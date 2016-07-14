Chevron Announces $1.4 Million Investment in South Bay Schools

Twenty-four School Districts and Non-profits Receive STEM Grants

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chevron completed today a month-long series of “Energy for Learning”

grants totaling $1.4 million distributed to twenty-four school districts

and other non-profit organizations in the South Bay. The grants

represent funding for local Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math

(STEM)-related education programs.

The more than $1.4 million contribution is a reflection of the Chevron

El Segundo Refinery’s ongoing support for education programs in the

South Bay, and in recognition of the facility’s one hundred and five

year history in El Segundo.

“We are extremely proud to support STEM funding and help teachers and

schools gain additional resources through these grants,” said El Segundo

Refinery General Manager Henry Kusch. “Many generations of Chevron

employees and their families in the local community have seen firsthand

the quality education programs our schools provide.”

Among the grant recipients is the El Segundo Unified School District

(ESUSD) which will direct the grant funds to implement the final

component of Project Lead the Way ensuring all 6th grade science courses

at the El Segundo Middle School have engineering education for every

student in grades K-12 thanks to Chevron’s ongoing generosity and

support.”

In Manhattan Beach, the funds will be used to further infuse K-12

classrooms with inquiry based mathematics and Next Generation Science

Standards though UCLA Center X Math support, Project Lead the Way and

Robotics at Mira Costa High School and elementary schools. “STEM is

everywhere you look,” said Dr. Mike Matthews, Superintendent of the

Manhattan Beach Unified School District. “It is critically important for

this millennial generation to be both tech savvy and STEM ready and

Chevron’s partnership continues to help better prepare our students in

this regard.”

The number of STEM jobs is estimated to grow twice the pace of all other

jobs through the next several years and currently 20% of all U.S. jobs –

26 million positions – require knowledge in at least one STEM field.

Schools and programs supported by the $1.44 million Chevron grants

include:

California Academy of Math and Science

California Science Center

Centinela Valley Union High School District

Da Vinci Science Academy

El Segundo Unified School District

Environmental Charter High School

Hawthorne School District

Hermosa Beach City School District

Lawndale Elementary School District

Lennox Math & Science Academy

Manhattan Beach Unified School District

Montebello School District

Project Lead the Way

Redondo Beach Unified School District

Roundhouse Aquarium Oceanographic Teaching Station

South Bay Workforce Investment Board

SoCal Regional Occupation Center

Wiseburn School District

As well as the Education Foundations of El Segundo, Manhattan Beach,

Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Wiseburn and Hawthorne School Districts.

