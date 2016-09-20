Cast Your Vote in the 2016 Canada’s Best Restroom Contest

The polls close on Oct. 24

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Get Ready® to meet the finalists in the 2016 Canada’s Best

Restroom contest! Hosted by Cintas

Canada, Ltd., the Canada’s Best Restroom contest shines a spotlight

on public restrooms with stunning stalls or incredible architectural

details. The public is invited to cast an online ballot for their

favourite washroom at www.bestrestroom.com/canada

through Oct. 24.

“This year’s nominees made it nearly impossible to narrow them down to

only five finalists,” said Shawn King, Marketing Manager, Cintas

Corporation. “These finalists truly understand the impact that being Ready®

and having a clean, well-maintained and stocked public restroom has on

customer service and repeat business.”

The 2016 finalists for the Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom contest include:

1. W Montreal – Montreal, Québec The restrooms at W Montreal are a reflection of the city’s duality.

Behind a former Bank façade, the W Montreal is where work and play

merge both above and below ground, day and night. Its restrooms

embrace this contrast, proving that design and function can coexist.

The signature W fragrance, hand carved stone sink and immaculate

styling provide for a sensory experience that extends the overall W

energy. 2. Sauce Italian Kitchen & Market – Calgary, Alberta The restrooms at the Sauce Italian Kitchen & Market are a true

luxury, featuring a sculpted bronze handle on the solid wood entry

door and sparkling epoxy floors. Each restroom stall boasts a full

height white glass door with polished chrome hardware, Murano glass

chandelier, purse ledge and tall mirror. The vanity, with its custom

polished chrome base, is what takes this restroom to the next level.

But function has not been overlooked, as the restroom utilizes only

the best modern fixtures with touchless water flow on the lavatories

and flushing of toilets. 3. Assiniboine Park Lyric Theatre – Winnipeg, Manitoba The architecturally eye-catching, fun and colorful Assiniboine Park

Lyric Theatre restrooms are constructed from three decommissioned

forty-foot long sea containers. The innovative upcycling of these

shipping containers solved both budget and construction constraints.

The three containers add a fun feeling of modernity to the Park,

juxtaposing the historical feel of the surrounding Lyric Theatre and

Pavilion Gallery Museum buildings. The original yet practical design

received the 2014 AZ Award for Design Excellence and the 2014

Prairie Design Award of Excellence. 4. Whitecourt Esso Super Station – Whitecourt, Alberta Decorative lighting mounted overhead immediately catches your eye in

these restrooms along the Alaska Highway. The men’s restroom

features brown monochrome design paired with decorative wall tiles,

giving this modern restroom a classy look. The combination of

straight and curve edges on the countertops creates an interesting

piece of art. Meanwhile, white subway and mosaic tiles give the

women’s space a sleek and clean feel. Decorative sconces and ornate

carved mirrors are perfectly placed along the walls to add a final

touch of elegance. 5. East Village – Calgary, Alberta In August 2011, the Calgary Municipal Land Corp. installed these

high-tech, self-cleaning public toilets in Calgary’s East Village.

They cost US$125,000 to build and boast automated toilet roll

dispensers, modern hand washing and drying facilities and

self-flushing capabilities. The washrooms play music when the door

is closed and locked, and a sanitized toilet seat emerges from the

wall. After 10 minutes, the doors automatically open, so there’s no

lingering in this loo. They also feature artwork displayed on the

exterior walls, which changes every 24 months.

The five finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal,

innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The winner will

receive the royal restroom treatment from Cintas with $2,500 in facility

services to keep their restrooms Ready for the Workday®.

Last year’s winner was the 1000 Islands Duty Free Shop in Lansdowne,

Ontario, which won for its wow factor and attention to detail in both

the women’s and men’s restrooms.

Cast your vote and check out past winners at www.bestrestroom.com/canada/.

About Cintas Canada, Ltd.

Cintas Canada Ltd, with headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario is a

subsidiary of Cintas Corporation. Cintas Canada designs, manufactures

and implements corporate identity uniform programs and provides entrance

mats, restroom cleaning and supplies, tile and carpet cleaning services

to approximately 55,000 businesses in Canada. Cintas is a publicly held

company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol

CTAS, and is a component of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

