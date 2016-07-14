Chevron Announces $1.4 Million Investment in South Bay Schools

Twenty-four School Districts and Non-profits Receive STEM Grants
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chevron completed today a month-long series of “Energy for Learning”
grants totaling $1.4 million distributed to twenty-four school districts
and other non-profit organizations in the South Bay. The grants
represent funding for local Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math
(STEM)-related education programs.
The more than $1.4 million contribution is a reflection of the Chevron
El Segundo Refinery’s ongoing support for education programs in the
South Bay, and in recognition of the facility’s one hundred and five
year history in El Segundo.
“We are extremely proud to support STEM funding and help teachers and
schools gain additional resources through these grants,” said El Segundo
Refinery General Manager Henry Kusch. “Many generations of Chevron
employees and their families in the local community have seen firsthand
the quality education programs our schools provide.”
Among the grant recipients is the El Segundo Unified School District
(ESUSD) which will direct the grant funds to implement the final
component of Project Lead the Way ensuring all 6th grade science courses
at the El Segundo Middle School have engineering education for every
student in grades K-12 thanks to Chevron’s ongoing generosity and
support.”
In Manhattan Beach, the funds will be used to further infuse K-12
classrooms with inquiry based mathematics and Next Generation Science
Standards though UCLA Center X Math support, Project Lead the Way and
Robotics at Mira Costa High School and elementary schools. “STEM is
everywhere you look,” said Dr. Mike Matthews, Superintendent of the
Manhattan Beach Unified School District. “It is critically important for
this millennial generation to be both tech savvy and STEM ready and
Chevron’s partnership continues to help better prepare our students in
this regard.”
The number of STEM jobs is estimated to grow twice the pace of all other
jobs through the next several years and currently 20% of all U.S. jobs –
26 million positions – require knowledge in at least one STEM field.
Schools and programs supported by the $1.44 million Chevron grants
include:
- California Academy of Math and Science
- California Science Center
-
Centinela Valley Union High School District
- Da Vinci Science Academy
- El Segundo Unified School District
- Environmental Charter High School
-
Hawthorne School District
- Hermosa Beach City School District
- Lawndale Elementary School District
- Lennox Math & Science Academy
-
Manhattan Beach Unified School District
- Montebello School District
- Project Lead the Way
- Redondo Beach Unified School District
-
Roundhouse Aquarium Oceanographic Teaching Station
- South Bay Workforce Investment Board
- SoCal Regional Occupation Center
- Wiseburn School District
As well as the Education Foundations of El Segundo, Manhattan Beach,
Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Wiseburn and Hawthorne School Districts.
