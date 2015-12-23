C&C Group plc: Statement on European Court of Justice Ruling on Minimum Unit Pricing

DUBLIN & GLASGOW, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The European Court of Justice’s final opinion on Scottish legislation

relating to minimum unit pricing for alcohol is in line with the

original opinion from the Advocate General i.e. that there is no

European competition law argument against introducing minimum unit

pricing and that the decision now rests with the Scottish judiciary.

Paul Bartlett, Head of Corporate Relations for C&C Group plc,

head-quartered in Dublin, said:

“As the brewer of Tennent’s Lager and a range of other quality

brands, we are part of the fabric of Scotland’s community and we support

the responsible consumption of alcohol. Today’s announcement from

the European Court of Justice is useful as it confirms this is now a

matter for the Scottish Courts to decide upon. Implementing

minimum unit pricing in Scotland will help tackle the problems of

alcohol misuse.

We have supported the principle of minimum unit pricing from the time

it was proposed in Scotland in 2011 and subsequently in 2013 in Ireland,

where our C&C Gleeson’s business are makers of Bulmers cider, and in

Northern Ireland, where our Tennent’s NI business operates. This

opinion paves the way in all markets.

Although the majority of people enjoy alcohol responsibly, we are

concerned about the availability of strong, cheap alcohol and its impact

on a minority of people and their communities. There is no doubt

that cheap alcohol is a driver of consumption for some people. Evidence

has shown that introducing minimum unit pricing will reduce the harm

caused by alcohol.”

