline Pink Glove Dance campaign. “It is the only
campaign to unite thousands of healthcare professionals, patients,
survivors and communities – all through the joy of dancing. With nearly
247,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer expected this year, the
annual campaign is a unique opportunity to honor the strength and
courage of patients and survivors.”
Who can participate
The Medline Pink Glove Dance is open to participants of the U.S. and
Canada (excluding Quebec) and is split up into three
categories – small-bed, large-bed and non-healthcare organizations.
How to participate
Each team must submit a 150 word or less entry highlighting their
inspiration for supporting breast cancer awareness through the
creativity of a pink glove dance video. Their video must be no longer
than 90 seconds and be accompanied by one of Medline’s selected songs.
Additionally, each team is required to raise $2,000 for a breast cancer
charity of their choice. Videos are due by Aug. 5.
How to win
From Sept. 12 through Sept. 23, the public is encouraged vote for a
favorite video to help determine which charities funds will be directed
toward. Results will be announced Sept. 30 with the winning team
receiving a $15,000 donation in their name to the breast cancer charity
of their choice. Other prizes will also be awarded.
For more information or to register for the Medline Pink Glove Dance
video competition, visit www.pinkglovedance.com.
Join in or follow the conversation about this breast cancer awareness
initiative by using #PinkGloveDance.
About Medline’s Pink Glove Dance Campaign
Back in 2009, Medline Industries, Inc. turned everyday exam gloves from
blue to help create a comfortable, friendly and open dialogue about
breast cancer between nurses and patients. This same year, Medline
created the original Pink Glove Dance video
with hospital workers at a Portland, Ore. hospital. A few years later,
Medline launched the Pink
Glove Dance video competition, which has brought together 250,000
healthcare professionals, patients, survivors and communities to
celebrate hope for a cure and honor all who have been affected by the
disease – all through the joy of dancing. The Medline Pink Glove Dance
competition has inspired 650 dance videos and raised more than $1.2
million for breast cancer charities nationwide. In addition, Medline has
donated $1.7 million to the National
Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) in support of its mission to save
lives through early detection and offering free mammograms for women in
need.
About Medline
Medline
is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the healthcare industry
with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve
both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in Mundelein, Ill.,
the company offers 350,000+ medical devices and support services through
more than 1,200 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of
contact for customers across the continuum of care. For more information
on Medline, go to www.medline.com
or http://www.medline.com/social-media
to connect with Medline on its social media channels.
Contacts
Medline
Stacy Rubenstein, 847-949-2286
srubenstein@medline.com