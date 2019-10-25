Chicago Latinx AIDS Group CALOR to Cut Ribbon on New Facility in Humboldt Park, Fri., Oct. 25th

Fight against HIV/AIDS in the Latinx community in Greater Chicago continues with grand opening of new offices of respected local AIDS service provider Friday, October 25th 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Friday, October 25, at 10:00 am, CALOR, an affiliate of AHF, officially opens its new offices in the Humboldt Park community at 3201 W. North Ave., to continue addressing the HIV/AIDS crisis facing the Latinx community in Chicago.

There are approximately 23,000 HIV cases in Chicago and the Latinx community accounts for 18% of those cases. While the incidence of new infections has dropped in the white community and is now flat in the African American community, the Latinx community is the only group in which the numbers of new infections is on the rise.

WHAT: GRAND OPENING of NEW HOME of LATINX AIDS SERVICE ORGANIZATION WHEN: FRIDAY, October 25, 2019 – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm WHERE: 3201 W. North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647, Tel: (773) 385-9080 WHO: Omar N. López, Executive Director of CALOR Donna Tempesta, Northern Bureau Chief/VP Finance for AHF Michael Weinstein, AHF President Hon. Delia Ramirez, Illinois State Representative (D- 4th District) Hon. Luis Arroyo, Cook County Commissioner (D – 8th District) Hon. Roberto Maldonado, Chicago Alderman (D-26th Ward) AHF’s Board of Directors Other Elected Officials and Speakers TBD

Hours of operation at the new CALOR/AHF site are Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Services offered include Ryan White and DRS case management; free HIV prevention and testing; HOPWA Program (Housing Opportunities for People with AIDS) as well as linkage to pharmacy and medical services.

“With the advances in treatment and prevention education, there is no reason why the number of HIV cases in our community should be increasing,” commented Omar N. López, Executive Director of CALOR. “Our immediate task now is to identify new cases earlier and link them to medical care and pharmacy and at the same time find those who are lost to care and re-engage them into treatment.”

“The fact that Latinx communities report some of the highest incidence and rates of HIV and/or AIDS throughout Chicago underscores the importance of organizations like CALOR expanding their mission and outreach, something the move to North Avenue in Humboldt Park will help facilitate,” said Dr. Danica Wilson, MD, Medical Director for the two AHF Healthcare Centers in Chicago. “It will be a privilege to continue to work with CALOR and AHF as we expand the reach, delivering HIV prevention and testing services as well quality medical care and related ancillary services to HIV/AIDS patients.”

Among invited elected officials are Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, 26th Ward Alderman Roberto Maldonado (confirmed), Illinois State Representative Delia Ramirez (confirmed), State Senator Omar Aquino, and Cook County Commissioner Luis Arroyo Jr. (confirmed). Also, from Los Angeles, Michael Weinstein, president of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and AHF’s full Board of Directors will be attending the opening ceremony along with our local Chicago community partner agencies.

About CALOR

CALOR (Comprensión y Apoyo a Latinos en Oposición al Retrovirus) was founded in 1990 as a grassroots organization in Chicago to support Latinx living with or affected by AIDS, a much-underserved community at that time. Today, CALOR is a recognized leader in HIV/AIDS support services in the city. CALOR provides individualized and culturally sensitive support for individuals with disabilities and their families, including those affected by HIV/AIDS. A leading service provider for individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS, CALOR offers case management, counseling, health education and preventive resources, housing and other comprehensive services for vulnerable populations throughout the Chicagoland area. Website: http://www.calor.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CALORChicago/

About AHF

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is the largest non-profit HIV/AIDS healthcare provider in the USA. AHF currently provides medical care and/or services to more than 1.2 million individuals in 44 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, Eastern Europe, and Asia. Additional information is available at www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter & Instagram: @AIDSHealthcare

Contacts

CHICAGO

Omar N. López, Executive Director, CALOR +1.773.385.9080 x241, OLopez@calor.org

Emily Lucena, CALOR, +1.224.229.1036 cell, elucena@calor.org

AHF NATIONAL

Ged Kenslea, Senior Director, Communications, AHF, +1.323.791.5526 cell, gedk@aidshealth.org