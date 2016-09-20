Cast Your Vote in the 2016 Canada’s Best Restroom Contest

The polls close on Oct. 24
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Get Ready® to meet the finalists in the 2016 Canada’s Best
Restroom contest! Hosted by Cintas
Canada, Ltd., the Canada’s Best Restroom contest shines a spotlight
on public restrooms with stunning stalls or incredible architectural
details. The public is invited to cast an online ballot for their
favourite washroom at www.bestrestroom.com/canada
through Oct. 24.
“This year’s nominees made it nearly impossible to narrow them down to
only five finalists,” said Shawn King, Marketing Manager, Cintas
Corporation. “These finalists truly understand the impact that being Ready®
and having a clean, well-maintained and stocked public restroom has on
customer service and repeat business.”
The 2016 finalists for the Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom contest include:
|
1.
|
W Montreal – Montreal, Québec
|
The restrooms at W Montreal are a reflection of the city’s duality.
Behind a former Bank façade, the W Montreal is where work and play
merge both above and below ground, day and night. Its restrooms
embrace this contrast, proving that design and function can coexist.
The signature W fragrance, hand carved stone sink and immaculate
styling provide for a sensory experience that extends the overall W
energy.
|
2.
|
Sauce Italian Kitchen & Market – Calgary, Alberta
|
The restrooms at the Sauce Italian Kitchen & Market are a true
luxury, featuring a sculpted bronze handle on the solid wood entry
door and sparkling epoxy floors. Each restroom stall boasts a full
height white glass door with polished chrome hardware, Murano glass
chandelier, purse ledge and tall mirror. The vanity, with its custom
polished chrome base, is what takes this restroom to the next level.
But function has not been overlooked, as the restroom utilizes only
the best modern fixtures with touchless water flow on the lavatories
and flushing of toilets.
|
3.
|
Assiniboine Park Lyric Theatre – Winnipeg, Manitoba
|
The architecturally eye-catching, fun and colorful Assiniboine Park
Lyric Theatre restrooms are constructed from three decommissioned
forty-foot long sea containers. The innovative upcycling of these
shipping containers solved both budget and construction constraints.
The three containers add a fun feeling of modernity to the Park,
juxtaposing the historical feel of the surrounding Lyric Theatre and
Pavilion Gallery Museum buildings. The original yet practical design
received the 2014 AZ Award for Design Excellence and the 2014
Prairie Design Award of Excellence.
|
4.
|
Whitecourt Esso Super Station – Whitecourt, Alberta
|
Decorative lighting mounted overhead immediately catches your eye in
these restrooms along the Alaska Highway. The men’s restroom
features brown monochrome design paired with decorative wall tiles,
giving this modern restroom a classy look. The combination of
straight and curve edges on the countertops creates an interesting
piece of art. Meanwhile, white subway and mosaic tiles give the
women’s space a sleek and clean feel. Decorative sconces and ornate
carved mirrors are perfectly placed along the walls to add a final
touch of elegance.
|
5.
|
East Village – Calgary, Alberta
|
In August 2011, the Calgary Municipal Land Corp. installed these
high-tech, self-cleaning public toilets in Calgary’s East Village.
They cost US$125,000 to build and boast automated toilet roll
dispensers, modern hand washing and drying facilities and
self-flushing capabilities. The washrooms play music when the door
is closed and locked, and a sanitized toilet seat emerges from the
wall. After 10 minutes, the doors automatically open, so there’s no
lingering in this loo. They also feature artwork displayed on the
exterior walls, which changes every 24 months.
The five finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal,
innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The winner will
receive the royal restroom treatment from Cintas with $2,500 in facility
services to keep their restrooms Ready for the Workday®.
Last year’s winner was the 1000 Islands Duty Free Shop in Lansdowne,
Ontario, which won for its wow factor and attention to detail in both
the women’s and men’s restrooms.
Cast your vote and check out past winners at www.bestrestroom.com/canada/.
About Cintas Canada, Ltd.
Cintas Canada Ltd, with headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario is a
subsidiary of Cintas Corporation. Cintas Canada designs, manufactures
and implements corporate identity uniform programs and provides entrance
mats, restroom cleaning and supplies, tile and carpet cleaning services
to approximately 55,000 businesses in Canada. Cintas is a publicly held
company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol
CTAS, and is a component of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
