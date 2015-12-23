C&C Group plc: Statement on European Court of Justice Ruling on Minimum Unit Pricing

DUBLIN & GLASGOW, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The European Court of Justice’s final opinion on Scottish legislation
relating to minimum unit pricing for alcohol is in line with the
original opinion from the Advocate General i.e. that there is no
European competition law argument against introducing minimum unit
pricing and that the decision now rests with the Scottish judiciary.
Paul Bartlett, Head of Corporate Relations for C&C Group plc,
head-quartered in Dublin, said:
“As the brewer of Tennent’s Lager and a range of other quality
brands, we are part of the fabric of Scotland’s community and we support
the responsible consumption of alcohol. Today’s announcement from
the European Court of Justice is useful as it confirms this is now a
matter for the Scottish Courts to decide upon. Implementing
minimum unit pricing in Scotland will help tackle the problems of
alcohol misuse.
We have supported the principle of minimum unit pricing from the time
it was proposed in Scotland in 2011 and subsequently in 2013 in Ireland,
where our C&C Gleeson’s business are makers of Bulmers cider, and in
Northern Ireland, where our Tennent’s NI business operates. This
opinion paves the way in all markets.
Although the majority of people enjoy alcohol responsibly, we are
concerned about the availability of strong, cheap alcohol and its impact
on a minority of people and their communities. There is no doubt
that cheap alcohol is a driver of consumption for some people. Evidence
has shown that introducing minimum unit pricing will reduce the harm
caused by alcohol.”
